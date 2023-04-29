« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?  (Read 15315 times)

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #440 on: April 29, 2023, 01:43:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 29, 2023, 11:22:21 am
I'd do the canaries personally. Love it on Tenerife and we took the kids when they were the same age and it wasn't too hot for them.
Ah sound. Will float that idea but I know she has her heart set on warmer climates / destination further away.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #441 on: April 29, 2023, 01:44:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 29, 2023, 11:23:46 am
Same here, I'll go if the rest want to, but it's a soulless place. Much prefer the little place we are going to on crete in 4 weeks
Yeah if you've been once I'd be surprised if people want to rush back there.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #442 on: April 29, 2023, 04:10:27 pm »
Dominican Republic June 12th
Mexico (Rivera Maya) July 29th
Cape Town November 18th
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #443 on: April 29, 2023, 05:49:41 pm »
Does anyone know when easyJet usually release their summer flights for the following year?

Will be booking Disneyland Paris for next May and want to save as much money as possible by booking flights on release  :duh
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #444 on: April 29, 2023, 06:13:48 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April 29, 2023, 05:49:41 pm
Does anyone know when easyJet usually release their summer flights for the following year?

Will be booking Disneyland Paris for next May and want to save as much money as possible by booking flights on release  :duh

It's about 12 months before. I booked Crete for next month on the 6th June last year, which was as soon as we got home from Crete and checking the other bookings, I booked Cyprus Oct 2023 in Oct 2022.

Sign up for their alerts
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #445 on: April 29, 2023, 06:19:02 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 29, 2023, 01:43:25 pm
Ah sound. Will float that idea but I know she has her heart set on warmer climates / destination further away.

Cape Verde?

6 and a half hour flight time from Manchester, so 2 hours longer than the Canaries, 30 mins less than Abu Dhabi. 27c avg temp in December, AD is 26, Canaries 21/22
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #446 on: April 29, 2023, 06:19:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 29, 2023, 06:13:48 pm
It's about 12 months before. I booked Crete for next month on the 6th June last year, which was as soon as we got home from Crete and checking the other bookings, I booked Cyprus Oct 2023 in Oct 2022.

Sign up for their alerts

Cheers!
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #447 on: April 29, 2023, 06:36:42 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on April 29, 2023, 04:10:27 pm
Mexico (Rivera Maya) July 29th

Bahia Principe? We're going luxury akumal next month

Quote from: rob1966 on April 29, 2023, 06:19:02 pm
Cape Verde?

6 and a half hour flight time from Manchester, so 2 hours longer than the Canaries, 30 mins less than Abu Dhabi. 27c avg temp in December, AD is 26, Canaries 21/22

Love Cape Verde. If you're after just heat then it's perfect.

Only problem for me is TUI don't use dreamliner planes so it's a very uncomfortable flight
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #448 on: April 29, 2023, 06:42:24 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 29, 2023, 06:36:42 pm
Bahia Principe? We're going luxury akumal next month

Love Cape Verde. If you're after just heat then it's perfect.

Only problem for me is TUI don't use dreamliner planes so it's a very uncomfortable flight

WTF do they use for that then? 737's?

That's Cape Verde off my list.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #449 on: April 29, 2023, 06:46:11 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on April 29, 2023, 05:49:41 pm
Does anyone know when easyJet usually release their summer flights for the following year?

Will be booking Disneyland Paris for next May and want to save as much money as possible by booking flights on release  :duh

Is Eurostar still an option? We went a few years ago and got a train direct to the park.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #450 on: April 29, 2023, 07:33:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 29, 2023, 06:42:24 pm
WTF do they use for that then? 737's?

That's Cape Verde off my list.

Yep. Same planes as they use for Majorca
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #451 on: April 29, 2023, 08:07:08 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 29, 2023, 01:43:25 pm
Ah sound. Will float that idea but I know she has her heart set on warmer climates / destination further away.

We had a pretty poor experience in Cape Verde. VERY windy, cool at night and the Atlantic was freezing. What about somewhere in the Caribbean? Or even the Maldives or Seychelles?
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #452 on: April 29, 2023, 08:09:42 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 29, 2023, 07:33:54 pm
Yep. Same planes as they use for Majorca

Jesus. I can just about do Tenerife on a 737, but no way could I do another 2 hours. Stupid thing is, if we were going to Crete with TUI, we'd be on a dreamliner. We were supposed to be on it last year going to Crete until they changed it late on to a 757
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #453 on: April 29, 2023, 08:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on April 29, 2023, 08:07:08 pm
We had a pretty poor experience in Cape Verde. VERY windy, cool at night and the Atlantic was freezing. What about somewhere in the Caribbean? Or even the Maldives or Seychelles?

