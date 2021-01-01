Rhi said last week I think it was that it's far too busy - I'd like to go, but will make sure it's when its not rammed, September might be OK as the kids are all back at school, so if they've timed it right, it could be in the lull between that and the upturn as those without kids start going away.



We went in October last year on a day trip from Naxos and it was rammed in Oai where the well photographed 3 blue domes are. The streets are very very narrow and it was so overcrowded which is mainly due to the huge cruise ships that visit the island.I would recommend going to another island and taking a day trip to Santorini rather than spending the week or so there & Naxos is a pretty decent place , although the boat trip across can get a bit choppy so not brilliant if you suffer from seasickness