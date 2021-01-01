« previous next »
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #800 on: Today at 11:12:26 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:39:27 am
Are you actually? :D Im not at all

Theres someone in the Klopp thread calling a Liverpool legend an up his own arse slumlord. Seriously..
Calling another poster confrontational is quite some accusation from arguably the most confrontational poster on this site. You actively seek out arguments about the owners in almost every thread and can't back down (even when clearly proven wrong time and time again), and twist every argument until posters just give up out of boredom.

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #801 on: Today at 11:12:50 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:43:47 am
I don't disagree - but you're only looking at half the picture if you're talking about spend. Look at the contract renewals of those older players. Look at their wages. That's where our money has gone.
Plus we suffer far more than City when transfers don't work out.

Jurgen's first choice midfield for the last few seasons was arguably intended to be Fab, Ox and Keita. The latter 2 cost us £85m in transfer fees plus a combined £13m in wages each year. Across their 5 year contracts, that's £150m of club money spent on 2 players that haven't met expectations due to
to injury and inconsistency.

So for anyone saying we haven't invested - there's an example of just 2 players that have hit us hard - both financially, and in terms of hindering Jurgens ability to build the midfield he wants whilst rotating players when needed.

City simply invent a company and launder another £50m masquerading as sponsorship to buy another player. There's no jeopardy or ceiling in the transfer market for them like there is for us.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #802 on: Today at 11:13:23 am
Fuck it in general.


Roll on Leeds at Anfield and with any luck three points to raise the mood again.

The squad issues we have right now, we are just stuck with until at least January. Does not matter if they are the fault of the owners, Klopp, the players, bad planning, bad luck or whatever else gets suggested. We need to just get on with it be we supporters from afar, supporters in the ground, players on the pitch, manager on the sideline.

We have had crap times before, we have had great times. We know how to get through either, and that the former is just something to be endured until we eventually find a way back to the latter.
What's your pleasure?

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #803 on: Today at 11:14:09 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:12:50 am
Plus we suffer far more than City when transfers don't work out.

Jurgen's first choice midfield for the last few seasons was arguably intended to be Fab, Ox and Keita. The latter 2 cost us £85m in transfer fees plus a combined £13m in wages each year. Across their 5 year contracts, that's £150m of club money spent on 2 players that haven't met expectations due to
to injury and inconsistency.

So for anyone saying we haven't invested - there's an example of just 2 players that have hit us hard - both financially, and in terms of hindering Jurgens ability to build the midfield he wants whilst rotating players when needed.

City simply invent a company and launder another £50m masquerading as sponsorship to buy another player. There's no jeopardy or ceiling in the transfer market for them like there is for us.
We could have sold them but we let them run down their contracts.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #804 on: Today at 11:15:46 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 11:12:26 am
Theres someone in the Klopp thread calling a Liverpool legend an up his own arse slumlord. Seriously..

I dont think he was a Liverpool legend at all (not me calling anyone names btw) - I was glad when he got exited. We nearly won the league DESPITE having Rodgers as manager,
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #805 on: Today at 11:16:30 am
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 11:15:46 am
I dont think he was a Liverpool legend at all (not me calling anyone names btw) - I was glad when he got exited. We nearly won the league DESPITE having Rodgers as manager,

Not this nonsense again.  ::)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #806 on: Today at 11:17:53 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:01:35 am
So, you didn't want to consider contract renewals and wages for older players, then. Ok.

Are We the only club who has this every club has it, we had a net spend of £4mil this season and have done the same for the last few years and thats catching up
With us now, I love the way our fans always make excuses for our owners.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #807 on: Today at 11:17:55 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:14:09 am
We could have sold them but we let them run down their contracts.
Can you provide the source of the clubs and the offers they made?

I can't imagine there was much of a queue for two players who are so injury prone, and often don't even get selected when fit.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #808 on: Today at 11:21:39 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:49:04 am
We started the season hungry to challenge City and go toe to toe with them after missing out on the league. So even if we get top 4 this season will be considered a failure, unless we miraculously win the champions league which is less likely with our squad. So please understand why people are disappointed because we didn't start this season to aim for a top 4 spot like Spurs/Arsenal/United.


