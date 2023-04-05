« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?  (Read 14034 times)

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,214
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #400 on: April 5, 2023, 02:43:20 pm »
Going on a 10 day driving holiday in July, starting in Zagreb, Croatia and hopefully going to Slovenia and Serbia. Depending on time we might even have a go at Romania. To be honest we (the gang of lads I'm travelling with) are all fellow geeks like me so whilst any normal person would be on a beach or doing tourist stuff, we'll be visiting different fire stations during the day, then beers during the night.

Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,541
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #401 on: April 5, 2023, 04:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on April  4, 2023, 10:06:53 pm
Just booked to go to Kos for a week 2nd July, Tignaki. Been once before but twenty years ago, 18 year old daughter has decided to come which adds to the cost of course but me and the missus plan to go somewhere in September for our Wedding Anniversary and we'll be flying solo for sure!

There's a lovely restaurant not too far from there up the hills/mountains in Zia called I think the Taverna. We're gonna try and go in September/October
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,525
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #402 on: April 5, 2023, 06:51:50 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  3, 2023, 06:05:50 pm
Looking at websites for holidays why is a child under the age of one being priced at same as an adult??
Thankfully found some sites that aren't so outrageous.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,145
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #403 on: April 5, 2023, 09:00:30 pm »
Been doing a bit of research about Krakow for things to do that might be a wee bit different. Found a pinball museum and a video game museum. They are both licenced. That's me sorted for the week I would say.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #404 on: April 5, 2023, 11:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  3, 2023, 08:50:25 pm
Off to Gran Canaria in the morning. Woop.

Safe travels.

Enjoy!  :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,025
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #405 on: April 5, 2023, 11:56:48 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on April  3, 2023, 09:30:10 pm
Off to Colonsay in the Hebrides in the morning with the extended family. A twice rearrnaged holiday due to Covid, with the main reason being for my mum to spread my Granny's ashes, as they spent their childhood going there many times.

It's a stunning island, with some of the best beaches in the world. Not sure about going in Spring though!



Safe travels.  :thumbup
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,654
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #406 on: April 9, 2023, 10:24:54 pm »
Off to the Lake District last week of April. Love the place, spend a lot of time walking obviously but usually try and find something a little bit different to break up the walking. Have booked us on a walk with Wolves experience. Pretty expensive for one hour but sounds pretty cool, anyone done it before?

https://www.predatorexperience.co.uk/
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,337
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #407 on: April 10, 2023, 01:24:03 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on April  5, 2023, 04:18:50 pm
There's a lovely restaurant not too far from there up the hills/mountains in Zia called I think the Taverna. We're gonna try and go in September/October
planning on hiring a car so might try that out, cheers
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,491
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #408 on: April 10, 2023, 02:48:27 pm »
Currently at the Slide and Splash on the Algarve. Wife and I were playing a little game of which middle aged dad is regretting his faded 20yo tattoos the most. We settle on one guy who had one of the worst sets. It was only when he turned around I realised it was Tony fucking Bellow
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,145
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #409 on: April 10, 2023, 03:50:04 pm »
Krakow is beautiful,  not long back from the salt mines. That is up there as one of the best attractions I've ever visited.  Absolutely fantastic trip.

Also, just had a pint at the Hard Rock. £3.60 is all it was, I think.

Would definitely recommend a visit.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,145
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #410 on: April 16, 2023, 09:25:38 pm »
Krakow was fantastic. Spent a great 5 days there. Then we got to the airport on Friday afternoon.

Check in was fine, customs no bother, bought our duty free and went to gate 18 as directed and had a pint and something to eat as we had an hour to spare. Flight was delayed by half an hour, no bother, got another pint. The dealy kept getting pushed back until about 10pm when the word cancelled appeared on the board. Oh, were with with Easyjet, in case there was any doubt. Absolute chaos, as there was no one around to tell us what was happened. Then about an hour later we were directed to go collect our luggage and were basically thrown out of the airport without a clue what was happening.

300 people trying to get back to the UK though, with no notice meant that the prices for direct flights were going through the roof, some people were getting quoted up to £1K a flight, it was absolutey crazy.

We eventually got rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn at the airport and flights to Manchester via Munich with Lufthansa which cost us about £1400 and got some one to take us up the road to Glasgow.

Last night we got an email from Easyjet saying they had got us an alternative flight home. On Tuesday, at midnight, so we wouldn't be getting any compensation. Good luck with that Easyjet.

