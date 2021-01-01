« previous next »
Joining MP3 and MP4 files

Joining MP3 and MP4 files
Yesterday at 05:23:02 pm
I have an MP4 file and an MP3 file.

Is it possible to join them into one file that can be looped showing both the animation and music?

Re: Joining MP3 and MP4 files
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:11:39 pm
Yeah, get something like PowerDirector (a trial version will give you what you need). 

Load up the mp4 file, add the mp3 file as a separate audio track.

You can edit the size of either, or speed up/slow down the track to match lengthwise and the produce it.

Really simple - even I have done a few.
Re: Joining MP3 and MP4 files
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:52:33 pm
I've done this with pro software, but you can get Shotcut for free - your MP4 will consist of the frames and the audio profile in separate tracks. Once that's loaded, you can drop in the MP3 as an alternative audio track, either adding to or replacing the MP4's audio (up to you and you can easily mute tracks to see how either sounds).

As already mentioned, there are usually tools that will help you move or stretch the audio to better fit the timeline (you can't stretch it too much or it'll start sounding really weird).

When it comes to being looped, you just need a player that can do that - VLC has a repeat function.

----------------------

Alternatively, you can probably make a Powerpoint presentation that will do this - these days it has some pretty powerful tools for multimedia.
Re: Joining MP3 and MP4 files
Reply #3 on: Today at 09:15:44 am
Thanks for the suggestions, chaps
