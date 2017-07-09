« previous next »
Glad that we won, yeay!!! In our current condition, it's all about the result rather than performance right now.

Of course, it's okay to complain here and there about the mistakes, missed chances, fitness and so on.

But, if you sit on a coffee table and buy a pack of Kit Kat from Sainsbury's while crunching and thinking about DIFFERENT perspective of the game, this game...

Actually, a win is a good result albeit a "normal" display in the second half of the game.

Just a few days back we were burdened with Diogo in calf injury, Matip left the field in the defeat at Arsenal, Konate with "minor" muscle injury...

Fuck this shit!!! I can't take any more injury with our players!!! Fuck left, fuck right and fucking fuck the center!! Fuck the bald c*nt, double fuck the referee bald c*nt and whatever regime that against us.

Ridiculous. Totally ridiculous our luck is...
Rice has clearly kicked on over the last couple of years (when I was probably on the bang average bandwagon). Hed get plenty of game time here with the way our midfield has gone this season, however I wouldnt want us to particularly sign him given how much hed cost. I think you could get better value elsewhere. Its probably also a non starter because I dont think the club would be in for him.

I do think he will end up at someone like Chelsea or United. Whether thats a Champions League club these days Im not sure.
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 10:24:31 am
We deserved to win to be fair and should've been 2/3, yes second half wasn't great but we grinded it out which is what matters

Another win at Forest and things are starting to turn for us. We've only 4 PL games left until the WC...  10 points from them would be decent IMO, the break will serve us well and we can basically start the season again come boxing day (hopefully not turn up like we did at Fulham...)

We look a hell of a lot better than we did pre the Arsenal game

7 points behind City at this stage isn't the end of the world, so much time to go yet. Unsure about Arsenal, they actually look class but it's Arsenal at the end of the day and could collapse... i'd be gutted about the World Cup if i was them
Just get to the break by hook or by crook, then it's a reset for the 2nd half of the season. On paper 3 of the 4 games are on the easier end of the spectrum, with the 1 really tough game away at Spurs.  Noone knows what this mid season break will do, teams could come back in completely contrasting form.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:34:32 am
Some incredible critique of rice in here. He'd get into our midfield 100%. The idea he's not champions league level, based on that alone, is for the birds.

Getting into our midfield right now isn't exactly a ringing endorsement, is it....?

He's a decent PL midfielder. Someone said it last night and it was exactly what I was thinking....he's Scott Parker. Nothing wrong with that at all, good player. Solid, good at certain things, not at certain other things. When people say 'I'd rather sign Rice than Bellingham' its absolutely laughable. If you want a number 6, there are far better who would be far cheaper. if you want a number 8, there are far better who would be far cheaper.

He'd get into our midfield right now because most of our midfielders are having a shit time of it. If they were all playing to their usual level he wouldnt get a sniff.
I would not touch Rice with those quoted prices, he can join Utd for 100M and be the next Fred for them.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:47:32 am
Getting into our midfield right now isn't exactly a ringing endorsement, is it....?

He's a decent PL midfielder. Someone said it last night and it was exactly what I was thinking....he's Scott Parker. Nothing wrong with that at all, good player. Solid, good at certain things, not at certain other things. When people say 'I'd rather sign Rice than Bellingham' its absolutely laughable. If you want a number 6, there are far better who would be far cheaper. if you want a number 8, there are far better who would be far cheaper.

He'd get into our midfield right now because most of our midfielders are having a shit time of it. If they were all playing to their usual level he wouldnt get a sniff.

I agree at the price you'd pay I'm not sure we'd be in for him But I'd have Rice here if he was at a decent price though, and he'd improve our midfield no question for me. You could probably replace Scott Parker in the above quote with pre-Klopp Jordan Henderson, for example. That's not a criticism of Henderson btw, I love the guy, I guess he's probably a bit more mobile when he was at his peak but I'm not sure Jordan ever really excelled in any area, but his athleticism and drive was perfect for the midfield Klopp played.

