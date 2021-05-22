Werent any 4.00 fireworks were there?
Confirmed line-up.....Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Nunez.Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Jones, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips.
Good team that. good to see Nunez back
And if you've had kids, an ear infection takes 48-72 hours to clear up. In some cases a week.
Depends which Ajax turn out, the greater or the lesser,.
If you have no kids how long does it take?
Yeah - just (obviously) a bit short of forward options on bench.....perhaps Carvalho later on.
depends which Liverpool turns out - the forest or the city
Just need to not concede the first goal.
At least be sensible with your posts Al
Think we might be back to 433 judging by that line up.
3 crates of ale..and herein is the problem, Thiago doesn't drink.
So a 2-1 defeat is actually a good result tonight with our goal difference?
Calvin Ramsay is alive!