He's only got 5 days.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #454 on: April 29, 2023, 08:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on April 16, 2023, 09:25:38 pm
Krakow was fantastic. Spent a great 5 days there. Then we got to the airport on Friday afternoon.

Check in was fine, customs no bother, bought our duty free and went to gate 18 as directed and had a pint and something to eat as we had an hour to spare. Flight was delayed by half an hour, no bother, got another pint. The dealy kept getting pushed back until about 10pm when the word cancelled appeared on the board. Oh, were with with Easyjet, in case there was any doubt. Absolute chaos, as there was no one around to tell us what was happened. Then about an hour later we were directed to go collect our luggage and were basically thrown out of the airport without a clue what was happening.

300 people trying to get back to the UK though, with no notice meant that the prices for direct flights were going through the roof, some people were getting quoted up to £1K a flight, it was absolutey crazy.

We eventually got rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn at the airport and flights to Manchester via Munich with Lufthansa which cost us about £1400 and got some one to take us up the road to Glasgow.

Last night we got an email from Easyjet saying they had got us an alternative flight home. On Tuesday, at midnight, so we wouldn't be getting any compensation. Good luck with that Easyjet.

Shamne, because we all had such a great time ther. For anyone going, I would recommend Sioux at the bottom of the square and Polska (the actual name is longer than that) at the top of the square.

And just use Uber about town, it's cheaper than the taxis and the trains. We were about 3 miles from the Old Town and it was 18 zlota to get to the castle. That's about £4 for the four of us.

But the moral of the story is, Easyjet are wanks.

Im in Krakow for work every month. Ive had similar happen to me on a couple of occasions. Both Ryanair who I fucking hate, but work book it. One time after 12 hrs in that shitty non Schengen zone they told us to leave the airport and run to rebook onto the late stansted flight if we wanted to get home as Ryanair do NOT have to get you home and can cancel at any point!! As it was for work I got a taxi through the night to get my car at Manc airport. We were supposed to be home by lunchtime Friday. Got home 7am Sat morning. Before a 12:30 KO at Anfield too.

Ryanair claimed I was not entitled to the EU261 COMPENSATION. I fought it with the help of Aviation ADR won and got £400 3 months later.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #455 on: April 29, 2023, 08:17:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 29, 2023, 08:10:17 pm
He's only got 5 days.

Ah I missed that bit.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #456 on: April 29, 2023, 08:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on April 29, 2023, 08:17:55 pm
Ah I missed that bit.

Yeah, that why I suggested the Canaries. We do an 8am flight out, in Tenerife by 12, hotel by 1 and then coming home we get the 8pm flight, Manc by midnight, home by 1am. On a 5 day break, that's making the most of the time.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #457 on: April 29, 2023, 09:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 29, 2023, 06:46:11 pm
Is Eurostar still an option? We went a few years ago and got a train direct to the park.

I think if we were based in the southeast I'd definitely be tempted, though they're not running direct services from St Pancras to Disneyland Paris any more from June (or at least until the end of the year) so you have to change in Lille. Not the end of the world when you'd have to get a transfer from CdG anyway, but probably adds another hour or so onto the journey.

We went last year and flew from Manchester which was stressful, but going from St Pancras would mean the cost of an additional return train from Liverpool to London too, and the fear that we'd end up getting stuck on a train somewhere in the midlands and missing our connection ;D
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #458 on: April 30, 2023, 10:17:29 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 29, 2023, 06:19:02 pm
Cape Verde?
Quote from: Livbes on April 29, 2023, 08:07:08 pm
We had a pretty poor experience in Cape Verde. VERY windy, cool at night and the Atlantic was freezing. What about somewhere in the Caribbean? Or even the Maldives or Seychelles?
Been Maldives but like Rob says later only got 5 night's maximum. Got to use my leave this summer as not been at current role long enough to get paternity leave.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #459 on: April 30, 2023, 11:52:55 am »
I've booked a 10 night luxury cruise for myself to Portugal,  Spain and Gibraltar. I've become something 9f an anxious traveller over the past five years, but the ship looks lovely and I'm hoping that sailing directly from Liverpool will ease my stress.

I've never sailed before, and I could have got a cheaper cabin, but what the heck - you only turn 50 once, and when you're on ESA/PIP there's only so much you're allowed to save.

