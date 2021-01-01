« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55

harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,053
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #840 on: Today at 01:27:50 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:12:50 am
Plus we suffer far more than City when transfers don't work out.

Jurgen's first choice midfield for the last few seasons was arguably intended to be Fab, Ox and Keita. The latter 2 cost us £85m in transfer fees plus a combined £13m in wages each year. Across their 5 year contracts, that's £150m of club money spent on 2 players that haven't met expectations due to
to injury and inconsistency.

So for anyone saying we haven't invested - there's an example of just 2 players that have hit us hard - both financially, and in terms of hindering Jurgens ability to build the midfield he wants whilst rotating players when needed.

City simply invent a company and launder another £50m masquerading as sponsorship to buy another player. There's no jeopardy or ceiling in the transfer market for them like there is for us.

This needs to be said again. City/Chelsea fuck up a signing, they do another, then another, then another until theyve got Cancello. We fuck up a signing, and it ruins 2 seasons. 

Our margins are thinner than the nation state clubs.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,895
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #841 on: Today at 01:56:39 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:18:31 pm
Was this a copy and paste from one of your comments in the early 2010s?  ;)


Ha ha


No
Logged

SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #842 on: Today at 02:29:13 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:42:21 am
I'm lost..

So FSG should have known that this season would go like this. They should have done something.

FSG should have known a team that almost won 4 trophies last season, missing out by a handball ( Everton v City) to win the League and a loss in the CL final would be midtable early doors.

And by Fowler they should have done something. This past summer get rid of players who, via magic crystal ball back in Boston, would have predicted they'd get injured and be useless. Whether Jurgen agreed or not. Suits know it all. And then take out loans to buy players and load debt on the club. Even though they said they'd never do that.

FSG, the suits, and Jurgen should have known that they'd wrung out as much as they could have out of last seasons squad.

Crystal ball, Wiji board, Tarot cards, and fortune tellers should have all been consulted as this would have shown LFC would be in trouble once the season started in August.

well said.  great post mate.
Logged

johnathank

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #843 on: Today at 02:30:11 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 11:12:26 am
Theres someone in the Klopp thread calling a Liverpool legend an up his own arse slumlord. Seriously..
This is the first time Ive heard anyone call Brendan Rodgers a Liverpool legend to be fair.
Logged

Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,475
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #844 on: Today at 02:58:04 pm
Theres someone in this thread calling Brendan Rodgers a Liverpool legend. Seriously..
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,980
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #845 on: Today at 02:59:16 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 02:58:04 pm
Theres someone in this thread calling Brendan Rodgers a Liverpool legend. Seriously..

And someone else called him a slum landlord.

Strange days.
Logged

keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,249
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #846 on: Today at 03:07:15 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:22:45 am
Thank you for making the point I was about to make. Any chance of selling either of them went when when they picked up the inevitable injury in pre season.
It's funny how the people that say things like 'I can't believe they're always injured' are usually the same people that say 'I can't believe we haven't sold them, and we let them just run down their contracts'. The strong link between the two is clearly lost on some people.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,249
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #847 on: Today at 03:12:01 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:53:30 am
Ox has been surplus to requirements for 2/3 season now yet we let him sit on his wages. Loaning him out to get his wages off the books is a lot better.
To who though? If you could've found a buyer or a club willing to take him on loan, there's probably a job for you somewhere at the club working magic like that.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #848 on: Today at 03:15:30 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 02:58:04 pm
Theres someone in this thread calling Brendan Rodgers a Liverpool legend. Seriously..
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,513
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #849 on: Today at 03:16:44 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:16:29 pm
The problem is though that we are outspending all those other clubs by a significant amount on wages, its just that a lot of the contracts driving that don't look massively sensible at present.



Whilst I agree with most of what you say we should have made far more money then most of those clubs based on our CL runs etc.  Which is all relative.

