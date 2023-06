In Lindos. Been hot all week. Naturally I have burnt my legs. The sound of thunder in the distance today, but no rain.



Lindos has, unsurprisingly, developed in the 25 years since I was last here: the next bay is full of new hotels and villas somewhat deceptively itís still called Lindos. Hmmm. The old town/village remains pretty much the same, though disappointingly they seem to have allowed more car access. The rooftop restaurants, the views and the food remain excellent. There seems to be some kind of rock festival on with people even older than me flitting from locations across the island. Nearby St.Paulís Bay has also been developed with bars and expensive cabanas. Ä40/day is taking the piss. It was just a rocky cove on my last visit.