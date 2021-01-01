Decided not to come back to Turkey next October, going back to Paphos instead. Place here is lovely but we like to go out and about and prefer sitting down for meals rather than the madhouse of all inclusive. We've had A la carte last 3 nights, so that has made a difference. Cyprus also has the water park still open, the local one to Side has closed for winter already, so that's great for the kids. Finally not having to get up at fucking 7am to get a sunbed will be ace, although it is nice to lie and watch the sun rise while drinking my mor coffee . Place is rammed with Germans but it's the fucking English who are the problem.



My waistline will be happy to, lost 9 lbs before we flew out, reckon I've put on a stone in the week the amount I've eaten and drank