But if our model is to sell our best players at their peak and bring in someone new then it will always be a gamble. We have got lucky with a lot of our transfers. Mane, VVD, Fabinho, Salah, Allison all became the best or one of the best in their respective positions in the world. What are the chances of that constantly happening? And the plan is to sell them at their peak so that we buy the next group who will also become the best.  Sooner or later that is going to go tits up. We need a transfer team with a 100% record to maintain any level of success. So based on the FSG model we need to be thinking about selling VVD for sure now and possibly Allison now to get maximum value as when do we think their decline will start? Possibly should be selling Salah as well and who are their replacements? Probably a bit too late with Fabinho.

Last Edit: Today at 03:20:05 pm by Fruity
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #850 on: Today at 03:16:47 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 03:12:01 pm
To who though? If you could've found a buyer or a club willing to take him on loan, there's probably a job for you somewhere at the club working magic like that.
Weren't Villa interested in him? Or are we the only club to have players that are surplus to requirements because different rules seem to apply to us.
Logged

Caps4444

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #851 on: Today at 03:48:55 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:10:13 am
Given the fact that we beat City and the result of the Chelsea-United game, losing yesterday wasn't a disaster. Based on how we are playing, we could have lost on City and drawn with Westham.

We just have to try to be within touching distance going into the World Cup then get our players back fit and bring in some renforcements in January (no excuses). We have 27 games left which is a lot.

Absolutely need a minimum of 7 points from next 3 games to have a chance of top 4.
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,236
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #852 on: Today at 03:55:11 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 03:48:55 pm
Absolutely need a minimum of 7 points from next 3 games to have a chance of top 4.


Id take 6 points if offered right now. That Spurs game has the potential to do our heads in. 2 wins against Saints and Leeds and I would take that.
Logged

Caps4444

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #853 on: Today at 03:58:04 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:55:11 pm
Id take 6 points if offered right now. That Spurs game has the potential to do our heads in. 2 wins against Saints and Leeds and I would take that.

Yes - but cant afford to lose to Spurs as its a 6 pointer.
I think 7 points would put us on 23 from 14.
With Jota and Diaz back in December.
Gives us a chance.

Thats what I also thought in 09-10 season, but we kept dropping points

Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,236
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #854 on: Today at 03:59:42 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 03:58:04 pm
Yes - but cant afford to lose to Spurs as its a 6 pointer.
I think 7 points would put us on 23 from 14.
With Jota and Diaz back in December.
Gives us a chance.

Thats what I also thought in 09-10 season, but we kept dropping points



This team has far more quality compared to 09-10, it also isn't as mentally scarred as that one. I am sure we will turn it around.
Logged

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,214
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #855 on: Today at 04:01:20 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:01:35 am
So, you didn't want to consider contract renewals and wages for older players, then. Ok.

Ill post charts showing we spend more than everybody but ManC and ManU when you add in wages and I might as well have posted an alien races schematic for a portal gun for the good it did. Fans are conditioned to think transfer fees equal player quality which equals intent and despite all evidence this isnt true were stuck in a reality where this just repeats forever. Just need to hope we start winning more consistently again so all but the most sycophantic just move on.
Logged

lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,174
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #856 on: Today at 04:01:33 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:55:11 pm
Id take 6 points if offered right now. That Spurs game has the potential to do our heads in. 2 wins against Saints and Leeds and I would take that.
Going on yesterdays game 6 points looks optimistic.
 
Every game looks difficult at the moment, only thing that looks nailed on for us is more injuries.

God I miss Gini, brilliant for us and never injured.
Last Edit: Today at 04:04:36 pm by lgvkarlos
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,839
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #857 on: Today at 04:03:36 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:42:21 am
I'm lost..

So FSG should have known that this season would go like this. They should have done something.

FSG should have known a team that almost won 4 trophies last season, missing out by a handball ( Everton v City) to win the League and a loss in the CL final would be midtable early doors.

And by Fowler they should have done something. This past summer get rid of players who, via magic crystal ball back in Boston, would have predicted they'd get injured and be useless. Whether Jurgen agreed or not. Suits know it all. And then take out loans to buy players and load debt on the club. Even though they said they'd never do that.

FSG, the suits, and Jurgen should have known that they'd wrung out as much as they could have out of last seasons squad.

Crystal ball, Wiji board, Tarot cards, and fortune tellers should have all been consulted as this would have shown LFC would be in trouble once the season started in August.

