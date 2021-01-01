« previous next »
Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Reply #520 on: Today at 08:12:09 am
Looking to go away early October somewhere warm and relaxing.

Any nice suggestions for Europe? I know Greece can be out of season then and stormy in some parts.

We like culture and want to avoid all inclusive if we can.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Reply #521 on: Today at 09:20:22 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:12:09 am
Looking to go away early October somewhere warm and relaxing.

Any nice suggestions for Europe? I know Greece can be out of season then and stormy in some parts.

We like culture and want to avoid all inclusive if we can.

October is always going to be up in the air weather wise. Could get a lucky week but as you say could also get a rough week. Best bet weather wise would be one of the Canary Islands Id say. At a push Cyprus may still be clinging on to a late summer but you just never know.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Reply #522 on: Today at 09:26:04 am
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 09:20:22 am
October is always going to be up in the air weather wise. Could get a lucky week but as you say could also get a rough week. Best bet weather wise would be one of the Canary Islands Id say. At a push Cyprus may still be clinging on to a late summer but you just never know.

We're doing Cyprus this October, went two years ago and the weather was lovely, we did the water park twice have also done Tenerife in October and it was boiling.

That whole part of the med around Crete to Cyprus is having crap weather this year, Crete was cloudy and cooler than last year when we went 3 weeks ago, so we're hoping Cyprus is as nice as last time.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Reply #523 on: Today at 09:30:03 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:12:09 am
Looking to go away early October somewhere warm and relaxing.

Any nice suggestions for Europe? I know Greece can be out of season then and stormy in some parts.

We like culture and want to avoid all inclusive if we can.

Nice, Porto, Marseille, Barca, Florence
