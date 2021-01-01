The problem is though that we are outspending all those other clubs by a significant amount on wages, its just that a lot of the contracts driving that don't look massively sensible at present.







Whilst I agree with most of what you say we should have made far more money then most of those clubs based on our CL runs etc. Which is all relative.But if our model is to sell our best players at their peak and bring in someone new then it will always be a gamble. We have got lucky with a lot of our transfers. Mane, VVD, Fabinho, Salah, Allison all became the best or one of the best in their respective positions in the world. What are the chances of that constantly happening? And the plan is to sell them at their peak so that we buy the next group who will also become the best. Sooner or later that is going to go tits up. We need a transfer team with a 100% record to maintain any level of success. So based on the FSG model we need to be thinking about selling VVD for sure now and possibly Allison now to get maximum value as when do we think their decline will start? Possibly should be selling Salah as well and who are their replacements? Probably a bit too late with Fabinho.