They should know that we needed more than one first team ready player to refresh an ageing squad after a season like that (and that was a defacto replacement for Mane).

Near enough every fan could see we needed a midfielder, obviously Jurgen did in reality (Tchouameni) but was out in the media basically saying the money isn't there through August.

One of their problems is they won't buy from a position of strength. We have a good season then rest on our laurels.
Last Edit: Today at 04:05:09 pm by Fromola
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,236
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #858 on: Today at 04:05:49 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 04:01:33 pm
Going on yesterdays game 6 points looks optimistic.
 
Every game looks difficult at the moment, only thing that looks nailed on for us is more injuries.


Indeed, but I think we can get victories in those games as they are not away. If they were away, Id be crapping it. But at home I reckon we can win them. Ultimately following the Arsenal game we would have returned 12 points from 18, which, whilst not great, is ok considering the injuries we have.
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,839
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #859 on: Today at 04:09:48 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 04:01:33 pm
Going on yesterdays game 6 points looks optimistic.
 
Every game looks difficult at the moment, only thing that looks nailed on for us is more injuries.

Need to beat Leeds and Southampton. If we've got Nunez and Thiago back then that's a help, Trent starting and Keita and Konate in the mix and we can win those games.

Can't see us getting anything at Spurs but if we can get the job done at Ajax then we can rest players against Napoli which would help. We don't look up to it away from home this season though bar one mad half at Ibrox, so may need 3 home wins (Southampton, Leeds, Napoli) before the break. Plus Derby in the cup.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,174
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #860 on: Today at 04:14:32 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:09:48 pm
Need to beat Leeds and Southampton. If we've got Nunez and Thiago back then that's a help, Trent starting and Keita and Konate in the mix and we can win those games.

Can't see us getting anything at Spurs but if we can get the job done at Ajax then we can rest players against Napoli which would help. We don't look up to it away from home this season though bar one mad half at Ibrox, so may need 3 home wins (Southampton, Leeds, Napoli) before the break. Plus Derby in the cup.
Konate is a massive one for me, we look a completely different team when he plays.
Strong, fast and a goal threat, cant wait till he's back.
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,839
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #861 on: Today at 04:18:58 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 04:14:32 pm
Konate is a massive one for me, we look a completely different team when he plays.
Strong, fast and a goal threat, cant wait till he's back.

He'd have banged one in from all those set pieces where Forest were a bomb scare at the back. Was really frustrating not having him and Nunez yesterday (or Matip). Gomez is not a threat in the air. Our aerial threat was Virgil and he missed our best chances.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,174
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #862 on: Today at 04:21:34 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:18:58 pm
He'd have banged one in from all those set pieces where Forest were a bomb scare at the back. Was really frustrating not having him and Nunez yesterday (or Matip). Gomez is not a threat in the air. Our aerial threat was Virgil and he missed our best chances.
Yep, he's a monster in both boxes.
Logged

Caps4444

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #863 on: Today at 04:56:39 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:09:48 pm
Need to beat Leeds and Southampton. If we've got Nunez and Thiago back then that's a help, Trent starting and Keita and Konate in the mix and we can win those games.

Can't see us getting anything at Spurs but if we can get the job done at Ajax then we can rest players against Napoli which would help. We don't look up to it away from home this season though bar one mad half at Ibrox, so may need 3 home wins (Southampton, Leeds, Napoli) before the break. Plus Derby in the cup.

We absolutely need a point against Ajax, as I would be petrified of Napoli.

We need to play deep and on the counter v spursthen we have a chance of getting a result.but first things first, a result v Ajax and a win against a Leeds side that have lost 4 on the spin.
Logged

Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #864 on: Today at 04:59:58 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 04:56:39 pm
We absolutely need a point against Ajax, as I would be petrified of Napoli.

We need to play deep and on the counter v spursthen we have a chance of getting a result.but first things first, a result v Ajax and a win against a Leeds side that have lost 4 on the spin.

If Thiago and Nunez are fit and we have relatively fresh options elsewhere we dont need to be that fearful. The levels between the squad last Sunday and the team yesterday is massive. We basically go to a league cup team quickly.
Logged
