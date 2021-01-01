Going on yesterdays game 6 points looks optimistic.
Every game looks difficult at the moment, only thing that looks nailed on for us is more injuries.
Need to beat Leeds and Southampton. If we've got Nunez and Thiago back then that's a help, Trent starting and Keita and Konate in the mix and we can win those games.
Can't see us getting anything at Spurs but if we can get the job done at Ajax then we can rest players against Napoli which would help. We don't look up to it away from home this season though bar one mad half at Ibrox, so may need 3 home wins (Southampton, Leeds, Napoli) before the break. Plus Derby in the cup.