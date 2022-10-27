« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?  (Read 1563 times)

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #40 on: October 27, 2022, 12:05:37 am »
Ive just got back from Protaras in Cyprus, a real nice place full of couples young and old. Weather was great and low season so really chilled.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,171
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #41 on: October 27, 2022, 06:52:05 am »
Decided not to come back to Turkey next October, going back to Paphos instead. Place here is lovely but we like to go out and about and prefer sitting down for meals rather than the madhouse of all inclusive. We've had A la carte last 3 nights, so that has made a difference. Cyprus also has the water park still open, the local one to Side has closed for winter already, so that's great for the kids. Finally not having to get up at fucking 7am to get a sunbed will be ace, although it is nice to lie and watch the sun rise while drinking my mor coffee . Place is rammed with Germans but it's the fucking English who are the problem.

My waistline will be happy to, lost 9 lbs before we flew out, reckon I've put on a stone in the week the amount I've eaten and drank
« Last Edit: October 27, 2022, 06:56:31 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,353
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #42 on: October 27, 2022, 12:30:56 pm »
Hoping for a week in may next year. Problem is the Mrs isn't really a sit around a pool type person.so was thinking maybe a Greek island that's easy enough to get around with plenty of different places to visit during the day. Can see it being a disaster as I'm happy chilling out with a book by the pool 🤣🤣 somewhere with maybe some nice villages to visit or places of interest ruins etc historical places ...I've actually no idea so any help would be appreciated doesn't have to be a Greek island mind.that is just what popped into my head
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,153
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #43 on: October 27, 2022, 12:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Roady on October 27, 2022, 12:30:56 pm
Hoping for a week in may next year. Problem is the Mrs isn't really a sit around a pool type person.so was thinking maybe a Greek island that's easy enough to get around with plenty of different places to visit during the day. Can see it being a disaster as I'm happy chilling out with a book by the pool 🤣🤣 somewhere with maybe some nice villages to visit or places of interest ruins etc historical places ...I've actually no idea so any help would be appreciated doesn't have to be a Greek island mind.that is just what popped into my head

Croatia is great for a bit of sunbathing and also exploring. Also still reasonably cheap. Might not be quite as warm as Greece in May though, depends how hot you like it. Otherwise somewhere in italy?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,854
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #44 on: October 27, 2022, 12:59:46 pm »
Lindos on Rhodes. I havent had a warm destination holiday in about 6 years, havent been to Rhodes in 25. Anyone been lately? I expect it will be toasty. Just want to sit by the sea, cold beverages to hand & read my books & go out to the lovely roof top restaurants in the evening.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,353
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #45 on: October 27, 2022, 10:47:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 27, 2022, 12:40:04 pm
Croatia is great for a bit of sunbathing and also exploring. Also still reasonably cheap. Might not be quite as warm as Greece in May though, depends how hot you like it. Otherwise somewhere in italy?

Cheers for that mate. Suggested it to the Mrs and it's somewhere she's fancied for some time.a lot of people in her work suggested it to her .I'm slightly unaware of  the best places to stay mind! I know it is quite diverse .was thinking either split or dubrovnik.wr will have some downtime.and I would like a bit of nightlife for one or two evenings out other than just restaurants
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,314
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #46 on: October 28, 2022, 03:55:04 pm »
This time next week we'll be on the plane to Vietnam for our honeymoon, it's been a long time coming.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,171
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #47 on: October 28, 2022, 04:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Snail on October 28, 2022, 03:55:04 pm
This time next week we'll be on the plane to Vietnam for our honeymoon, it's been a long time coming.

Brilliant - hope you have a fantastic time
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,707
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #48 on: October 28, 2022, 04:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Roady on October 27, 2022, 10:47:02 pm
Cheers for that mate. Suggested it to the Mrs and it's somewhere she's fancied for some time.a lot of people in her work suggested it to her .I'm slightly unaware of  the best places to stay mind! I know it is quite diverse .was thinking either split or dubrovnik.wr will have some downtime.and I would like a bit of nightlife for one or two evenings out other than just restaurants
Definitely recommend Dubrovnik. A lot to see and do and theres also the smaller fishing town of Cavtat to explore which is lovely.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,337
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #49 on: October 28, 2022, 04:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Snail on October 28, 2022, 03:55:04 pm
This time next week we'll be on the plane to Vietnam for our honeymoon, it's been a long time coming.

Lovely.  8)

I hope you both have a fantastic time.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,632
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #50 on: October 28, 2022, 04:58:11 pm »
Planning a trip to Bogota in January for a week. Wife wants to meet her new niece.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,171
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #51 on: October 28, 2022, 05:21:43 pm »
I'm not doing all inclusive again, I've put on 16lbs in a week ffs. I'm a greedy twat, I can't stop picking and just go mad trying different stuff all day long and Baileys Iced coffee was too nice not to drink all day.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,337
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #52 on: October 28, 2022, 05:43:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 28, 2022, 05:21:43 pm
I'm not doing all inclusive again, I've put on 16lbs in a week ffs. I'm a greedy twat, I can't stop picking and just go mad trying different stuff all day long and Baileys Iced coffee was too nice not to drink all day.

I know. Mrs Rob sent me her phone footage...

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,171
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #53 on: October 28, 2022, 05:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 28, 2022, 05:43:36 pm
I know. Mrs Rob sent me her phone footage...



The fucking bitch, I told her to delete that.

On the water slide yesterday, as I started off the life guard said Tsunami, cheeky twat
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,337
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #54 on: October 28, 2022, 06:25:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 28, 2022, 05:57:15 pm
The fucking bitch, I told her to delete that.