Shamne, because we all had such a great time ther. For anyone going, I would recommend Sioux at the bottom of the square and Polska (the actual name is longer than that) at the top of the square.

And just use Uber about town, it's cheaper than the taxis and the trains. We were about 3 miles from the Old Town and it was 18 zlota to get to the castle. That's about £4 for the four of us.

But the moral of the story is, Easyjet are wanks.
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,431
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #411 on: April 16, 2023, 10:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on April 16, 2023, 09:25:38 pm
Krakow was fantastic. Spent a great 5 days there. Then we got to the airport on Friday afternoon.

Check in was fine, customs no bother, bought our duty free and went to gate 18 as directed and had a pint and something to eat as we had an hour to spare. Flight was delayed by half an hour, no bother, got another pint. The dealy kept getting pushed back until about 10pm when the word cancelled appeared on the board. Oh, were with with Easyjet, in case there was any doubt. Absolute chaos, as there was no one around to tell us what was happened. Then about an hour later we were directed to go collect our luggage and were basically thrown out of the airport without a clue what was happening.

300 people trying to get back to the UK though, with no notice meant that the prices for direct flights were going through the roof, some people were getting quoted up to £1K a flight, it was absolutey crazy.

We eventually got rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn at the airport and flights to Manchester via Munich with Lufthansa which cost us about £1400 and got some one to take us up the road to Glasgow.

Last night we got an email from Easyjet saying they had got us an alternative flight home. On Tuesday, at midnight, so we wouldn't be getting any compensation. Good luck with that Easyjet.

Shamne, because we all had such a great time ther. For anyone going, I would recommend Sioux at the bottom of the square and Polska (the actual name is longer than that) at the top of the square.

And just use Uber about town, it's cheaper than the taxis and the trains. We were about 3 miles from the Old Town and it was 18 zlota to get to the castle. That's about £4 for the four of us.

But the moral of the story is, Easyjet are wanks.

Id go through your holiday insurance if you can , youll be reimbursed quicker than easyJet , dont forget your EU  compensation

https://www.easyjet.com/en/terms-and-conditions/notice-of-rights-for-flight-delays-and-cancellations
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,525
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #412 on: April 16, 2023, 10:15:48 pm »
What site is best to check for TB and holiday destinations?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,379
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #413 on: April 16, 2023, 10:58:42 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 16, 2023, 10:15:48 pm
What site is best to check for TB and holiday destinations?

Badger Travel.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,525
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #414 on: April 17, 2023, 10:16:36 am »
Knew I should have phrased it better.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,179
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #415 on: April 17, 2023, 10:17:27 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 17, 2023, 10:16:36 am
Knew I should have phrased it better.

He'd find a way to twist it anyway ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,525
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #416 on: April 17, 2023, 10:18:38 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 17, 2023, 10:17:27 am
He'd find a way to twist it anyway ;D
True ;D

If anyone can point me in right direction for infants going abroad and the TB stuff would be great!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,179
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #417 on: April 17, 2023, 11:14:45 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 17, 2023, 10:18:38 am
True ;D

If anyone can point me in right direction for infants going abroad and the TB stuff would be great!

Is there nothing on gov.uk?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,525
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #418 on: April 17, 2023, 11:37:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 17, 2023, 11:14:45 am
Is there nothing on gov.uk?
Yeah found it. Cheers ;D
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • JFT 97
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #419 on: April 26, 2023, 06:25:45 pm »
Just booked 10 days in Crete sandwiched between going to the Brentford game and the Villa game. Left it late on purpose and managed to grab a great deal.
Logged

Offline TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,009
  • Vamos
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #420 on: April 27, 2023, 07:57:44 am »
Just booked a cruise in Northern Europe, from Copenhagen to Southampton with stops in places like Amsterdam and Oslo.

Made me regret becoming a teacher though, as school holiday prices for holidays are going up and up and up!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,179
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #421 on: April 27, 2023, 08:00:43 am »
Quote from: TheKid. on April 27, 2023, 07:57:44 am
Just booked a cruise in Northern Europe, from Copenhagen to Southampton with stops in places like Amsterdam and Oslo.

Made me regret becoming a teacher though, as school holiday prices for holidays are going up and up and up!

