I don't think Boston is going to be any cheaper really. The exchange rate has fucked us for trips to the US. Everything is very, very expensive compared to a couple of years ago (they're having their own issues with inflation as well). Having said that, New York has loads and loads of stuff to do for free (moreso than Boston), and also lots of "cheap eats" etc as well.



Yeah. We recently went to Boston and while it's probably cheaper than NYC, it still can be pricey compared to Canadian cities like Toronto or Montreal, or some Midwestern U.S. cities. But the missus and I found out a few years ago when going to Chicago that the U.S. isn't as cheap as it used to be, especially for meals and snacks.Like with a lot of North American cities like Toronto, hotels can be very expensive. Although in Boston's case, they are cheaper in the winter, but costly once spring hits. Also a lot of U.S. hotels tend to now charge a separate "resort/facility fee" that covers things that used to be free like wi-fi and bottled water.That said Boston has plenty of free or low cost activities. Walking the Freedom Trail is free. You can pay to go into some of the locations. For example, we went into Paul Revere's House for a break from the rain, but it is was definitely nor worth the time to go in. If you go on the weekend, you can get a Weekender commuter rail pass for $10 per person, which is separate from the 7 Day Charlie card, which allows unlimited travel for the weekend on the commuter rail system. That would enable trips to places like Salem at a small discount from the regular fare.A surprising amount of Boston's activities are outside, so the weather may be a factor. Boston feels like a big town and a lot of the tourist sites are close together, so a lot of it is walkable. Also the public transit is hit or miss. There are a lot of stations close together, particularly if you stay near Faneuil Hall, but some of the lines are much slower than others (we found the Red line to Harvard to be surprisingly very slow; the Orange and Green lines moved quite quickly). Depending on what someone wants to do and the weather, Boston is definitely doable in two full days with a third to go somewhere like Salem.The biggest recommend for Boston would be the Italian restaurants in the North End, which are fantastic; some of the best can be found in the side streets along Hanover Street where the bulk of the restaurants are. We were also surprised at how early a lot of the restaurants were turning people away from the rest of the evening (5pm on a Friday) because of reservations.