Thanks for the preview Sheer, and for getting someone from their side involved, always interesting to get a reasonable viewpoint from the other side.



Really hoping Sunday will kickstart our season and weve got a decent run of fixtures now to hopefully put some points on the board. That said injuries are really hampering us. As soon as we get a few back a couple more go. Losing both Diaz and Jota is a big blow, and itll be interesting how we address their loss. Id like to see Carvalho get a run n out there, keep Nunez in the middle either alternate with Bobby or with Bobby behind.



Hopefully if we cant score early we can defend well again so that we can keep it level until we find a goal or two. Lets hope Sunday was the end of our conceding first and often early in games.



Ill take the 3 points however they come but it would be nice to build on the last performance as well