Quote from: vladis voice on Yesterday at 08:26:19 pm
Off to Stockholm in early Septemberanyone got any must does (other than Ill need to sell some organs to afford a beer)?
if it is the first weekend in september, there is s derby on the sunday - Hammarby playing AIK- which should be very tasty. Very different to current Premier league
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:10:20 am
Rhi said last week I think it was that it's far too busy - I'd like to go, but will make sure it's when its not rammed, September might be OK as the kids are all back at school, so if they've timed it right, it could be in the lull between that and the upturn as those without kids start going away.

We went in October last year on a day trip from Naxos and it was rammed in Oai where the well photographed 3 blue domes are. The streets are very very narrow and it was so overcrowded which is mainly due to the huge cruise ships that visit the island.

I would recommend going to another island and taking a day trip to Santorini rather than spending the week or so there & Naxos is a pretty decent place , although the boat trip across can get a bit choppy so not brilliant if you suffer from seasickness
