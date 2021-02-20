« previous next »
PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 08:42:03 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:27:54 pm
The issue is the number of games we have to play though.

That has been compounded by letting Gini who averaged just under 3000 League minutes a year but keeping Naby who averages 900 minutes and Ox who averages 800 minutes a season.

We have 9 midfielders in the squad. Dont matter how many competitions we are in, we dont need 9 senior ones. We only have them because they are made of broken biscuits. We need to cut that number way down. Thats apart from the fact that the balance in some positions are all wrong. The wings look light and if you gave Klopp a choice, I very much doubt this midfield group is one he ends up with.

On a separate point I do enjoy the conversations when people added up the minutes of all our midfielders to show how they could replace Gini. I am pretty sure they would have used Ox and Keiths minutes to justify the loss of Ginis.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 08:43:56 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 08:20:52 pm
Do. Do just that. Look at Arsenal's squad evolution over recent years. You focus entirely on the fees spent and the players coming in; ignoring the players Arsenal had to shift out to make that happen. The wages off the books, the odd transfer fee recouped, the bumper 'last big deal' signing fees not spent, the squad space, the playing time...

If they'd followed our recent strategy, they'd have Aaron Ramsey on £400k/week and still be turning out Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Welbeck, Lacazette, Aubameyang and hoping Jack fucking Wilshere will have an injury free season.

It was easier for them, of course: those players didn't win anything. Nobody complains when a squad of losers gets dismantled. But that group (who have all dropped down a league or two, in physical/competitive terms, or retired in Wilshere's case) is about the same age profile as the core of our first team now.

They've also managed to find decent value in the market in recent years, while we seem to fixate on 'the right player' at top prices, if they're available at all. Ignoring the City players we couldn't have bought, Ramsdale, Tierney, Gabriel, Saliba, Tomiyasu, Odegaard, Viera, Lokonga and Martinelli have been brought in, with an average age now below 23. All £30m or under. All on lower wages. Only White, Partey, Jesus and Pepe in that squad cost more than £30m.

If only football finance was as simple as 'net spend'.


It is as simple as Net spend though.

You are spot on about Arsenal being able to get rid of older big earners on big wages. The bit you are missing is that they have only been able to do that because they have been prepared to have a big Net spend. They have spent money safe in the knowledge that they would be able to lower both the wage bill and the age profile of the squad.

Arsenal is the perfect example of why a sell-to-buy policy just doesn't work.

Would it of worked if Arteta was told right we will offload Auba and Ozil but you will only be able to spend what we recoup. Of course, it wouldn't.

They were prepared to take a short-term pain for a long-term gain. If you are not prepared to do that then you either hope the next generation come through and save you a fortune or you cheap out in the transfer market and re-sign the players you have.

What we see now is a bit of both. We have way too many kids who we hope will come through and way too many players who we have on long-term deals because FSG were not prepared to pay upfront for their replacements. 

Forest was a perfect example of our reluctance to spend. We ended up with a team full of kids and players we should have replaced. A 36-year-old right back and three midfield players whose average age is 20.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 08:53:27 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:42:03 pm
We have 9 midfielders in the squad. Dont matter how many competitions we are in, we dont need 9 senior ones. We only have them because they are made of broken biscuits. We need to cut that number way down. Thats apart from the fact that the balance in some positions are all wrong. The wings look light and if you gave Klopp a choice, I very much doubt this midfield group is one he ends up with.

On a separate point I do enjoy the conversations when people added up the minutes of all our midfielders to show how they could replace Gini. I am pretty sure they would have used Ox and Keiths minutes to justify the loss of Ginis.

I don't think it is that simple though mate.

I don't think Milner should be classed as a midfield player. For me he is a utility player who is as likely to play at full-back as in midfield. Either way he is a backup player a last resort.

Then if we are looking at the composition of the squad as a 4-3-3 then the likes of Carvalho and OX are more likely to play in the front three than the middle three.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 08:54:50 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:43:56 pm
It is as simple as Net spend though.

You are spot on about Arsenal being able to get rid of older big earners on big wages. The bit you are missing is that they have only been able to do that because they have been prepared to have a big Net spend. They have spent money safe in the knowledge that they would be able to lower both the wage bill and the age profile of the squad.

Arsenal is the perfect example of why a sell-to-buy policy just doesn't work.

Would it of worked if Arteta was told right we will offload Auba and Ozil but you will only be able to spend what we recoup. Of course, it wouldn't.

They were prepared to take a short-term pain for a long-term gain. If you are not prepared to do that then you either hope the next generation come through and save you a fortune or you cheap out in the transfer market and re-sign the players you have.

