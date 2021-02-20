« previous next »
PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #880 on: Today at 06:16:12 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:50:27 pm
No Al, I didn't watch us. I'm an astronaut and was circling Mars with no internet connection.

Explains a lot. ;)
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #881 on: Today at 06:18:37 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:47:25 pm
Yeah, ok.

We've come 1st or 2nd the last 4 years. Won every trophy.

Jurgen, or is it FSG, in that time have bought players like:

VVD
Keita
Fabinho
Alisson
Elliott
Minamino
Tsimikas
Thiago
Jota
Konate
Diaz
Nunez
Carvalho

Also some kids for the future like Ramsay, Gordon and Bajcetic.


But I guess because we've stumbled along this season FSG should have spent more and more and more  years ago and bought the players you wanted. And we should have had a squad of 40 players just in case of injures, not the 25 allowed by the League.  All this even though there is no guarantee yours would have been any better. And it is Jurgens neck on the line, not yours.


And yet we have one of the oldest squads in the league. The lack of investment in our midfield in the last couple of years is negligent at best.
alf a pound of braeburns!

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #882 on: Today at 06:19:15 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:42:21 am
I'm lost..

So FSG should have known that this season would go like this. They should have done something.

FSG should have known a team that almost won 4 trophies last season, missing out by a handball ( Everton v City) to win the League and a loss in the CL final would be midtable early doors.

And by Fowler they should have done something. This past summer get rid of players who, via magic crystal ball back in Boston, would have predicted they'd get injured and be useless. Whether Jurgen agreed or not. Suits know it all. And then take out loans to buy players and load debt on the club. Even though they said they'd never do that.

FSG, the suits, and Jurgen should have known that they'd wrung out as much as they could have out of last seasons squad.

Crystal ball, Wiji board, Tarot cards, and fortune tellers should have all been consulted as this would have shown LFC would be in trouble once the season started in August.

I get the sarcastic nature of the post, but anyone with a pair of eyes and any affiliation with LFC could see that our midfield was completely full of old, injury prone or inexperienced players.

The likes of Jones, Keita, Ox and Milner should have all been moved on in the past 2 years. It's easy to point that Ox and Keita were injured in the summer as an excuse, but that doesn't explain why they weren't sold in summer 2021 or January 2022?

Keita had missed 55 games through injury by summer 21. Yet we keep him. Then he misses a further 8 games in 2021/22 and instead of having a suiter lined up for July 1st, we tried to tie him down to a contract extension! Then when he rejected it, he gets injured again (shock!) and now we'll get nothing for him and have no replacement. Is that bad luck or poor planning? You're telling me you couldn't predict this based on events since he signed?

We've lost years of building because we have stood still. If we were organised and forward thinking, we should already be looking at ways to upgrade and offload the likes of Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago. It's the time they are likely to have their highest sell on value and there are younger alternatives that will be better for us in the next 4-5 years.

But we're now in a situation where Ox, Keita & Milner will leave for free. Jones is likely to be offloaded as he's not good enough. So that's 3-4 CM's that need replacing before we even consider the elephant in the room that our core midfield also needs upgrading. That's 4-6 CM's needed to be replaced in the next 3 summers, all because we've settled and been severely lacking ambition in the transfer market in the past 3-4 seasons.

So i've stated it in here now. No crystal balls or tarot cards...Henderson & Thiago have 2 years left on their contract in summer 2023. They should both be sold imo. If they are not, it's because we have too many other areas to address (like Jones, Keita, Milner, Ox etc) but we're simply pushing the problem down the line, exactly what we've been doing for 3-4 years.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #883 on: Today at 06:20:16 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 06:10:23 pm
I find it baffling that some fans still have a good world to say about FSG. With the amount of money we have made through 4 European finals and we are scratching round for injured players on loan.