That said, it's not until October and my birthday isn't till August, so I'm hoping to squeeze a city break in between now and then. Maybe Portsmouth and the Bovingdon tank museum.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #460 on: April 30, 2023, 12:00:14 pm »
Sounds great that RB. Is it Fred Olsen? Was thinking about doing one of those pre Covid.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #461 on: April 30, 2023, 12:53:24 pm »
Quote from: kavah on April 30, 2023, 12:00:14 pm
Sounds great that RB. Is it Fred Olsen? Was thinking about doing one of those pre Covid.

Yeah, it's FO. I could have got a cheaper cruise from Cunard, probably with a similar cabin. But that would have meant dragging my ass all the way to Southampton or another port. Too many links in the chain for me lol

The ship is the Borealis (formally MS Rotterdam). You can explore the ship on the link below:

https://www.fredolsencruises.com/our-ships/borealis
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #462 on: April 30, 2023, 01:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 30, 2023, 12:53:24 pm
Yeah, it's FO. I could have got a cheaper cruise from Cunard, probably with a similar cabin. But that would have meant dragging my ass all the way to Southampton or another port. Too many links in the chain for me lol

The ship is the Borealis (formally MS Rotterdam). You can explore the ship on the link below:

https://www.fredolsencruises.com/our-ships/borealis

I got an email off Cunard last week for a round Britain one from Southampton this week , been on a fair few with Cunard and always enjoyed them . Five nights started at £199 each for 5 nights and that inc all your food and fine dining . Ive ended up getting a top suite for £599 with a stop in liverpool at the end of this week . Last minute but will enjoy the break and a sail into my own city .
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #463 on: April 30, 2023, 02:59:48 pm »
Wiped my slate clean after moving

Second half of summer I reckon

Greek islands

I mean anywhere really

Iceland parked for the future. Moving is expensive but I'll be away again
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #464 on: May 8, 2023, 03:12:32 pm »
Couple of weeks booked in Madeira next month. Anyone been?
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #465 on: May 8, 2023, 03:34:33 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on May  8, 2023, 03:12:32 pm
Couple of weeks booked in Madeira next month. Anyone been?

Yeah it's gorgeous, nice dramatic landing and take-off at their airport as well!
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #466 on: May 8, 2023, 03:59:25 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May  8, 2023, 03:34:33 pm
Yeah it's gorgeous, nice dramatic landing and take-off at their airport as well!

Seen videos of the airport, looks a right laugh flying into there
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #467 on: May 8, 2023, 05:40:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  8, 2023, 03:59:25 pm
Seen videos of the airport, looks a right laugh flying into there

Landing you just feel like you're going into the sea, and take-off is like dropping off the end of the world ;D

It's in the top 10 most dramatic worldwide or something.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #468 on: May 8, 2023, 10:13:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  8, 2023, 03:59:25 pm
Seen videos of the airport, looks a right laugh flying into there
Definitely.

It's a 'Captain Only' airport. You need special training in order to land there, and the captain always lands the plane himself. I've never flown into there but I've heard plenty about it and seen a lot of the YouTube videos.

The short runway, massive cliffs/mountains and the proximity and the resulting winds make it a very challenging airport to fly in and out of.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #469 on: May 10, 2023, 05:26:55 pm »
10 year annivrsary next year and wanting to venture out to far away lands, in particular Asia. Got Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Bali in mind so will eventually narrow them down to two. Anyone that's been can advise when's the best time to go? As I know they get a lot of heat and rain during certain months. I went to KL in June 2018 and got lucky with the weather as it was perfect everyday.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #470 on: May 10, 2023, 05:32:30 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May 10, 2023, 05:26:55 pm
10 year annivrsary next year and wanting to venture out to far away lands, in particular Asia. Got Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Bali in mind so will eventually narrow them down to two. Anyone that's been can advise when's the best time to go? As I know they get a lot of heat and rain during certain months. I went to KL in June 2018 and got lucky with the weather as it was perfect everyday.

we manage to get to SE Asia most years - Jan/Feb usually good.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #471 on: Today at 03:50:01 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May 10, 2023, 05:26:55 pm
10 year annivrsary next year and wanting to venture out to far away lands, in particular Asia. Got Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Bali in mind so will eventually narrow them down to two. Anyone that's been can advise when's the best time to go? As I know they get a lot of heat and rain during certain months. I went to KL in June 2018 and got lucky with the weather as it was perfect everyday.

How long have you got?

I recommend Siem Reap/Angkor Wat for 3 days

We did Langkawi for a few days. Best beach Ive ever been in my life, starfish washed up and amazing sunsets.
