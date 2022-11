So all still a bit confusing. So Bobby is now picking players who would have fitted into Shanks best side, right? So Cruyff in place of...Keegan?



Could be, mate. Go back further and he could have been compared with St John or Peter Thompson. Point being, he's an upgrade. Would have fitted right in with a Shankly team of 442 or 424 either wide or second striker. His great Liverpool teams always had wide men. Thompson and Cally then Heighway and Brian Hall. Keegan flitted between the two also. Cruyff fits the Shanks philosophy to a tee