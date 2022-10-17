« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October  (Read 1069 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« on: October 17, 2022, 01:11:44 pm »
All Premier League fixtures live on prime video in the UK, and other broadcasters throughout the world.
Times listed are for UK viewers. