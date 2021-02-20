Has Klopp had the funds to actually rebuild the squad or has he been on a farcical sell-to-buy policy for the last four seasons. Over those four seasons we have had a Net spend of £92m, Arsenal another Club with American owners have spent £375m Net.



The brutal reality is that if you want to rebuild and refresh then you need a realistic budget.



The amazing thing is that we have probably generated in the region of £350-£400m more in CL money and prize money compared to Arsenal. Yet they have massively outspent us. That simply isn't sustainable and has caught up with us.



Have a look at the two squads and the age profile in midfield especially.



Al, you're arguing for arguments sake.Do you think John Henry and Co. sit in Boston and play Championship manager? They probably haven't heard of a number of our transfers until it gets close to signing them.Transfer fees, Wages, upgraded contracts... all of that is under Jurgens approval. You keep laying the blame at FSG's feet.There isn't one aspect of what goes on that Jurgen doesn't know about.Do you think Jurgen didn't want Kirkby upgraded and the senior players in with the youth players? Do you think he told Henry and co, no I don't want to move away from Melwood, I want another midfielder/striker/defender.Do you think Jurgen stomped his feet over the Main stand and ARE being redone because he wanted more players?You keep trying to deflect our Net spend into some sort of negative. Jurgen is 100% involved in the net spend. He knows what his budget is and decides how to spend it. There's not a damn thing you can do about it. Deflecting into arguments about what other clubs have spent is moot.Gini left. Do you think he thought Curtis would step up? Or Naby? It's not about going out and buying a new player IF the manager trusts and likes what he has. In spite of you or anyone else not happy about it or second guessing after the fact.Imho, Jurgen isn't going to do an Arsenal and get rid of all the high earners not producing at a top level. He is not going to risk going midtable for 2-3 years waiting on the next generation to come through. #Artetaout was the hot topic the last few years. Only this season has that stopped. We would have #Jurgenout trending, and the media harping on it, if we went 8th, 8th, 5th, like Arsenal had done the last 3 season. Our supporters aren't willing to be that patient for an overhaul.I'm going to say it once again, I trust Jurgen knows what he's doing. He's not blind to the age situation of the squad. He's not dumb about transfers. And he's not out of the office when contracts are upgraded. Every bit if that, Jurgen is 100% involved in. He's led us win every trophy out there despite you harping about FSG on transfers, wages, spend to buy, and the whole lot for years.Jurgen or Al? I'll stick to Jurgen, ta.