My missus gets our holidays booked 12 months in advance and we always take the kids out of school on the Thursday before the holidays to get the cheapest we can. We've got Crete next month and Cyprus in October, both gone up over a grand since we booked them
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,009
  • Vamos
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #422 on: April 27, 2023, 11:07:21 am »
Sadly I cant take myself out of school on the Thursday before ha
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,179
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #423 on: April 27, 2023, 11:47:12 am »
Quote from: TheKid. on April 27, 2023, 11:07:21 am
Sadly I cant take myself out of school on the Thursday before ha

Tell em you've got Covid ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,326
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #424 on: April 27, 2023, 11:55:03 am »
Off to Italy at the weekend. Flying into Genoa, a couple of days there before moving in to Monterosso al Mare which we'll use as a base for exploring the Cinque Terre towns. A final night in Pisa before flying home from there.

Should be a great trip, really looking forward to it.
Logged

Online Jebediah

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,337
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #425 on: April 27, 2023, 07:14:20 pm »
Going to Mykonos beginning of July with the Mrs and no kids. Feeling very lucky that we have been gifted a week's stay in a very fancy villa, with an infinity pool, housekeeper, and access to a car. No interest whatsoever in the super-expensive beach club scene, so hoping to find a local scene, assuming it exists. If not, we'll just stay in the luxury villa all week!

Then Bulgaria with the kids for 3 weeks in August. Few days in Sofia, 10 days in the mountains with a mountain guide, few days spa, and a week at the beach. Dead excited, although have no idea what to expect of Bulgaria - anyone been?

Think of trying to fit in a trip to Jordan at some point also (we live in Israel, so it's next door). I've been a few times with work, but want to take the kids.
Logged
An elevator can only go up and down, but a Wonkavator goes sideways and slantways and longways and backways and frontways and squareways and any other ways that you can think of...
Proud to be part of the LFC family

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,654
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 07:43:12 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April  9, 2023, 10:24:54 pm
Off to the Lake District last week of April. Love the place, spend a lot of time walking obviously but usually try and find something a little bit different to break up the walking. Have booked us on a walk with Wolves experience. Pretty expensive for one hour but sounds pretty cool, anyone done it before?

https://www.predatorexperience.co.uk/

If you ever get the chance to do this, I thoroughly recommend it. Its not cheap, but if you enjoy being up close with wild animals this is definitely for you. You're able to feed them, take pictures with them and howl with them. Really great experience
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,525
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 07:46:12 pm »
Anyone ever been Abu Dhabi?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,179
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 08:41:46 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:46:12 pm
Anyone ever been Abu Dhabi?

Is this a trap???

Not been, but I expect it's just like Dubai.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,525
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 08:53:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:41:46 pm
Is this a trap???

Not been, but I expect it's just like Dubai.
;D Nah. Mrs wants a holiday early December for 5 nights. Somewhere warm.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,179
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #430 on: Yesterday at 10:11:25 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:53:19 pm
;D Nah. Mrs wants a holiday early December for 5 nights. Somewhere warm.

Last time we looked at Dubai, the holiday we got for 4k was 16k.

Canaries is always hot at Christmas, low 20s,and it's cheap in the build up to Christmas before it gets expensive for the Xmas holidays
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,525
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #431 on: Yesterday at 10:17:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:11:25 pm
Last time we looked at Dubai, the holiday we got for 4k was 16k.

Canaries is always hot at Christmas, low 20s,and it's cheap in the build up to Christmas before it gets expensive for the Xmas holidays
Been Dubai. 16k?!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:21:23 pm by The G in Gerrard »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,626
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #432 on: Yesterday at 10:48:03 pm »
Morocco is great in winter.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,525
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #433 on: Yesterday at 10:55:22 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:48:03 pm
Morocco is great in winter.
Yeah. Been there as well. Want to go somewhere new.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,179
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #434 on: Today at 07:23:48 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:17:47 pm
Been Dubai. 16k?!

Yeah totally nuts. We went in 2019 I think it was, cost about £4600, the kids loved it so booked for 2020, covid meant it kept getting cancelled and pushed back, at one point it was 8 days for £4200. In the end I jibbed it as we had other holidays booked. Missus looked for 2022 and the exact same holiday was £16k. Just looked and it's currently £10k for next march, £6k in summer, fuck that, 48c temps.

Missus is now looking at Barbados, suits me as no desire to go back to Dubai
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,179
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #435 on: Today at 07:26:19 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:55:22 pm
Yeah. Been there as well. Want to go somewhere new.

My lad wanted to go over to Abu Dhabi to go to Ferrariland, wanted to ride the 150mph coaster
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 