Im not defending FSG but the scale of injuries is not their fault. We wouldnt be scratching around for loan players had Keita and Jones been available all season. I agree that we should have signed a midfielder, just as we should have signed a CD to replace Lovren a couple of seasons back, but wonder how much the decision not to was based on FSG being unwilling to finance it or other reasons (e.g. preferring to wait for the right player to become available. Were a bit like a business reliant on just in time supply chains - it all works fine (and cost-effectively) when things are going well but fails badly as soon as it encounters hiccups.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #884 on: Today at 06:28:49 pm
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 06:20:16 pm
Im not defending FSG but the scale of injuries is not their fault. We wouldnt be scratching around for loan players had Keita and Jones been available all season. I agree that we should have signed a midfielder, just as we should have signed a CD to replace Lovren a couple of seasons back, but wonder how much the decision not to was based on FSG being unwilling to finance it or other reasons (e.g. preferring to wait for the right player to become available. Were a bit like a business reliant on just in time supply chains - it all works fine (and cost-effectively) when things are going well but fails badly as soon as it encounters hiccups.
One injury crisis in abstract, I would agree. This seemingly never ending series of injury crises is surely down to the thinness of the squad and the inability of many of our players to get the rest they need that could keep them from getting constantly injured.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #885 on: Today at 06:31:05 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:47:25 pm
Yeah, ok.

We've come 1st or 2nd the last 4 years. Won every trophy.

Jurgen, or is it FSG, in that time have bought players like:

VVD
Keita
Fabinho
Alisson
Elliott
Minamino
Tsimikas
Thiago
Jota
Konate
Diaz
Nunez
Carvalho

Also some kids for the future like Ramsay, Gordon and Bajcetic.


But I guess because we've stumbled along this season FSG should have spent more and more and more  years ago and bought the players you wanted. And we should have had a squad of 40 players just in case of injures, not the 25 allowed by the League.  All this even though there is no guarantee yours would have been any better. And it is Jurgens neck on the line, not yours.


In the period you have mentioned we have brought in £425m in transfer fees.

The best bit is pretending that we haven't had squad issues for years. Since Klopp has been here we have had 15 or 16 players a season he could actually rely. Have you actualy missed the fact that two of our last three seasons have been totally destroyed by injuries.

By the way we haven't finished 1st or 2nd for the last 4 years we scraped into 3rd on the last day two seasons ago after looking like we were going to miss out after another shocking window by FSG.

Maybe you missed that whilst you were orbiting Mars.

Yesterday showed that we simply don't have a single midfield player anywhere near their prime.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #886 on: Today at 06:34:09 pm
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 06:20:16 pm
Im not defending FSG but the scale of injuries is not their fault. We wouldnt be scratching around for loan players had Keita and Jones been available all season. I agree that we should have signed a midfielder, just as we should have signed a CD to replace Lovren a couple of seasons back, but wonder how much the decision not to was based on FSG being unwilling to finance it or other reasons (e.g. preferring to wait for the right player to become available. Were a bit like a business reliant on just in time supply chains - it all works fine (and cost-effectively) when things are going well but fails badly as soon as it encounters hiccups.

It isn't about being prepared to finance it. There is no transfer budget because it is being used for Capital projects.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #887 on: Today at 06:39:43 pm
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 06:20:16 pm
Im not defending FSG but the scale of injuries is not their fault. We wouldnt be scratching around for loan players had Keita and Jones been available all season. I agree that we should have signed a midfielder, just as we should have signed a CD to replace Lovren a couple of seasons back, but wonder how much the decision not to was based on FSG being unwilling to finance it or other reasons (e.g. preferring to wait for the right player to become available. Were a bit like a business reliant on just in time supply chains - it all works fine (and cost-effectively) when things are going well but fails badly as soon as it encounters hiccups.

FSG apparently use data to make decisions, right? You cant say 'We wouldnt be scratching around for loan players had Keita and Jones been available all season' when there's zero history of this happening. Jones missed 14 games through injury last season. Keita had missed 63 games up until this summer since signing. Now he's missed a another 17 and Jones has missed 9. Are you shocked? Really? I'm not. But I am shocked that they offered a new contract to a player that's missed 63 games over 4 years! Why did they do that and not just try to offload and replace? Because it's cheaper to do that.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #888 on: Today at 06:42:39 pm
Well, everything went right on the weekend for Liverpool elsewhere.

