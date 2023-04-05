Krakow was fantastic. Spent a great 5 days there. Then we got to the airport on Friday afternoon.



Check in was fine, customs no bother, bought our duty free and went to gate 18 as directed and had a pint and something to eat as we had an hour to spare. Flight was delayed by half an hour, no bother, got another pint. The dealy kept getting pushed back until about 10pm when the word cancelled appeared on the board. Oh, were with with Easyjet, in case there was any doubt. Absolute chaos, as there was no one around to tell us what was happened. Then about an hour later we were directed to go collect our luggage and were basically thrown out of the airport without a clue what was happening.



300 people trying to get back to the UK though, with no notice meant that the prices for direct flights were going through the roof, some people were getting quoted up to £1K a flight, it was absolutey crazy.



We eventually got rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn at the airport and flights to Manchester via Munich with Lufthansa which cost us about £1400 and got some one to take us up the road to Glasgow.



Last night we got an email from Easyjet saying they had got us an alternative flight home. On Tuesday, at midnight, so we wouldn't be getting any compensation. Good luck with that Easyjet.



Shamne, because we all had such a great time ther. For anyone going, I would recommend Sioux at the bottom of the square and Polska (the actual name is longer than that) at the top of the square.



And just use Uber about town, it's cheaper than the taxis and the trains. We were about 3 miles from the Old Town and it was 18 zlota to get to the castle. That's about £4 for the four of us.



But the moral of the story is, Easyjet are wanks.