Is Eurostar still an option? We went a few years ago and got a train direct to the park.



I think if we were based in the southeast I'd definitely be tempted, though they're not running direct services from St Pancras to Disneyland Paris any more from June (or at least until the end of the year) so you have to change in Lille. Not the end of the world when you'd have to get a transfer from CdG anyway, but probably adds another hour or so onto the journey.We went last year and flew from Manchester which was stressful, but going from St Pancras would mean the cost of an additional return train from Liverpool to London too, and the fear that we'd end up getting stuck on a train somewhere in the midlands and missing our connection