Makes it all the more irritating and disappointing getting nothing from freaking Forest.

Could be 2 points back of 4th and 4 back of 3rd. And only 9 off the top with Arsenal dropping points.

Have a feeling this is one of those that we'll look back on all year with regret, like Brighton about this time last year.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #889 on: Today at 06:44:15 pm
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 06:20:16 pm
Im not defending FSG but the scale of injuries is not their fault. We wouldnt be scratching around for loan players had Keita and Jones been available all season. I agree that we should have signed a midfielder, just as we should have signed a CD to replace Lovren a couple of seasons back, but wonder how much the decision not to was based on FSG being unwilling to finance it or other reasons (e.g. preferring to wait for the right player to become available. Were a bit like a business reliant on just in time supply chains - it all works fine (and cost-effectively) when things are going well but fails badly as soon as it encounters hiccups.

I think though if you went through our squad and listed players by how prone they seem to be to injury then it would be clear that we are likely to have problems in certain areas. The obvious ones of Ox, Keita, Thiago are all in midfield. Then the age and potential for injury in Fabinho and Henderson make it clear that we might be in a situation where we are left with just Elliot, Carvalho and Jones (and jones seems to be injured a bit but not sure of his record). There is obviously no guarantee that things might play out like they have this season but I am not surprised that we have issues in midfield and surely management/owners must have seen that coming.





Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #890 on: Today at 06:53:42 pm
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 06:28:49 pm
One injury crisis in abstract, I would agree. This seemingly never ending series of injury crises is surely down to the thinness of the squad and the inability of many of our players to get the rest they need that could keep them from getting constantly injured.

That is absolutely spot on you look at the last 5 seasons and we have had 8 players playing 2,500 League minutes or more per season. City have had 4 per season. The likes of VVD, Trent and Robbo have been playing 3,000 minutes or more season in, season out no wonder they look knackered.

Then we lost Gini who was another player who played 3,000 minutes season, in season out.

Naby for instance has played 1,100, 500, 800 and 1300 minutes in his four seasons here.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #891 on: Today at 06:56:05 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 08:05:37 pm
Different week, same problems & same chat.

Our midfield is absolutely garbage. Garbage. And that's my toned down vocabulary. 

Which top 6 team would start with Jones and Carvalho in their starting 11? None. One is not ever going to be good enough and one is 2-3 years off being ready.

We have to rely on a 37 year old CM to play RB as we have 'injury problems' with both our natural RB's. Ironically, Milner was probably our best defender :butt Gomez has 2 good games and everyone talks about an England call up, but today he again showed why he shouldn't be anywhere near our starting line up. Garbage.

Why do we continuously have 'injury problems' across the squad? 

And to just to add salt into a really deep wound....when chasing the game against bottom of the league, the player we have to come on to get us a goal...is Ox  :butt

How FSG have allowed our squad (and in particular our shambolic midfield) to get this old and poor is beyond me. I've been saying we needed investment since 2019 and this is what happens when you settle.

This will keep happening again and again and again this season when we play teams who sit deep & counter. No creativity to break through the low block and absolutely no pace to track the fast breaks.

If it wasn't for Ali we could have lost by 3-4. It's a common theme. Garbage.

What a terrible reactionary and illogical take on things.

The stench of kneejerk reactionism in your post is overwhelming. For someone with as many posts as you, that's just bad.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #892 on: Today at 06:59:26 pm
Is certainly annoying that lots of top half sides have dropped points this weekend.

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #893 on: Today at 06:59:32 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:50:27 pm
No Al, I didn't watch us. I'm an astronaut and was circling Mars with no internet connection.
Best thing I've read on this thread amongst the usual claptrap ;D
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #894 on: Today at 07:00:04 pm
Fucking hell, can we not have 15 pages of talking about FSG every time we have a defeat? It totally deflects from the fact we simply didn't play well enough and the blame lays squarely with the players and the coaching team (including Jurgen) on the day.