On the water slide yesterday, as I started off the life guard said Tsunami, cheeky twat

 ;D
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,900
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #55 on: October 28, 2022, 08:00:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 28, 2022, 05:57:15 pm
The fucking bitch, I told her to delete that.

On the water slide yesterday, as I started off the life guard said Tsunami, cheeky twat

He was just a Newcastle fan, dont worry about it.

Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #56 on: October 28, 2022, 10:36:24 pm »
Quote from: Roady on October 27, 2022, 10:47:02 pm
Cheers for that mate. Suggested it to the Mrs and it's somewhere she's fancied for some time.a lot of people in her work suggested it to her .I'm slightly unaware of  the best places to stay mind! I know it is quite diverse .was thinking either split or dubrovnik.wr will have some downtime.and I would like a bit of nightlife for one or two evenings out other than just restaurants

Would also recommend Croatia. As was mentioned Cavtat is a great spot and not too far to pop to Dubrovnik.  If staying in or around Dubrovnik stay in Babin Kuk.  Lots of hotels and local bus takes you into the old town of Dubrovnik.

Halfway up the coast is Split and some good coastal villages dotted around it to stay in.

Further north Id recommend Rovinj if you can get a flight to Pula.  Its close to Italy and can do a day trip to Venice
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,153
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #57 on: October 29, 2022, 12:16:09 am »
Quote from: TSC on October 28, 2022, 10:36:24 pm
Would also recommend Croatia. As was mentioned Cavtat is a great spot and not too far to pop to Dubrovnik.  If staying in or around Dubrovnik stay in Babin Kuk.  Lots of hotels and local bus takes you into the old town of Dubrovnik.

Halfway up the coast is Split and some good coastal villages dotted around it to stay in.

Further north Id recommend Rovinj if you can get a flight to Pula.  Its close to Italy and can do a day trip to Venice

Yeah I'd agree with any of that. You can't go wrong wherever you pick really, it's all stunning. Can easily do day trips to some of the islands too, especially from Split or Dubrovnik. If you're close enough, there's an inland trip to the Plitvice national park as well.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,782
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #58 on: October 29, 2022, 02:39:12 am »
Quote from: reddebs on October 24, 2022, 04:22:10 pm
Bottom of the garden for us again. 

When you don't work and live in a beautiful place, with peace and quiet all around you there's no need to go away.

We might go to my sister's for a couple of days and a change of scene but only if her crazy neighbour and her 3 uncontrollable staffy dogs have moved out.
I've lived 45 years on Anglesey Debs and although it's a picturesque place to live there is no way in hell it substitutes for going abroad once in a while 😂
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #59 on: October 29, 2022, 08:50:35 am »
Quote from: Shady Craig on October 29, 2022, 02:39:12 am
I've lived 45 years on Anglesey Debs and although it's a picturesque place to live there is no way in hell it substitutes for going abroad once in a while 😂

2001 was the last time I went abroad and that was a 2wk camping and kayaking holiday in the Pyrenees.

We don't like the heat or people or noisey busy places so don't even go on holiday in the UK during the summer months.

I'd be a hermit if I could 😂
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,782
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #60 on: October 30, 2022, 11:05:40 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 29, 2022, 08:50:35 am
2001 was the last time I went abroad and that was a 2wk camping and kayaking holiday in the Pyrenees.

We don't like the heat or people or noisey busy places so don't even go on holiday in the UK during the summer months.

I'd be a hermit if I could 😂
Haha fair enough, you've definitely picked a good place to live then. Out of interest where do you live here? I'm in Beaumaris.
Logged

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #61 on: October 31, 2022, 05:14:36 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 23, 2022, 05:07:34 pm
Didn't see one for the upcoming year.

Been looking at Oman for March 2023. Need a break just for sun and relaxation (wherever we go it'll be first trip abroad since lockdowns).

Anyone been?

You planned ahead for next year?

Oman is an amazing place for a unique road trip with the mix of stunning coastlines, wadis/oasis, desert and mountains. Definitely would recommend hiring a car and just going with the flow instead of focusing on the beach resorts. It is incredibly easy to drive around and the roads are not busy at all. Message if you need any specific info.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,220
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #62 on: Today at 10:56:20 am »
Extra Bank Holiday announced in early May.

Booked flights when slightly under the influence last night to take advantage before the prices shoot up.

Flying into Genoa and out of Pisa nine days apart. Planning on hiring a car and doing a Ligurian coastal road trip.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #63 on: Today at 11:19:58 am »
Quote from: Shady Craig on October 30, 2022, 11:05:40 pm
Haha fair enough, you've definitely picked a good place to live then. Out of interest where do you live here? I'm in Beaumaris.

Beautiful place but far too busy for us 😂

We're Dulas but not in the village.

We're up on the hill overlooking the estuary, surrounded by fields of sheep 👍

Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,642
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #64 on: Today at 12:02:14 pm »
Wasn't going to ago anywhere next but thought fuck it, why not. What's the point just working all the time and paying bills. Not sure where yet but most likely Turkiye or Greece.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,171
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #65 on: Today at 01:07:04 pm »
The schools have announced the holidays for 2024, the two schools my kids are in are on seperate weeks ffs :no  Basically means no holidays for us in 2024

Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 12:02:14 pm
Wasn't going to ago anywhere next but thought fuck it, why not. What's the point just working all the time and paying bills. Not sure where yet but most likely Turkiye or Greece.

That's our attitude, enjoy life while you can
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 