If you didn't have to pay an offensive english premium, or indeed deal with West Ham's owners, we could do a lot worse. But then if my aunty had balls etc and so on.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:47:32 am
Getting into our midfield right now isn't exactly a ringing endorsement, is it....?

He's a decent PL midfielder. Someone said it last night and it was exactly what I was thinking....he's Scott Parker. Nothing wrong with that at all, good player. Solid, good at certain things, not at certain other things. When people say 'I'd rather sign Rice than Bellingham' its absolutely laughable. If you want a number 6, there are far better who would be far cheaper. if you want a number 8, there are far better who would be far cheaper.

He'd get into our midfield right now because most of our midfielders are having a shit time of it. If they were all playing to their usual level he wouldnt get a sniff.

Agree. A lot of English players in the EPL are well overrated in my opinion. There are other players out there who are at a similar or better level and not nearly as expensive or overvalued. Rice isn't a bad player by any stretch, but he's no world beater. He's a solid player who does the basics well. If you're having to pay 100M for that, then there's something very wrong. Get him when his contract is expiring however, and it's a different story. Pretty decent signing under those circumstances. Certain a natural heir to the athleticism that Milner and Hendo have brought, and he's probably better on the ball and in tight spaces than Hendo.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:34:32 am
Some incredible critique of rice in here. He'd get into our midfield 100%. The idea he's not champions league level, based on that alone, is for the birds.

Some of our fans are so blinkered and biased they wear red tinted spectacles I was at the game last night he was head and and shoulders above our midfielders is he worth the fee bandied about of course not but everyone costs stupid money but to say rice at 23 wouldnt improve our midfield is just plain stupidity, I really worry about fab his drop off is crazy its
Like hes running in quick sand.
On the Rice question, he reminds me of a more dynamic Carrick in that you don't really appreciate what he does until you spend a fair bit of time in a game watching him specifically.

I don't get hugely excited about him, but still appreciate what he does.

For the money mooted though, others are welcome to him.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:06:31 am
I agree at the price you'd pay I'm not sure we'd be in for him But I'd have Rice here if he was at a decent price though, and he'd improve our midfield no question for me. You could probably replace Scott Parker in the above quote with pre-Klopp Jordan Henderson, for example. That's not a criticism of Henderson btw, I love the guy, I guess he's probably a bit more mobile when he was at his peak but I'm not sure Jordan ever really excelled in any area, but his athleticism and drive was perfect for the midfield Klopp played.

If you didn't have to pay an offensive english premium, or indeed deal with West Ham's owners, we could do a lot worse. But then if my aunty had balls etc and so on.

Henderson's level in 13/14 was miles above Parker at the top level.

I'd agree Rice is someone Klopp could mould into a very solid midfielder for us but we don't need to pay 80+ million for that with crazy wages to match That's more what we're willing to pay for a Tchouameni or Bellingham who could potentially transform us. Rice wouldn't.
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:57:55 am
Some of our fans are so blinkered and biased they wear red tinted spectacles I was at the game last night he was head and and shoulders above our midfielders is he worth the fee bandied about of course not but everyone costs stupid money but to say rice at 23 wouldnt improve our midfield is just plain stupidity, I really worry about fab his drop off is crazy its
Like hes running in quick sand.

So you watched last night and genuinely thought Declan Rice is head and shoulders above Thiago? I mean, maybe literally in height...
If Rice was available for the kind of fee we paid for Naby then I think that would be value for money. He's press resistant, breaks up play, has an eye for a pass and is deceptively quick with very good stamina. He ticks most of the boxes but the asking price is bonkers.
I'm really impressed with Rice over the past year or so.

Would be a great signing for us, but if we were (big if) to lump £100m on a footballer, I'd rather it be Bellingham.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:34:21 pm
So you watched last night and genuinely thought Declan Rice is head and shoulders above Thiago? I mean, maybe literally in height...

Thiago is a different entity, but anyone who thinks he wouldnt improve us needs to give there head a wobble, he would be the ideal replacement for hendo, dont get me wrong the money mentioned is stupid but anyone we get linked with is going to be expensive.
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:36:43 pm
Thiago is a different entity, but anyone who thinks he wouldnt improve us needs to give there head a wobble, he would be the ideal replacement for hendo, dont get me wrong the money mentioned is stupid but anyone we get linked with is going to be expensive.