There's no denying that money will need to be spent on this squad but it's a discussion for the FSG and/or transfer threads.

Incidentally every big signing we have made recently were missing today - Diaz, Jota, Thiago, Konate, Nunez so we could've easily been missing those new younger elite midfielders. My personal opinion is that mistakes have been made by the fitness and conditioning team that has contributed to the situation. Even that is a cop out in terms of the result - the players on the pitch should not be losing to Forest.

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #895 on: Today at 07:03:42 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:59:32 pm
Best thing I've read on this thread amongst the usual claptrap ;D

I do my worst...  :P
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #896 on: Today at 07:05:32 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 07:00:04 pm
Fucking hell, can we not have 15 pages of talking about FSG every time we have a defeat? It totally deflects from the fact we simply didn't play well enough and the blame lays squarely with the players and the coaching team (including Jurgen) on the day.

There's no denying that money will need to be spent on this squad but it's a discussion for the FSG and/or transfer threads.

Incidentally every big signing we have made recently were missing today - Diaz, Jota, Thiago, Konate, Nunez so we could've easily been missing those new younger elite midfielders. My personal opinion is that mistakes have been made by the fitness and conditioning team that has contributed to the situation. Even that is a cop out in terms of the result - the players on the pitch should not be losing to Forest.



How can you blame the players when three of your four midfield players are a 19 year old coming back from a serious injury, a 20 year old who has never played at this level and a 21 year old who is coming back from injury.

We have no midfield players anywhere near the prime of their careers. Without a functioning engine room you have no right to expect any Premier League team away from home. We are more than a quarter of the way through the season and Forest are only 7 points behind us.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #897 on: Today at 07:06:09 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 07:00:04 pm
Fucking hell, can we not have 15 pages of talking about FSG every time we have a defeat? It totally deflects from the fact we simply didn't play well enough and the blame lays squarely with the players and the coaching team (including Jurgen) on the day.

There's no denying that money will need to be spent on this squad but it's a discussion for the FSG and/or transfer threads.

Incidentally every big signing we have made recently were missing today - Diaz, Jota, Thiago, Konate, Nunez so we could've easily been missing those new younger elite midfielders. My personal opinion is that mistakes have been made by the fitness and conditioning team that has contributed to the situation. Even that is a cop out in terms of the result - the players on the pitch should not be losing to Forest.

What? And stop acting like the only thing preventing Klopp and us true fans from winning every game 9-0 is the greedy bastards behind the curtains ruining everything? Come on man, we don't need that type of common sense around here.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #898 on: Today at 07:06:41 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:42:21 am
I'm lost..

So FSG should have known that this season would go like this. They should have done something.

FSG should have known a team that almost won 4 trophies last season, missing out by a handball ( Everton v City) to win the League and a loss in the CL final would be midtable early doors.

And by Fowler they should have done something. This past summer get rid of players who, via magic crystal ball back in Boston, would have predicted they'd get injured and be useless. Whether Jurgen agreed or not. Suits know it all. And then take out loans to buy players and load debt on the club. Even though they said they'd never do that.

FSG, the suits, and Jurgen should have known that they'd wrung out as much as they could have out of last seasons squad.

Crystal ball, Wiji board, Tarot cards, and fortune tellers should have all been consulted as this would have shown LFC would be in trouble once the season started in August.

It's more the longer term view thought isn't it? This has been coming since we got cocky years ago and decided we didn't need to bring in anyone at all of note for 2 or 3 windows. There were plenty of concerned comments at the time. Never stand still, don't be complacent and invest when you are at the top if you want to stay there.

But I'm starting to get the feeling that it is what it is. It wasn't a calculated risk or strategy. Rather FSG just couldn't or wouldn't spend the money. It's pretty year now, given our net spend, that FSG will never be throwing money around.