What we see now is a bit of both. We have way too many kids who we hope will come through and way too many players who we have on long-term deals because FSG were not prepared to pay upfront for their replacements. 

Forest was a perfect example of our reluctance to spend. We ended up with a team full of kids and players we should have replaced. A 36-year-old right back and three midfield players whose average age is 20.

Just taking your post, and the one you linked, as it focuses on Arsenal's emergence as a strong team - it was pointed out that many of the players leading their current rise are 23 or under. Would a fair point be that they got rid of those older, high cost players and due to the low expectations on the team have been allowed to develop together with slightly less pressure, similar to an extent to what we did when Klopp joined - a number of relatively young, medium money, not big name players acquired forensically and allowed to develop who became the powerhouse that we are now.

Not arguing this as a defence for the current situation, but maybe an explanation for how Arsenal's approach has worked so well - they are kind of us in 2018(ish).
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 08:55:25 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:53:27 pm
I don't think it is that simple though mate.

I don't think Milner should be classed as a midfield player. For me he is a utility player who is as likely to play at full-back as in midfield. Either way he is a backup player a last resort.

Then if we are looking at the composition of the squad as a 4-3-3 then the likes of Carvalho and OX are more likely to play in the front three than the middle three.

Elliott, Henderson, Milner, Fabinho, Arthur, Keita, Ox, Milner and Thiago. All bought as and all pretty much mainly midfielders.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 09:01:30 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:34:14 pm
Well we didn't give Mane and Wijnaldum whatever they wanted, did we?

No - but Al's point appears to be that we should have given Wijnaldum what he wanted. Which would have given us another 30+ midfielder with fading physicality on a big wage.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:43:56 pm
It is as simple as Net spend though.

You are spot on about Arsenal being able to get rid of older big earners on big wages. The bit you are missing is that they have only been able to do that because they have been prepared to have a big Net spend. They have spent money safe in the knowledge that they would be able to lower both the wage bill and the age profile of the squad.
This is no doubt where we will need to agree to disagree: they didn't get rid of older players because they were prepared to have a big net spend; getting rid of those players allowed them to have a big net spend. It is the same money (amortized over the contract). You can choose to spend it on increased wages and signing fees for a player's 'last big contract', or you can spend it on a transfer fee for a youngster on a fraction of the wages. We chose the former, won some trophies and now appear to have hit a wall. Arsenal had done similar in the past and won nothing, but have switched emphatically to the latter approach and are having a good start to the season. Will they win anything? Quite probably not, but I think they might enjoy their season a little more than we do.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:43:56 pm
Forest was a perfect example of our reluctance to spend. We ended up with a team full of kids and players we should have replaced. A 36-year-old right back and three midfield players whose average age is 20.
How many right backs would you like us to carry in the squad? Milner is 4th choice. If any of Trent, Ramsay, Konate/Matip (allowing Gomez to play RB) had been fully fit, he wouldn't have started there. That's nothing to do with investment.

We started three youngsters in midfield because the club as a whole - manager, coaching staff, recruitment team, FSG - have collectively arrived at a point where we've extended the contracts of players physically fading through age and spent something around £100m (+wages and signing fees) on three midfielders in Keita, Ox and Thiago who can't stay fit.


Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 09:17:57 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 09:01:30 pm
No - but Al's point appears to be that we should have given Wijnaldum what he wanted. Which would have given us another 30+ midfielder with fading physicality on a big wage.

He was talking about the age profile in midfield. The whole point of letting Wijnaldum go (rather than give him the contract he wanted) would have been to sign a younger replacement last year. We didn't sign a midfielder in 2021 and only wasted a large sum on Arthur at the end of August 2022 which as it turned out may as well have gone towards Wijnaldum's contract instead.

I had no problem with Wijnaldum leaving as you can't let everyone get old together, but I expected him to be replaced. He still started every game in his last season, although his levels dropped a lot that year.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 09:18:18 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 09:01:30 pm
No - but Al's point appears to be that we should have given Wijnaldum what he wanted. Which would have given us another 30+ midfielder with fading physicality on a big wage.

In Al's defence, you play the data. Gini had proven year on year to be someone that is reliable, never injured & can play every game of the season. Put him on a 4 year contract and in 2 years see how he is performing. If his quality is dropping, sell him. It beats letting him go for free and not replacing him.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 09:21:49 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 09:01:30 pm
No - but Al's point appears to be that we should have given Wijnaldum what he wanted. Which would have given us another 30+ midfielder with fading physicality on a big wage.

No the exact opposite of that.