We may have started with lofty expectations but if you don't learn and adjust based on the stark reality unfolding in front of your eyes then it can be posited that one is simply being stubborn and myopic - our actual reality is radically different from the theoretical construct we had at the start of the season - If you don't adjust to that you're going to have a very long and very miserable season ahead.


What is 'failure' Lolo? Not winning the league? Well then, we've failed pretty damn spectacularly over the last 7 seasons since we've only won it once.


Perspective man, perspective.


5 points off CL qualification for next year with more than two-thirds of the season to play. I'll take that right now thanks (not that you have to of course).
[size=78%]In a season that for us is broken for many reasons (investment, personnel refresh, injury, bad luck, psychological hangover, etc, etc) you have to temper your expectations based on the evidence in front of you. [/size]


Or of course, don't 😀 - I can't tell you how to react to adversity - that's up to you.


Go well fella.


Can't win all the time - law of life. 😀
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #809 on: Today at 11:22:45 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:17:55 am
Can you provide the source of the clubs and the offers they made?

I can't imagine there was much of a queue for two players who are so injury prone, and often don't even get selected when fit.

Thank you for making the point I was about to make. Any chance of selling either of them went when when they picked up the inevitable injury in pre season.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #810 on: Today at 11:24:03 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:43:47 am
I don't disagree - but you're only looking at half the picture if you're talking about spend. Look at the contract renewals of those older players. Look at their wages. That's where our money has gone.

Indeed.  Look at the ages of all our top earners.  It's the model that's  been anabsolute disaster for the red Mancs, in recent years.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #811 on: Today at 11:24:36 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:16:30 am
Not this nonsense again.  ::)


Its an opinion on a forum designed to discuss opinions, in direct response to a poster comment. If you find others opinions that are different to yours difficult to accept/listen to,  the best bet is just to ignore and respond to only those that resonates.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #812 on: Today at 11:24:50 am
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:49:04 am
We started the season hungry to challenge City and go toe to toe with them after missing out on the league. So even if we get top 4 this season will be considered a failure, unless we miraculously win the champions league which is less likely with our squad. So please understand why people are disappointed because we didn't start this season to aim for a top 4 spot like Spurs/Arsenal/United.

Wow, god help the next manager who follows Klopp with people like this.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #813 on: Today at 11:27:34 am
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 11:24:36 am

Its an opinion on a forum designed to discuss opinions, in direct response to a poster comment. If you find others opinions that are different to yours difficult to accept/listen to,  the best bet is just to ignore and respond to only those that resonates.

You can't just disregard a manager because you decide you don't like him, that's the problem. Rodgers had his faults like all managers, but no one can say what you have with any rationality.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #814 on: Today at 11:32:09 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:27:34 am
You can't just disregard a manager because you decide you don't like him, that's the problem. Rodgers had his faults like all managers, but no one can say what you have with any rationality.

In your opinion
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #815 on: Today at 11:37:00 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:01:35 am
So, you didn't want to consider contract renewals and wages for older players, then. Ok.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #816 on: Today at 11:39:45 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:37:00 am


So Liverpool same as City  and Arsenal and more than Spurs or United?

And Everton 85% :(
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #817 on: Today at 11:48:45 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:39:45 am
So Liverpool same as City  and Arsenal and more than Spurs or United?

And Everton 85% :(
All those estimates of salaries/wages on the net are just that, estimates. Those figures are from actual accounts. Now, whether we believe the actual accounts is another question (I don't believe City's for a minute, not after all those leaks showed them playing silly buggers with the numbers) but accepting we do (and also accepting the possibility that the wages are heavily skewed into the older players more than other clubs), it is my opinion that there is still significant room for bringing in new talent and adding to the salary/wage total. The average for the division, as can be seen from that graph, is 61%. Estimates from around trhe net (estimates, always estimates) are pretty consistent in reckoning Liverpool are about 4th in wages. Excluding city and Chelsea, that means there is still leeway.