Again at this moment in time, its not a high barometer is it? Its hardly a reason to make out like hes fucking amazing, its a bit like looking at Ben Foster when we had Adam Bogdan in goal and talking about how great he was because hed improve our goalkeepers. Poor example I know because Foster was very good, and at that time could have really improved considering his age, but the point stands.
Liverpool isn't signing Rice. We don't buy expensive English players. The last one was Oxlade-Chamberlain, I think.

If LFC spends a ton on anyone English/from the PL it'll be Bellingham but I'm not sure even that will happen.

Rice doesn't get forward enough to do what Thiago and Henderson do, progress the ball and get service into the box. Rice does a lot of passing into the final third but no further. He maybe could do what Fabinho does but we already have a Fabinho. It's not worth paying 100M or whatever for a squad player for Fabinho that would be a forced fit to any other midfield role, especially when it looks like 2 CMs may be the way forward at least for a while.

Tielemans on a free would be an interesting signing next summer if you're looking for a younger mid to do a lot of Jordan Henderson type things, but also some Fabinho and Thiago things.
If you look at what Klopp would look for in a pure 6 then it would be aerial dominance, athleticism, press resistance and an ability to retain possession. Rice ticks all of those boxes.

He has made it clear that he won't sign a new deal at West Ham and will have 12 months left on his contract in the summer.
Anywhere we can talk about last night's game? Sorry to ask here in the Declan Rice Thread but it seems the busiest so thought someone might know.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:44:16 pm
Anywhere we can talk about last night's game? Sorry to ask here in the Declan Rice Thread but it seems the busiest so thought someone might know.

Whilst thats funny, can I just make a couple of points about Declan Rice please? I think they at least bring something new to the debate.

1) doesnt his head look way to big for his body?
2) I think hes tall. But knee to hip are always at right angles to his lower leg so he looks about 52 when hes running.
What about Bellingham?
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:46:56 pm
What about Bellingham?

Is he best mates with Mason Mount?
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:44:16 pm
Anywhere we can talk about last night's game? Sorry to ask here in the Declan Rice Thread but it seems the busiest so thought someone might know.
Rice = Asian food.  :)
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 02:52:17 pm
Rice = Asian food.  :)
I made a joke on those lines last night but don't think anyone go it (or it was shite) :)
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:59:54 pm
I made a joke on those lines last night but don't think anyone go it (or it was shite) :)

I always get rice personally.
I apologise for saying Rice was excellent. It's my fault everyone.
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:27:36 pm
I apologise for saying Rice was excellent. It's my fault everyone.

Oh now you apologise. Did you throw coins aswell?
He also attacked the RAWK Bus. Al who was driving the bus nearly had his bacon sandwich thrown on the floor.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:30:24 am
I think youre the one having a laugh, it was only CL teams interested in him last year(Chelsea and United) he was simply priced out a move, Phillips went to City only last summer and you think Rice wont go to a CL team?

Not. Happening.

I am supremely confident this pretender will never see a top 4 club. Maybe the likes of Spuds might be stupid enough to spunk 100 mill on a bog standard average CM, but I don't see City, Arsenal and even Chelsea spending big for Rice.

There is a massive gulf in quality between Rodri and Rice. They are not in the same league. Its laughable to think City will come for him.

We should be looking to unearth the next Veratti or Rodri instead of wasting our resources in two season English wonders who are nowhere near the required quality.

Again, I rest assured in the knowledge that Klopp will never come in for Rice, not unless he is available for 20 mill which is never happening.

Despite his growing little fanclub at RAWK, Rice is not going to a serious club.

Want to have a little bet? 50 gbp says Rice is not going to City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal. I am not even going to mention the likes of Real, Bayern, Barca, PSG etc. Lets put our money where our gobs are. You seem to be very vociferous in your assertion that Rice will go to a big club. Back it up fella.
