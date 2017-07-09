I think youre the one having a laugh, it was only CL teams interested in him last year(Chelsea and United) he was simply priced out a move, Phillips went to City only last summer and you think Rice wont go to a CL team?



Not. Happening.I am supremely confident this pretender will never see a top 4 club. Maybe the likes of Spuds might be stupid enough to spunk 100 mill on a bog standard average CM, but I don't see City, Arsenal and even Chelsea spending big for Rice.There is a massive gulf in quality between Rodri and Rice. They are not in the same league. Its laughable to think City will come for him.We should be looking to unearth the next Veratti or Rodri instead of wasting our resources in two season English wonders who are nowhere near the required quality.Again, I rest assured in the knowledge that Klopp will never come in for Rice, not unless he is available for 20 mill which is never happening.Despite his growing little fanclub at RAWK, Rice is not going to a serious club.Want to have a little bet? 50 gbp says Rice is not going to City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal. I am not even going to mention the likes of Real, Bayern, Barca, PSG etc. Lets put our money where our gobs are. You seem to be very vociferous in your assertion that Rice will go to a big club. Back it up fella.