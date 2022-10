Expecting Forest's support to be really up for this one - a back-in-the-top-tier home match against a former foe who've been off form during the early months of the season. Important we get our job done early to keep things moving in the right direction as we approach the break for the World Cup.



If we get our bit done, then we know that at least two of the sides ahead of us (going into the weekend) are guaranteed to drop points.