We started the season hungry to challenge City and go toe to toe with them after missing out on the league. So even if we get top 4 this season will be considered a failure, unless we miraculously win the champions league which is less likely with our squad. So please understand why people are disappointed because we didn't start this season to aim for a top 4 spot like Spurs/Arsenal/United.



[size=78%]



[size=78%]In a season that for us is broken for many reasons (investment, personnel refresh, injury, bad luck, psychological hangover, etc, etc) you have to temper your expectations based on the evidence in front of you.

We may have started with lofty expectations but if you don't learn and adjust based on the stark reality unfolding in front of your eyes then it can be posited that one is simply being stubborn and myopic - our actual reality is radically different from the theoretical construct we had at the start of the season - If you don't adjust to that you're going to have a very long and very miserable season ahead.What is 'failure' Lolo? Not winning the league? Well then, we've failed pretty damn spectacularly over the last 7 seasons since we've only won it once.Perspective man, perspective.5 points off CL qualification for next year with more than two-thirds of the season to play. I'll take that right now thanks (not that you have to of course).[/size][/size]Or of course, don't 😀 - I can't tell you how to react to adversity - that's up to you.Go well fella.Can't win all the time - law of life. 😀