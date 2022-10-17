« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 1 v West Ham 0 Nunez 21

PL: Liverpool v West Ham
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October 17, 2022, 11:43:04 pm
Liverpool FC vs West Ham United
Wednesday 19 October 2022. Kick off: 7.30pm
Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: Darren Cann, Harry Lennard. Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh. VAR: Craig Pawson. Assistant VAR: Dan Cook.


So, Sunday was quite a viewing experience, wasn't it? I bet some of you wished you'd hedged your bets in the preview like I did. Don't worry, you have another chance now because the games are coming thick and fast and we have West Ham up next. They had a terrible start in August but have picked up some wins since and are slowly starting to feel their way into the season. They're also much better at home than away, which makes this a potentially easier one to predict. It feels like we've picked up hugely since half time at Rangers and our players are starting to regain fitness (while others unfortunately take their place in the injury room).

All of this means the line up isn't necessarily straightforward. It feels like Nunez will likely start ahead of Carvalho alongside Mo and Bobby, with Trent coming in at right back. But does Robbo play again when Tsimikas is fit? Do we rest Thiago or does Hendo come in, either for him or for Elliott who I thought was great yesterday? And does the fact the weekend game is against bottom-of-the-league Forest make a difference?

Injuries

West Ham: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Maxwel Cornet (calf). Doubtful: Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson.

Liverpool: Joel Matip (calf), Luis Diaz (knee), Naby Keita (back), Diogo Jota (hamstring). Doubtful: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konaté.

So what can we expect from West Ham? I could have spent time actually researching them but it felt like a lot of work so I enlisted some help. Tom Victor writes about football for the Mirror and is a West Ham season ticket holder. He is also the author of What Would Jurgen Klopp Do, still available for those seeking an early xmas present. I think all fans should buy it!



Anyway, he's agreed to answer a few questions on what we can expect for Wednesday. Tom, how are you enjoying your season so far?

T: Its been weird. Always expected it to take a bit of time for the new signings to settle in but it looks like its starting to happen now. Still feels like we need a big result, which almost happened against Chelsea, but most of the fun so far has been in Europe.

S: Thoughts on David Moyes? We have some history with him!

T: I didnt want him the first time or the second time he was appointed but hes proved me wrong. Giving West Ham European football means hes bought himself plenty of goodwill, but hes still been a bit too conservative against traditional big teams.

S: How are the new signings working out?

T: Scamacca and Kehrer look at home already. Paquetá is getting there and Emerson is, well hes Emerson. Not sure if any of the others will feature but Aguerd getting injured has hurt the preparations a bit.

S: What's the verdict on our season so far? What did you think of the Man City game?

T: Weirdly I havent seen much Liverpool at all this season. From the last couple of games though it looks like Van Dijk has got over wherever was holding him back for the last few months and that seems key.

S: Have you been to this fixture before? If so, do any matches stand out?

T: In London yes, at Anfield no. Very fond memories of the 2016 FA Cup game and Ogbonnas last minute winner. Very fond memories of getting drunk on whisky cocktails to forget the 4-1 defeat in 2017 that got Bilic sacked.

S: How are West Ham likely to line up?

T: Depends on the fitness of centre backs. We played a back five of five full backs at Southampton, which seems sub-optimal, and I wouldnt be surprised to see Antonio back in for Scamacca if were playing a counterattacking game. If the injury returns go as planned then a guess I would say: Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell/Emerson; Rice, Souček; Bowen, Paquetá, Fornals/Behrahma; Antonio.

S: Who are the danger men going to be in the West Ham side?

T: Lucas Paquetá, again. He has a knack of doing not much and then producing some genius in a way we havent really had since Dimitri Payet, but we havent seen the best of him yet. Jarrod Bowen is finally hitting some form too but hes started the season very slowly.

S: Lastly, do you have a favourite Liverpool match?

T: From a West Ham perspective, that 2-1 in the cup. From a neutral perspective its hard to look past the 4-4 against Chelsea in the Champions League. Just a nonsense football match for so many reasons.


So, there you go. City and Arsenal aren't playing while Spurs and the Mancs are playing each other, so if we win we make up ground whatever happens. Let's do this!
Logged
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:56:19 pm »
Logged
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:57:01 pm »
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:27:59 pm »
Logged
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:31:06 pm »
Logged
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:32:27 pm »
Logged
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:33:46 pm »
Logged
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:34:58 pm »
Logged
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:36:28 pm »
Logged
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:37:45 pm »
Logged
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:38:48 pm »
Logged
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:39:38 pm »
Logged

« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:40:15 pm »
Logged
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:42:26 pm »
Logged
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:43:57 pm »
Logged
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:45:48 pm »
Logged
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:48:34 pm »
Logged
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:50:32 pm »
Logged
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:52:03 pm »
Logged
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:53:27 pm »
Logged
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:54:54 pm »
Logged
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:55:41 pm »
Logged

« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:57:19 pm »
Logged
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:57:34 pm »
Logged

« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:00:26 pm »
Logged

« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:03:07 pm »
Logged

« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:06:09 pm »
Logged

« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:06:14 pm »
Logged
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:07:02 pm »
Logged

« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:07:30 pm »
Logged

« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:09:05 pm »
Logged
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:09:29 pm »
Logged

« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:10:43 pm »
Logged

« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:11:12 pm »
Logged
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:11:14 pm »
Logged

« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:12:47 pm »
Logged

« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:13:24 pm »
Logged
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:13:50 pm »
Logged

« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:15:46 pm »
Logged

« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:16:10 pm »
