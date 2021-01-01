« previous next »
Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?

The G in Gerrard

Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 05:07:34 pm
Didn't see one for the upcoming year.

Been looking at Oman for March 2023. Need a break just for sun and relaxation (wherever we go it'll be first trip abroad since lockdowns).

Anyone been?

You planned ahead for next year?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:12:39 pm by The G in Gerrard »
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 05:23:56 pm
Oy you, I start these threads 😉

Never been to Oman so can't give any info.

Our plans are Tenerife in Feb, back to Crete end of May and we were doing Orlando next October but with the pound tanking we've cancelled that. Been twice with the kids, so not arsed about not going. We were thinking we'd come back to Turkey, the place we are in now is lovely but bored of all inclusive and there's no local places to walk to, so we are looking at going back to Cyprus instead. The kids loved the water park, so that's a big plus point
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 05:29:54 pm
I'd sooner go to Rhyl for a month than anywhere in that oppressive part of the world and Oman does love a good old slave,oops sorry I mean domestic "worker".

It's a shame because I see the attraction of the land,just hate the people who own it all.

Mrs says we're off to her sisters near Lisbon so I guess we're off to Portugal.

The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 05:37:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:23:56 pm
Oy you, I start these threads 😉

Never been to Oman so can't give any info.

Our plans are Tenerife in Feb, back to Crete end of May and we were doing Orlando next October but with the pound tanking we've cancelled that. Been twice with the kids, so not arsed about not going. We were thinking we'd come back to Turkey, the place we are in now is lovely but bored of all inclusive and there's no local places to walk to, so we are looking at going back to Cyprus instead. The kids loved the water park, so that's a big plus point
I did think about waiting for you ;D

You concerned about the vaccination status of individuals by then or will that not be an issue by then?
The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 05:39:01 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:29:54 pm
I'd sooner go to Rhyl for a month than anywhere in that oppressive part of the world and Oman does love a good old slave,oops sorry I mean domestic "worker".

It's a shame because I see the attraction of the land,just hate the people who own it all.
Mrs wanted to go there before lockdown and she's had a tough few months so treating her.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 05:44:01 pm
Mrs Spion has booked the Maldives for us in March. First and probably only time there, but I'm looking forward to snorkelling and relaxing in my hammock.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 05:51:03 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:44:01 pm
Mrs Spion has booked the Maldives for us in March. First and probably only time there, but I'm looking forward to snorkelling and relaxing in my hammock.
Maldives is one of the best places I've ever been! Enjoy! I loved it although we went in September.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 06:08:37 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:51:03 pm
Maldives is one of the best places I've ever been! Enjoy! I loved it although we went in September.
Thanks. It's for my birthday, but that's in November when the weather is potentially rainy there, hence the March booking. It gives me some spare tyre removal time too.  :-[

It looks absolutely amazing there. Just the kind of thing we like. Beautiful to look at, fantastic snorkelling, peaceful and relaxing. Mrs S. is looking to swim with whale sharks, and it's one of the best places to do it.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 06:09:43 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:39:01 pm
Mrs wanted to go there before lockdown and she's had a tough few months so treating her.


I know that pressure mate & I almost relented once  ;D
UntouchableLuis

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 06:09:50 pm
Going to Barbados in April for our honeymoon for 9 nights.

Got back from Venice last week. Stayed 3 nights and it was probably one of the best trips I've ever been on. Stunning to look at, friendly people and excellent food and drink. Was surprised how reasonable prices were - we stayed a bit out of the centre pints were 4 euros, wine about 6 euros a glass. Even Meals at night weren't more expensive than you pay here.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 06:26:25 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:08:37 pm
Thanks. It's for my birthday, but that's in November when the weather is potentially rainy there, hence the March booking. It gives me some spare tyre removal time too.  :-[

It looks absolutely amazing there. Just the kind of thing we like. Beautiful to look at, fantastic snorkelling, peaceful and relaxing. Mrs S. is looking to swim with whale sharks, and it's one of the best places to do it.
Sure is :)

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:09:43 pm

I know that pressure mate & I almost relented once  ;D
;D Mrs has had tough time with IVF treatment so this is least I could do.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
Today at 06:30:26 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:26:25 pm

;D Mrs has had tough time with IVF treatment so this is least I could do.


I'd say so.

Like I said,it's a beautiful part of the world.