We should have had the funds to have brought in a Gini replacement a season or two earlier and then sold him. Same with Hendo, same with Milner, same with Firmino, same with Salah.

Instead, we have ended up with players running down their deals and no funds to replace them. How the fuck does a well-run club have Salah, Mane, Firmino and Origi with deals that would ended this season or next season.

The likelihood is that Bobby and Origi will leave on frees, Mane left for a reduced fee and Mo got a silly deal.

The problem is obvious our transfer kitty for the last four seasons has been largely what we have brought in from selling players. WE haven't been able to be pro-active but have been reactionery.   
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 09:26:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:17:57 pm
He was talking about the age profile in midfield. The whole point of letting Wijnaldum go (rather than give him the contract he wanted) would have been to sign a younger replacement last year. We didn't sign a midfielder in 2021 and only wasted a large sum on Arthur at the end of August 2022 which as it turned out may as well have gone towards Wijnaldum's contract instead.

I had no problem with Wijnaldum leaving as you can't let everyone get old together, but I expected him to be replaced. He still started every game in his last season, although his levels dropped a lot that year.
Agreed, we didn't sign a midfielder last summer when we should have done. We did sign eleven contract extensions that summer, six of them increases to first XI players (five of those, extended into their 30s). We made our choice.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 09:28:11 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:55:25 pm
Thiago, Henderson, Milner, Fabinho, Arthur, Keita, Ox, Milner and Thiago. All bought as and all pretty much mainly midfielders.

Thats actually such a grim looking set of midfielders now when you think about it.

Thiago Arthur keita and Ox- all sick notes

Then youve got Fabinho and Henderson who are playing like theyre well past it- (playing like hes in quicksand in fabinhos case and hendo just doesnt have the athleticism or pressing ability he used to have- both with 3 years on their contracts

Then youve got young Jimmy in there.

We need such a big revamp in there its unbelievable

Utterly grim
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 09:29:16 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:21:49 pm
No the exact opposite of that.

We should have had the funds to have brought in a Gini replacement a season or two earlier and then sold him. Same with Hendo, same with Milner, same with Firmino, same with Salah.

Instead, we have ended up with players running down their deals and no funds to replace them. How the fuck does a well-run club have Salah, Mane, Firmino and Origi with deals that would ended this season or next season.

The likelihood is that Bobby and Origi will leave on frees, Mane left for a reduced fee and Mo got a silly deal.

The problem is obvious our transfer kitty for the last four seasons has been largely what we have brought in from selling players. WE haven't been able to be pro-active but have been reactionery.   

He's on less or parity with about half the United side though. Although we pay well and have a competitive wage bill, players are always going to want more when they can earn more elsewhere.

You can argue we should have sold Salah for peak value to buy a younger replacement but we couldn't afford to lose him for nothing.

Bringing in Nunez, Jota, Diaz and hopefully a similar calibre player next summer while Mane is sold and Firmino maybe moves on next year and we have Salah still around, is not bad planning with the attack. It's the midfield where we've messed up because god forbid we deal with 2 areas of the squad at the same time.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 09:37:24 pm
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 06:42:39 pm
Well, everything went right on the weekend for Liverpool elsewhere.

Makes it all the more irritating and disappointing getting nothing from freaking Forest.

Could be 2 points back of 4th and 4 back of 3rd. And only 9 off the top with Arsenal dropping points.

Have a feeling this is one of those that we'll look back on all year with regret, like Brighton about this time last year.
And 7 points off the relegation zone.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 09:37:38 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:29:16 pm
He's on less or parity with about half the United side though. Although we pay well and have a competitive wage bill, players are always going to want more when they can earn more elsewhere.

You can argue we should have sold Salah for peak value to buy a younger replacement but we couldn't afford to lose him for nothing.

Bringing in Nunez, Jota, Diaz and hopefully a similar calibre player next summer while Mane is sold and Firmino maybe moves on next year and we have Salah still around, is not bad planning with the attack. It's the midfield where we've messed up because god forbid we deal with 2 areas of the squad at the same time.

Our only hope when it comes to selling salah would be if Mbappe pisses off from PSG. Hes still going to produce in some games- eg city and rangers but since he came back from the AFCON, he has genuinely been so poor overall and that bumper contract was pure stupidity when he wasnt even playing well to deserve that sort of money. Hes turning into a player who produces once every five games and for what hes getting paid you expect a bit more.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
This is no doubt where we will need to agree to disagree: they didn't get rid of older players because they were prepared to have a big net spend; getting rid of those players allowed them to have a big net spend. It is the same money (amortized over the contract). You can choose to spend it on increased wages and signing fees for a player's 'last big contract', or you can spend it on a transfer fee for a youngster on a fraction of the wages. We chose the former, won some trophies and now appear to have hit a wall. Arsenal had done similar in the past and won nothing, but have switched emphatically to the latter approach and are having a good start to the season. Will they win anything? Quite probably not, but I think they might enjoy their season a little more than we do.

