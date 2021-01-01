FSG sets the budget, but - as far as I know - they don't dictate who we buy and sell, or who we offer new contracts to (old news: contract renewals - and impact on wages - should be considered along with net spend). If the age profile of the squad has got out of balance - and obviously it has - that's a failing of squad management and of the entire recruitment team. And yes, that includes the manager. It's not so long since we had summer transfer window threads complaining that FSG didn't like buying older established players, or that they had a sell-to-buy policy. The squad right now would look a tad healthier if we had bought a few more younger players in the last 3 or 4 years, or - perhaps - sold one or two stars to pay for even more of them.



I suspect FSG's analysis might be that the squad imbalances are a result of them relaxing their original strategy rather than the opposite. World record fees? Buying players in their late 20s? Extending players well into their 30s?



Alisson, new contract to 2027 (34). Van Dijk, 2025 (days short of 34). Matip, 2024 (a month shy of 33). Robertson, 2026 (32). Fabinho, 2026 (32). Thiago, 2024 (33). Henderson, 2025 (35). Salah, 2025 (33). That's still most of our first team, all on career-peak wages. Sure, all brilliant players on their day and why we've won trophies and pushed City so close. But to extend all of them, that far? Firmino to follow? That doesn't even include Ox 2023 (nearly 30) and Keita, 2023 (28) who've barely contributed in recent seasons, or Milner.



We should have sold some of those players. Not this summer, but one every year/year and a half, over the last 3 summers - or, as we did with Wijnaldum, let him leave if his contribution still warrants but not to the extent of a bumper new contract (or, of course, not buying someone like Thiago when we already needed younger legs in midfield). Not because FSG are tight - but because that's how successful clubs have always refreshed a squad, maintained a good age balance, evolved over time.





"My policy is to ideally have five or six men around the age of 26, a couple of youngsters, a couple round the 28 mark and one or two in their 30s. But the nucleus of the team should be experienced and not too old."



That's Bob Paisley, not John Henry. In a generally much slower paced era. Everyone knows the other relevant quote - 'let them lose their legs on someone else's pitch'.



This is one thing I keep harping on about this season. At it's core this isn't about a lack of investment but a conscious decision to tear up the original plan that the squad would be turned over in 2023 for Klopp to have a year with them in 2024 so the new manager that replaced him wouldn't then be the one pushing out the stars from a team that won trophies. Instead we have basically delayed that plan with Klopp signing on now until 2026 to compensate. It almost won us the quadruple by doing so. I've asked a couple of times would people trade last season for a better season this year and clearly it seems people would trade last year for something better this year based on the reactions on here and elsewhere.But now we're paying the price for betting that this group had one more go in them. Clearly they did not but once the decision was made to extend Hendo, Milner, Salah, Matip, and add a similarly aged Thiago to that group then the die was basically cast. Whatever was going to happen was basically set at that point. We could have chosen not to do that and stuck with the original plan. Gini could have just been the first of many to leave but instead we delayed it because of reasons. I doubt we ever get a true accounting of this because of the opaqueness in European football until years past when it no longer matters. One of the differences with the US, don't really understand how the clubs can get away with basically giving no interviews of substance but by a select few with the actual content under their veto as well. The Michael Edwards or now Julian Ward of any US sports team would have had multiple interactions with the media to try to explain the decision process.The other thing that gets just completely brushed by and blown past is that almost no manager in history successfully turns over a team into another trophy winning team at the same club. This is an extremely hard thing to get right especially as you have to move on players you've come to respect and trust intrinsically. Why would this not be true for Klopp as well? We all hope he does succeed but so many here talk as if this is the simplest thing and only a moron couldn't see this coming but if that's true then how did all these other great managers in history not get it right as well then? I guess none of them were as smart as RAWK User #6 even though they won the lot? Just a fucking joke.