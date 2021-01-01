Personally I think the injury issue is overblown as a reason for failure. Liverpool have 8 injuries and lost to the bottom of the league. United have 9 and drew with Chelsea. Injuries are only a problem if squad depth is a problem. And squad depth is definitely a problem.
Yes and no, City wouldn't cope with the injuries we get.
Defence: main RB cover is 4th choice CB. 4th choice CB needed at CB and first choice RB not fit to start. Therefore 36 year old midfielder plays at Right back in a game like yesterday where he's not going to offer anything.
Midfield: full of holes and criminally not addressed in the transfer market the last 2 years - therefore we can't carry an injury to Thiago.
Attack: having Diaz, Nunez and Jota out is too much but we lost Minamino and Origi in the summer. One of them would have been ideal yesterday, either from the start or off the bench, they were both a good plan B and goal threat. Not saying we should have kept them but it weakened the depth. 1-0 down and our only offensive option is Ox. We were never winning that game off the bench.