You are completely missing the point. You may have a point about huge wages eventually equalling lower wages + transfer fees. However the huge difference is how that money is paid. Wages get paid yearly out of your revenues. Transfer fees need cash flow. The perfect example would be us being able to afford Jota because Wolves were willing to broker an unorthodox deal that involved very little upfront.

If FSG are unwilling to release the cash flow to allow incoming transfers then you simply cannot act like Arsenal did. To be able to have a Net spend of £90m per season like Arsenal did then you need cash flow. Without cash flow you simply don't have a transfer kitty until you have sold players. 

Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm

How many right backs would you like us to carry in the squad? Milner is 4th choice. If any of Trent, Ramsay, Konate/Matip (allowing Gomez to play RB) had been fully fit, he wouldn't have started there. That's nothing to do with investment.

We started three youngsters in midfield because the club as a whole - manager, coaching staff, recruitment team, FSG - have collectively arrived at a point where we've extended the contracts of players physically fading through age and spent something around £100m (+wages and signing fees) on three midfielders in Keita, Ox and Thiago who can't stay fit.


Henderson is the only aging midfield player whose contract we have extended.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 09:39:16 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 09:26:49 pm
Agreed, we didn't sign a midfielder last summer when we should have done. We did sign eleven contract extensions that summer, six of them increases to first XI players (five of those, extended into their 30s). We made our choice.

We made the choice to let Wijnaldum go, we were right to keep the squad together by and large in 2021, born out by what we achieved last season, but made a mistake not replacing Wijnaldum and then not moving on the likes of Ox and Keita to facilitate a midfield signing in the last window.

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 09:40:48 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 09:26:49 pm
Agreed, we didn't sign a midfielder last summer when we should have done. We did sign eleven contract extensions that summer, six of them increases to first XI players (five of those, extended into their 30s). We made our choice.


Remarkable how we let all those deals run down and then renewed them when the ESL didn't come off.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 09:44:50 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:39:16 pm
We made the choice to let Wijnaldum go, we were right to keep the squad together by and large in 2021, born out by what we achieved last season, but made a mistake not replacing Wijnaldum and then not moving on the likes of Ox and Keita to facilitate a midfield signing in the last window.



All three were down to the same thing lack of a transfer kitty.

Bring in players so that you hold the cards and can afford to let players go for big fees with two years left on their deal. Let them get into their last year and you either lose them for nothing or end up giving them stupid deals.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 10:38:21 pm
Thankfully, our top 4 rivals shit the bed. We got away with one there.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 10:47:31 pm
One thing I took away from yesterday's game was that, in our case at least, there does not appear to be any correlation between possession dominance and luck.
I kept hoping for something to fall kindly or luckily to us in the box. Instead we (and Joe for the 2nd time in 2 games) were punished for committing a foul, and the ball came back off the post and straight back to the forest player.
Do we ever score lucky goals? Something to 'reward' the possession?
I think we might have used it up against Bournemouth. I think I can recall 3 or 4 lucky deflections
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Yesterday at 10:48:57 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:38:21 pm
Thankfully, our top 4 rivals shit the bed. We got away with one there.

Newcastle are a top 4 rival sadly
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 10:47:31 pm
One thing I took away from yesterday's game was that, in our case at least, there does not appear to be any correlation between possession dominance and luck.
I kept hoping for something to fall kindly or luckily to us in the box. Instead we (and Joe for the 2nd time in 2 games) were punished for committing a foul, and the ball came back off the post and straight back to the forest player.
Do we ever score lucky goals? Something to 'reward' the possession?
I think we might have used it up against Bournemouth. I think I can recall 3 or 4 lucky deflections

We weren't punished for a Gomez mistake. We were punished for failing to defend a set piece from halfway. We allowed an unmarked yard dog centre back to cross into our box after a 60 yard free kick.

That isn't bad luck it is shocking defending. Inexcusable.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Today at 12:58:23 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:44:50 pm
All three were down to the same thing lack of a transfer kitty.

