Exactly but no ones got a clue what constitutes clear and obvious, its all just random. In my opinion theres no way that was a clear and obvious error, even though you couldnt really argue, had the on pitch decision been to award a pen.



Unfortunately we have no idea what actually happens as PGMOL refuse to let us hear what is said, but from what we are told when these incidents happen the referee tells the VAR what they think happened and why they didnt give a penalty. If the VAR thinks that description could apply to the incident then they are told not to intervene even if they think it was a penalty. Only when there is a difference between what the referee says and what the VAR sees are they supposed to suggest a review.If you watch the VAR review from last night they seemed to be concentrating on whether or not Gomez gets a touch on the ball or not, so my suspicion would be that the referee said that he didnt give a penalty because Gomez got the ball. When the replays showed that Gomez didnt get a touch then it becomes a clear and obvious error and they can suggest a review. If the referee had said that it was a coming together, not enough contact, etc then they may not have suggested a review.Of course well never actually know as PGMOL dont actually release any useful information, and maybe they did just randomly suggest a review when they shouldnt have. Thats what makes VAR, or more accurately, the way that the PL implement VAR, so frustrating.