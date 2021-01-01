« previous next »
Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Ive just got back from Protaras in Cyprus, a real nice place full of couples young and old. Weather was great and low season so really chilled.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Decided not to come back to Turkey next October, going back to Paphos instead. Place here is lovely but we like to go out and about and prefer sitting down for meals rather than the madhouse of all inclusive. We've had A la carte last 3 nights, so that has made a difference. Cyprus also has the water park still open, the local one to Side has closed for winter already, so that's great for the kids. Finally not having to get up at fucking 7am to get a sunbed will be ace, although it is nice to lie and watch the sun rise while drinking my mor coffee . Place is rammed with Germans but it's the fucking English who are the problem.

My waistline will be happy to, lost 9 lbs before we flew out, reckon I've put on a stone in the week the amount I've eaten and drank
Fuck the Tories

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Hoping for a week in may next year. Problem is the Mrs isn't really a sit around a pool type person.so was thinking maybe a Greek island that's easy enough to get around with plenty of different places to visit during the day. Can see it being a disaster as I'm happy chilling out with a book by the pool 🤣🤣 somewhere with maybe some nice villages to visit or places of interest ruins etc historical places ...I've actually no idea so any help would be appreciated doesn't have to be a Greek island mind.that is just what popped into my head
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Hoping for a week in may next year. Problem is the Mrs isn't really a sit around a pool type person.so was thinking maybe a Greek island that's easy enough to get around with plenty of different places to visit during the day. Can see it being a disaster as I'm happy chilling out with a book by the pool 🤣🤣 somewhere with maybe some nice villages to visit or places of interest ruins etc historical places ...I've actually no idea so any help would be appreciated doesn't have to be a Greek island mind.that is just what popped into my head

Croatia is great for a bit of sunbathing and also exploring. Also still reasonably cheap. Might not be quite as warm as Greece in May though, depends how hot you like it. Otherwise somewhere in italy?
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Lindos on Rhodes. I havent had a warm destination holiday in about 6 years, havent been to Rhodes in 25. Anyone been lately? I expect it will be toasty. Just want to sit by the sea, cold beverages to hand & read my books & go out to the lovely roof top restaurants in the evening.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Croatia is great for a bit of sunbathing and also exploring. Also still reasonably cheap. Might not be quite as warm as Greece in May though, depends how hot you like it. Otherwise somewhere in italy?

Cheers for that mate. Suggested it to the Mrs and it's somewhere she's fancied for some time.a lot of people in her work suggested it to her .I'm slightly unaware of  the best places to stay mind! I know it is quite diverse .was thinking either split or dubrovnik.wr will have some downtime.and I would like a bit of nightlife for one or two evenings out other than just restaurants
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
This time next week we'll be on the plane to Vietnam for our honeymoon, it's been a long time coming.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
This time next week we'll be on the plane to Vietnam for our honeymoon, it's been a long time coming.

Brilliant - hope you have a fantastic time
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Cheers for that mate. Suggested it to the Mrs and it's somewhere she's fancied for some time.a lot of people in her work suggested it to her .I'm slightly unaware of  the best places to stay mind! I know it is quite diverse .was thinking either split or dubrovnik.wr will have some downtime.and I would like a bit of nightlife for one or two evenings out other than just restaurants
Definitely recommend Dubrovnik. A lot to see and do and theres also the smaller fishing town of Cavtat to explore which is lovely.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
This time next week we'll be on the plane to Vietnam for our honeymoon, it's been a long time coming.

Lovely.  8)

I hope you both have a fantastic time.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Planning a trip to Bogota in January for a week. Wife wants to meet her new niece.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
I'm not doing all inclusive again, I've put on 16lbs in a week ffs. I'm a greedy twat, I can't stop picking and just go mad trying different stuff all day long and Baileys Iced coffee was too nice not to drink all day.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
I'm not doing all inclusive again, I've put on 16lbs in a week ffs. I'm a greedy twat, I can't stop picking and just go mad trying different stuff all day long and Baileys Iced coffee was too nice not to drink all day.

I know. Mrs Rob sent me her phone footage...

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
I know. Mrs Rob sent me her phone footage...



The fucking bitch, I told her to delete that.

On the water slide yesterday, as I started off the life guard said Tsunami, cheeky twat
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
The fucking bitch, I told her to delete that.

On the water slide yesterday, as I started off the life guard said Tsunami, cheeky twat

 ;D
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
The fucking bitch, I told her to delete that.

On the water slide yesterday, as I started off the life guard said Tsunami, cheeky twat

He was just a Newcastle fan, dont worry about it.