Bring in players so that you hold the cards and can afford to let players go for big fees with two years left on their deal. Let them get into their last year and you either lose them for nothing or end up giving them stupid deals.
Problem is there is not really any good examples of players we should've sold for a big fee. I don't think any supporter wouldve stomached us selling Mane or Salah with 2 years left of their contracts. It's very difficult to replace those sorts of players.

to be honest we've only handed out a big contract to Hendo and Mo, but FSG would get just as much flak of we didn't keep them. Obviously we should've got 1 or 2 more in but that's not up for debate.

The other problem is you just can't shift players if no1 wants them. No1 wanted to pay for Origi despite his decent record. Naby and Ox have both contributed but again, their injury records have stopped us from being able to move them on.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Today at 01:34:23 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:58:23 am
Problem is there is not really any good examples of players we should've sold for a big fee. I don't think any supporter wouldve stomached us selling Mane or Salah with 2 years left of their contracts. It's very difficult to replace those sorts of players.

to be honest we've only handed out a big contract to Hendo and Mo, but FSG would get just as much flak of we didn't keep them. Obviously we should've got 1 or 2 more in but that's not up for debate.

The other problem is you just can't shift players if no1 wants them. No1 wanted to pay for Origi despite his decent record. Naby and Ox have both contributed but again, their injury records have stopped us from being able to move them on.

The lack of players we could have sold for a big fee though is surely down to the fact that we weren't pushing for players to sign deals when they have two years left. We have been quite happy to let players run their deals down.

I think it is bizarre that we let Mo, Mane, Bobby and Origi all run their deals down at the same time. Allowing four forwards to enter the dregs of their contracts has just put us in such a poor negotiating position.

It was the same with midfield we let Can and then Gini run their deals down and ended up getting nothing for them. We had to do that because we hadn't brought in replacements. Can and Gini were fixtures in the side in their last season because we pretty much had no one else.

Can played over 2000 League minutes in his last season for us. Gini played just under 3000 minutes.   
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Today at 01:54:45 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:16:59 pm
Has Klopp had the funds to actually rebuild the squad or has he been on a farcical sell-to-buy policy for the last four seasons. Over those four seasons we have had a Net spend of £92m, Arsenal another Club with American owners have spent £375m Net.

The brutal reality is that if you want to rebuild and refresh then you need a realistic budget.

The amazing thing is that we have probably generated in the region of £350-£400m more in CL money and prize money compared to Arsenal. Yet they have massively outspent us. That simply isn't sustainable and has caught up with us.

Have a look at the two squads and the age profile in midfield especially. 

Al, you're arguing for arguments sake.

Do you think John Henry and Co. sit in Boston and play Championship manager? They probably haven't heard of a number of our transfers until it gets close to signing them.

Transfer fees, Wages, upgraded contracts... all of that is under Jurgens approval. You keep laying the blame at FSG's feet.

There isn't one aspect of what goes on that Jurgen doesn't know about.

Do you think Jurgen didn't want Kirkby upgraded and the senior players in with the youth players? Do you think he told Henry and co, no I don't want to move away from Melwood, I want another midfielder/striker/defender.

Do you think Jurgen stomped his feet over the Main stand and ARE being redone because he wanted more players?

You keep trying to deflect our Net spend into some sort of negative. Jurgen is 100% involved in the net spend. He knows what his budget is and decides how to spend it. There's not a damn thing you can do about it. Deflecting into arguments about what other clubs have spent is moot.

Gini left. Do you think he thought Curtis would step up? Or Naby? It's not about going out and buying a new player IF the manager trusts and likes what he has. In spite of you or anyone else not happy about it or second guessing after the fact.

Imho, Jurgen isn't going to do an Arsenal and get rid of all the high earners not producing at a top level. He is not going to risk going midtable for 2-3 years waiting on the next generation to come through. #Artetaout was the hot topic the last few years. Only this season has that stopped. We would have #Jurgenout trending, and the media harping on it, if we went 8th, 8th, 5th, like Arsenal had done the last 3 season. Our supporters aren't willing to be that patient for an overhaul.

I'm going to say it once again, I trust Jurgen knows what he's doing. He's not blind to the age situation of the squad. He's not dumb about transfers. And he's not out of the office when contracts are upgraded. Every bit if that, Jurgen is 100% involved in. He's led us win every trophy out there despite you harping about FSG on transfers, wages, spend to buy, and the whole lot for years.

Jurgen or Al? I'll stick to Jurgen, ta.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Today at 02:45:00 am
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:37:24 pm
And 7 points off the relegation zone.

Well, that's what we are now, yeah. Beat Forest and we're closer to the top than bottom on points.

I have no doubt Arsenal is going to fall out of first, though. So really Man City is still the target for winning the league. And we have little margin for error there...already.