In sum, low transfer net spend, solid wage-to-revenue turnover = room for improvement, imo.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #818 on: Today at 11:51:07 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:22:45 am
Thank you for making the point I was about to make. Any chance of selling either of them went when when they picked up the inevitable injury in pre season.
We could have sold them the season before or the one before that...
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #819 on: Today at 11:52:55 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:12:50 am
Plus we suffer far more than City when transfers don't work out.

Jurgen's first choice midfield for the last few seasons was arguably intended to be Fab, Ox and Keita. The latter 2 cost us £85m in transfer fees plus a combined £13m in wages each year. Across their 5 year contracts, that's £150m of club money spent on 2 players that haven't met expectations due to
to injury and inconsistency.

So for anyone saying we haven't invested - there's an example of just 2 players that have hit us hard - both financially, and in terms of hindering Jurgens ability to build the midfield he wants whilst rotating players when needed.

City simply invent a company and launder another £50m masquerading as sponsorship to buy another player. There's no jeopardy or ceiling in the transfer market for them like there is for us.
Theyve got a £100m failure sitting on the bench most weeks. Yet no one in the media even bats an eyelid about it. They all just push the narrative of Haaland costing £51M.

Every transfer for us, and every other proper club, pretty much has to work out.

We are clearly struggling right now but thats football. Its supposed to be cyclical , youre supposed to have ups and downs. We all know the only way to stop that cycle and never have down periods, and I hope none of us would even entertain that.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #820 on: Today at 11:53:30 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:17:55 am
Can you provide the source of the clubs and the offers they made?

I can't imagine there was much of a queue for two players who are so injury prone, and often don't even get selected when fit.
Ox has been surplus to requirements for 2/3 season now yet we let him sit on his wages. Loaning him out to get his wages off the books is a lot better.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #821 on: Today at 12:01:02 pm
World Cup ASAP please

I need a mental break
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #822 on: Today at 12:07:54 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:37:00 am


It wont make any difference the FSG fans still wont see it, it will still be wages, new stand, new training ground, they are bloody tight and its costing us its not rocket science.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #823 on: Today at 12:08:50 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:48:45 am
All those estimates of salaries/wages on the net are just that, estimates. Those figures are from actual accounts. Now, whether we believe the actual accounts is another question (I don't believe City's for a minute, not after all those leaks showed them playing silly buggers with the numbers) but accepting we do (and also accepting the possibility that the wages are heavily skewed into the older players more than other clubs), it is my opinion that there is still significant room for bringing in new talent and adding to the salary/wage total. The average for the division, as can be seen from that graph, is 61%. Estimates from around trhe net (estimates, always estimates) are pretty consistent in reckoning Liverpool are about 4th in wages. Excluding city and Chelsea, that means there is still leeway.

In sum, low transfer net spend, solid wage-to-revenue turnover = room for improvement, imo.

You don't believe the City figures. That's borderline xenophobic.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #824 on: Today at 12:16:29 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:08:16 am
Financially we are never going to compete with a state owned club. But we should be competing with Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton etc. We should be outspending everyone bar Man city, Newcastle - possibly Man Utd and Chelsea. In the last few years we must be making way more than every other club in the league based on CL performances etc. FSG should be investing for where we are as a club.

The problem is though that we are outspending all those other clubs by a significant amount on wages, its just that a lot of the contracts driving that don't look massively sensible at present.

As others have said the decision was seemingly made to keep investing in, and hopefully winning with, this group of players. Right not that doesn't look like it was a particularly good one.

I partly think loyalty to an exceptionally successful group came into play, but I also think Covid's timing was awful for us. I would not have been shocked if we had tried to move on one of the front 3 after winning the title and at that stage we would likely have received a good fee for any of them, but Covid arrived and the whole transfer market dried up.

Instead we have kept extending players well into their 30s on high wages, many of those players are basically unsellable now, its not an ideal place to start a rebuild from.
Re: PL: Forest 1 vs 0 Liverpool Awoyini 55
Reply #825 on: Today at 12:18:23 pm
I remember my old man watching us if we put a showing in like that would just go you bastards in a slow admonishing tone.

I felt his presence with me yesterday
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

