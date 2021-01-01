October is always going to be up in the air weather wise. Could get a lucky week but as you say could also get a rough week. Best bet weather wise would be one of the Canary Islands Id say. At a push Cyprus may still be clinging on to a late summer but you just never know.



We're doing Cyprus this October, went two years ago and the weather was lovely, we did the water park twice have also done Tenerife in October and it was boiling.That whole part of the med around Crete to Cyprus is having crap weather this year, Crete was cloudy and cooler than last year when we went 3 weeks ago, so we're hoping Cyprus is as nice as last time.