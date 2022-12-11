« previous next »
Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 09:40:08 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 07:40:54 am
Portavadie Loch Fyne for a few nights in March. Looks beautiful and I have never been to the west coast of Scotland.

https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Hotel_Review-g2243528-d2243529-Reviews-Portavadie_Loch_Fyne-Portavadie_Cowal_Peninsula_Argyll_and_Bute_Scotland.html


Likely have a week or so in August after an appointment in Glasgow, was tempted to try go all way to Islay but interested in this now cheers!
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 09:44:00 am
Any recommendations for a week/ten days in Croatia? Looking for a pool and beach holiday there and never been.

Booking Tenerife at some point too.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 10:20:06 am
Did Easter in Tenerife last year. Going to risk the April weather in Portugal this year. Last time we managed to go there, pre-covid, we got excellent weather. Got flights booked but still undecided on hotels. Any recommendations for kid friendly places from Lagos to Vilamoura are welcome
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 10:29:40 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 10:20:06 am
Did Easter in Tenerife last year. Going to risk the April weather in Portugal this year. Last time we managed to go there, pre-covid, we got excellent weather. Got flights booked but still undecided on hotels. Any recommendations for kid friendly places from Lagos to Vilamoura are welcome

We went here in 2008 (the lad was only 9 weeks old) and are going back in 2024, the kids will be 15 and 13 by then.

https://www.alfagar.com/alfagar-alto-da-colina.html
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 04:27:57 pm
Quote from: Rhi on December 11, 2022, 10:33:37 am
I don't think Boston is going to be any cheaper really. The exchange rate has fucked us for trips to the US. Everything is very, very expensive compared to a couple of years ago (they're having their own issues with inflation as well). Having said that, New York has loads and loads of stuff to do for free (moreso than Boston), and also lots of "cheap eats" etc as well.

Yeah. We recently went to Boston and while it's probably cheaper than NYC, it still can be pricey compared to Canadian cities like Toronto or Montreal, or some Midwestern U.S. cities.  But the missus and I found out a few years ago when going to Chicago that the U.S. isn't as cheap as it used to be, especially for meals and snacks.


Like with a lot of North American cities like Toronto, hotels can be very expensive. Although in Boston's case, they are cheaper in the winter, but costly once spring hits. Also a lot of U.S. hotels tend to now charge a separate "resort/facility fee" that covers things that used to be free like wi-fi and bottled water.

That said Boston has plenty of free or low cost activities. Walking the Freedom Trail is free. You can pay to go into some of the locations. For example, we went into Paul Revere's House for a break from the rain, but it is was definitely nor worth the time to go in. If you go on the weekend, you can get a Weekender commuter rail pass for $10 per person, which is separate from the 7 Day Charlie card, which allows unlimited travel for the weekend on the commuter rail system. That would enable trips to places like Salem at a small discount from the regular fare.

A surprising amount of Boston's activities are outside, so the weather may be a factor. Boston feels like a big town and a lot of the tourist sites are close together, so a lot of it is walkable. Also the public transit is hit or miss. There are a lot of stations close together, particularly if you stay near Faneuil Hall, but some of the lines are much slower than others (we found the Red line to Harvard to be surprisingly very slow; the Orange and Green lines moved quite quickly). Depending on what someone wants to do and the weather, Boston is definitely doable in two full days with a third to go somewhere like Salem.

The biggest recommend for Boston would be the Italian restaurants in the North End, which are fantastic; some of the best can be found in the side streets along Hanover Street where the bulk of the restaurants are. We were also surprised at how early a lot of the restaurants were turning people away from the rest of the evening (5pm on a Friday) because of reservations.

Last Edit: Today at 01:13:45 am
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 04:50:31 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January  2, 2023, 07:37:30 pm
Which one are you looking at?
Amavi in Paphos.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 04:56:22 pm
We had booked to go to the Dordogne via Vrbo but that was because my brother and his wife were coming - they are now getting divorced (perhaps the thought of 2 weeks with me in france caused it ?) so it doesn`t make sense to hire somewhere bigger.

Had a re think and anyway, for years I had promised my daughter that I would take her to Paris one day. Now booked 5 nights for my wife and daughter in May. My daughter is beyond excited about it.  I will let them wander and they can deposit me outside a cafe with my books.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 04:50:31 pm
Amavi in Paphos.

Lovely.

We walked past that most days, we were staying at the Aliathon and used to walk along the path on the beach. We watched the footy at the Crocodile pub just down the road from there
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:57:57 pm
Lovely.

We walked past that most days, we were staying at the Aliathon and used to walk along the path on the beach. We watched the footy at the Crocodile pub just down the road from there
Looks good from what you've seen?

Ah there are places to go locally for food and drink (walking distance)?
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:57:06 pm
Looks good from what you've seen?

Ah there are places to go locally for food and drink (walking distance)?

It did from the outside yes, looked very nice..

Turn right out of the hotel and its a short walk to a couple of sports bars and pubs, the Pegasus and Crocodile and a few restaurants as well, turn left and its a 5/10 minute walk into the centre. There's a restaurant called Viva Cyprus just along on the other side of the road, its about £12 for the set menu and it was bloody good, we ate there twice. Flintstones bar was good, decent prices and the free popcorn every time you got a drink made the kids happy.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Sardinia in June for me.  Never been so hopeful it doesnt disappoint.  As long as the weather behaves is the main thing.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:44:00 am
Any recommendations for a week/ten days in Croatia? Looking for a pool and beach holiday there and never been.

Booking Tenerife at some point too.

Posted earlier in this thread re Croatia.  Plenty of choices depending on which airport you fly into.  Cavtat or Babin Kuk if flying into Dubrovnik.  If its Split then resorts like Makarska will suffice.  The northern airport is Pula with resorts inc Rovinj and Porec.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm
Sardinia in June for me.  Never been so hopeful it doesnt disappoint.  As long as the weather behaves is the main thing.
We went in 2019. It was lovely. September if I recall correctly, and the weather was great.
