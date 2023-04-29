I've booked a 10 night luxury cruise for myself to Portugal, Spain and Gibraltar. I've become something 9f an anxious traveller over the past five years, but the ship looks lovely and I'm hoping that sailing directly from Liverpool will ease my stress.
I've never sailed before, and I could have got a cheaper cabin, but what the heck - you only turn 50 once, and when you're on ESA/PIP there's only so much you're allowed to save.
That said, it's not until October and my birthday isn't till August, so I'm hoping to squeeze a city break in between now and then. Maybe Portsmouth and the Bovingdon tank museum.