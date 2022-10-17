Palace at home under the lights are always a pretty fun watch. Their crowd are great.



Eze, Olise and Zaha is a hipsters dream of a front 3. If Zaha spent some time developing his game under someone like Klopp he could've been top class, has all the tools but doesn't know how to use them. The other two are just brilliant footballers to watch, play the game with a smile and have wonderful technique to go along with their physical strengths. Would have any of the 3 here if we weren't so stacked with attacking talent.