I don't watch baseball, but aren't the Red Socks a bit famine or feast? Lack of interest in investing in the playing staff for years, then eventually some money is made available when it's clear the squad is finished?
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #899 on: Today at 07:08:47 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:31:05 pm
In the period you have mentioned we have brought in £425m in transfer fees.

The best bit is pretending that we haven't had squad issues for years. Since Klopp has been here we have had 15 or 16 players a season he could actually rely. Have you actualy missed the fact that two of our last three seasons have been totally destroyed by injuries.

By the way we haven't finished 1st or 2nd for the last 4 years we scraped into 3rd on the last day two seasons ago after looking like we were going to miss out after another shocking window by FSG.

Maybe you missed that whilst you were orbiting Mars.

Yesterday showed that we simply don't have a single midfield player anywhere near their prime.

Al, serious question.

Do you think Jurgen is stupid and or blind?

He's been here the last 4 years whilst we've been adding to the squad, under his direction.

Do you think he doesn't know the ages of the players?

Do you think he didn't sanction upgraded contracts for some of our senior players?

Do you think he doesn't know his players capabilities, as he sees them on a daily basis?

You can rant and rave at FSG all you want. And you do it constantly.


But, imho, FSG and Jurgen have the road map to rebuild the squad and take us back to the top. It may not be to your liking, but just what the fuck is. No disrespect intended.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #900 on: Today at 07:10:57 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:06:09 pm
What? And stop acting like the only thing preventing Klopp and us true fans from winning every game 9-0 is the greedy bastards behind the curtains ruining everything? Come on man, we don't need that type of common sense around here.

Klopp has had two bad seasons here. In both of those seasons, he had to practically beg FSG to bring in players. The result of going public in press conferences was Davies, Kabak and Melo.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #901 on: Today at 07:16:59 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:08:47 pm
Al, serious question.

Do you think Jurgen is stupid and or blind?

He's been here the last 4 years whilst we've been adding to the squad, under his direction.

Do you think he doesn't know the ages of the players?

Do you think he didn't sanction upgraded contracts for some of our senior players?

Do you think he doesn't know his players capabilities, as he sees them on a daily basis?

You can rant and rave at FSG all you want. And you do it constantly.


But, imho, FSG and Jurgen have the road map to rebuild the squad and take us back to the top. It may not be to your liking, but just what the fuck is. No disrespect intended.

Has Klopp had the funds to actually rebuild the squad or has he been on a farcical sell-to-buy policy for the last four seasons. Over those four seasons we have had a Net spend of £92m, Arsenal another Club with American owners have spent £375m Net.

The brutal reality is that if you want to rebuild and refresh then you need a realistic budget.

The amazing thing is that we have probably generated in the region of £350-£400m more in CL money and prize money compared to Arsenal. Yet they have massively outspent us. That simply isn't sustainable and has caught up with us.

Have a look at the two squads and the age profile in midfield especially. 
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #902 on: Today at 07:32:46 pm
Watching all the weekend games, it does look like all the bigger team players seem knackered. For example, Spurs players today looked like they were running through treacle, as did Arsenal 2nd half, Chelsea etc. 
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #903 on: Today at 07:38:04 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:06:09 pm
What? And stop acting like the only thing preventing Klopp and us true fans from winning every game 9-0 is the greedy bastards behind the curtains ruining everything? Come on man, we don't need that type of common sense around here.

:lmao RAWK would never
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #904 on: Today at 07:40:38 pm
Looking at the team which was picked and not on purpose but due to the injuries etc that side which played was a dream for Nottingham Forrest; they didnt have to defend for their lives, everything was played in front of them which was too easy to defend against.

Meanwhile for us we had absolutely no pace outside of Salah whom could have done anything to damage them and as such we ended up with Carvallho whom through no fault of his own but was dominated and taken out of the game. The lack of options on the pitch forward wise was damning for us

I wasnt angry at this game, I wasnt particularly shocked at the result given how things panned out I just think this is the game which Jurgen can take to FSG and say here is our problem and now over to you to help me sort this out.

