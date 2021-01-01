It's 7 teams for top 4 this season. Newcastle have been in top 6 form since January. This isn't just a purple patch.



Howe has proved to be a decent manager. Even if they have spent a load in the last year, the individual quality on paper still looks seriously average, but Howe has been able to get quite a lot out of them.



Yeah, that line up today is mid table mediocre on paper bar the odd player (Guimares). Howe has done very well there so far. They've barely used Isak so far and he ripped us to shreds when he did play.They won't have a lot of players at the World Cup and they aren't in Europe, so given 'the big 6' will all have European football after the World Cup, Newcastle can manage games better with a fresher squad and probably spend again in Jan.They had a slow start as well drawing games they should have won at home and losing at Anfield when they should have got something (self inflicted with all the time wasting).