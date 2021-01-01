Gomez is not garbage. He is a player coming back from a serious injury who is being forced to play games on the bounce due to injuries elsewhere. That is not his fault. In a normal season we wouldn't have used him as frequently but due to the shitshow that is football this season players are flogged to death with a stupid number of games because we have to fit a World Cup in the middle of the season.



You are right Gomez is not garbage but injuries can not mask his failings. For a centre back his heading is poor, he is prone to jump into his opponent to contest the ball not try and win it outright, and those he does head clear can end up anywhere. He has a habit of being drawn to the ball with an unawreness of those araound him. His passing can be erratic, often under or over hit with a tendency to pass out to somebody already under pressure. He should have all the qualities required to be a top player as he is quick, brave and, for a big guy, skillful, but erratic play lets him down. Whether he can overcome this is to be hoped as a fourth choice Gomez is worth keeping, if he accepts being fourth choice.