Worryingly though if Nunez is out for a while.. then our attacking options are extremely concerning going forward
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #905 on: Today at 07:42:06 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 07:32:46 pm
Watching all the weekend games, it does look like all the bigger team players seem knackered. For example, Spurs players today looked like they were running through treacle, as did Arsenal 2nd half, Chelsea etc. 

Liverpool 6pts/9
Chelsea 5/9
United 5/9
Arsenal 4/6
City 3/6
Spurs 3/9
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #906 on: Today at 07:43:33 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 07:00:04 pm
Fucking hell, can we not have 15 pages of talking about FSG every time we have a defeat? It totally deflects from the fact we simply didn't play well enough and the blame lays squarely with the players and the coaching team (including Jurgen) on the day.

There's no denying that money will need to be spent on this squad but it's a discussion for the FSG and/or transfer threads.

Incidentally every big signing we have made recently were missing today - Diaz, Jota, Thiago, Konate, Nunez so we could've easily been missing those new younger elite midfielders. My personal opinion is that mistakes have been made by the fitness and conditioning team that has contributed to the situation. Even that is a cop out in terms of the result - the players on the pitch should not be losing to Forest.

Everyone saw it coming when the team was announced (or at best hoping we'd grind it out by hook or crook). I wasn't even annoyed after it because it felt inevitable, especially after we went behind.

The lack of midfield reinforcements the last 2 years is sheer negligence (while losing Gini and several others have got over 30/near to the end of their contract).
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #907 on: Today at 07:47:55 pm
Wages are a huge part of the spend. Doing accounts based on transfer fees is pretty cosmetic and broadly useless.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #908 on: Today at 07:49:08 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:03:42 pm
I do my worst...  :P
I thought you had no internet connection up there? 🤔 🌠
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #909 on: Today at 07:51:13 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 06:56:05 pm
What a terrible reactionary and illogical take on things.

The stench of kneejerk reactionism in your post is overwhelming. For someone with as many posts as you, that's just bad.

It's been well over 24 hours since the game and my thoughts are exactly the same. Many have quoted and agreed, a couple haven't. It's an opinion and my thoughts on the lack of strength in depth and injury proneness of our squad will not change just because you call it 'kneejerk'.

We've won 4 in 11 and haven't won away in 5. Hardly kneejerk mate.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #910 on: Today at 07:54:31 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:47:55 pm
Wages are a huge part of the spend. Doing accounts based on transfer fees is pretty cosmetic and broadly useless.

Which just backs the point that we should absolutely be letting Firmino, Ox, Keita and Milner go. All four earn over £100k and Bobby cant be far off £200k.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #911 on: Today at 07:56:20 pm
Our away performances this season, especially yesterday, remind me of 04/05 when we kept losing away PL games, often 1-0, and were just powderpuff in midfield and outfought/outrun, while offensive injuries blunted the attack.

It was Sissoko that signed in 2005 and became a gamechanger for our league form the next season in starting to control games properly again because we'd win the battles first. We're crying out for that kind of athleticism in the January window. A younger Henderson or a younger Gini which we haven't gone out and bought, while  just hoping we get Bellingham and it sorts itself out.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #912 on: Today at 08:01:12 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:47:55 pm
Wages are a huge part of the spend. Doing accounts based on transfer fees is pretty cosmetic and broadly useless.

Even when you add in wages our Net spend is pitiful though.

From the last accounts of each club from companies house.

    Manchester City - £355m
    Chelsea - £343m
    Manchester United - £323m
    Liverpool - £314m
    Arsenal - £244m
   

So there are three teams who have bigger wage bills AND still spend way more than us. Then you have Arsenal with a much smaller wage bill. However, that difference is wiped out by our revenue from the Champions League. Which begs the question how have Arsenal had a Net spend £283m greater than us over the last 4 seasons.

The answer is pretty simple we have committed around £250m from club revenues on the Main Stand, Training ground and ARE.

On the bright side we look set to have the best ground in the Europa League next season.
