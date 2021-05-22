« previous next »
Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October

Classycara

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #80 on: Today at 06:36:42 pm
Haven't caught any word from the press conference but sounds like Thiago isn't playing as expected.

Desperately need to get that draw or better tonight. Fortunately for us, in a similar (but much gentler) way to city, Ajax are a matchup that plays realtively well to our strengths without being too punishing of our deficiencies.

Having to physically compete with some very capable technical players who are slow and or weak and or cant head a ball helped us at anfield and hopefully same applies to day. I dont remember a defence that let a high ball drop slowly to us unchallenged in their box at least two or three times (that argentinian player who loved a foul - 'be more specific!' - was especially culpable. Likewise, Daley Blind shouldn't be breaking away from us on the counter at pace. Hopefully they're as passive and interested in slow build up as at Anfield, but suspect they might get it to their forwards a bit faster tonight.

Anyway, need to get at least a draw tonight - really can't afford to risk relying on the napoli game. And just as importantly, we need to use that game to play the under 14s and chamberlain and rest everyone
Libertine

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #81 on: Today at 06:36:50 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:34:56 pm
Werent any 4.00 fireworks were there?

My Manc supporting nephew asked me to arrange them. I declined.

If there were, I slept through them.
Thepooloflife

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #82 on: Today at 06:43:15 pm
Confirmed line-up.....

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Nunez.


Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Jones, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips.
Chakan

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #83 on: Today at 06:44:12 pm
Good team that. good to see Nunez back
Samie

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #84 on: Today at 06:44:38 pm
rojo para la vida

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #85 on: Today at 06:45:21 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 06:43:15 pm
Confirmed line-up.....

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Nunez.


Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Jones, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips.
That's a good team and they should be able to get a result.
Please do it Redmen, I need cheering up.
Samie

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #86 on: Today at 06:45:28 pm
Fromola

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #87 on: Today at 06:46:17 pm
That team would have beat Forest.

Ajax stronger than them but not what they have been. Thiago a big miss in the middle.
RobbieRedman

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #88 on: Today at 06:46:55 pm
3-0 to the mighty reds
Samie

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #89 on: Today at 06:47:31 pm
Calvin Ramsay is alive!
Thepooloflife

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #90 on: Today at 06:47:43 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:44:12 pm
Good team that. good to see Nunez back
Yeah - just (obviously) a bit short of forward options on bench.....perhaps Carvalho later on.
tubby

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #91 on: Today at 06:49:00 pm
Think we might be back to 433 judging by that line up.
didi shamone

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #92 on: Today at 06:49:58 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:29:27 pm
And if you've had kids, an ear infection takes 48-72 hours to clear up. In some cases a week.

If you have no kids how long does it take?
oldman

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #93 on: Today at 06:52:58 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 24, 2022, 11:31:55 pm
Depends which Ajax turn out, the greater or the lesser,.

depends which Liverpool turns out - the forest or the city  ;D
4pool

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #94 on: Today at 07:02:34 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 06:49:58 pm
If you have no kids how long does it take?

3 crates of ale..

and herein lies the problem, Thiago doesn't drink.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #95 on: Today at 07:02:53 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 06:47:43 pm
Yeah - just (obviously) a bit short of forward options on bench.....perhaps Carvalho later on.

Wonder if Jones could play in a more forward position if needed?

Other than that if that team plays to their potential we shouldnt have any problems.
Fromola

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #96 on: Today at 07:09:09 pm
Quote from: oldman on Today at 06:52:58 pm
depends which Liverpool turns out - the forest or the city  ;D

We'd struggle to ever win a Premier League match with the team we had out on Saturday. Especially away.

Trent, Henderson and Nunez certainly makes for a stronger line up. Klopp really frustrated he couldn't pick these players on Saturday.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:11:05 pm by Fromola »
Al 666

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #97 on: Today at 07:10:10 pm
Just need to not concede the first goal.
duvva

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #98 on: Today at 07:12:01 pm
Probably the strongest line up we could put out looking at the bench. Although good to see Konate available again. Come on Reds lets get qualified so we can concentrate on the last few league games before the break and weve got CL footie to look forward to next year

Thanks for the OP jack

duvva

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #99 on: Today at 07:12:33 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:10:10 pm
Just need to not concede the first goal.
At least be sensible with your posts Al :)
Al 666

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #100 on: Today at 07:14:35 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:12:33 pm
At least be sensible with your posts Al :)

I know it's a big ask but hey ho. ;D
naYoRHa2b

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #101 on: Today at 07:19:20 pm
I know Harvey won't play the 10 tonight but I feel with Carvalho and Harvey we have good options there if Klopp ever wants to go that route
HeartAndSoul

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #102 on: Today at 07:25:32 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:49:00 pm
Think we might be back to 433 judging by that line up.

Nah dont wed give up on the 442 that quickly. Itll be Elliott on the left probably
SinceSixtyFive

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #103 on: Today at 07:25:53 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:02:34 pm
3 crates of ale..

and herein is the problem, Thiago doesn't drink.

Im losing it.

I read that as "and heroin is the problem".  :o

2-0 to the Reds with that team out  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Mozology

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #104 on: Today at 07:26:13 pm
So a 2-1 defeat is actually a good result tonight with our goal difference?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #105 on: Today at 07:32:10 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 07:26:13 pm
So a 2-1 defeat is actually a good result tonight with our goal difference?

I think that question will call for an extremely complex answer from someone who has studied the UEFA rule book.
vicar

Re: Ajax vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Wednesday 26th October
Reply #106 on: Today at 07:33:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:47:31 pm
Calvin Ramsay is alive!

I read that in my best Brian Blessed Flash Gordon voice!
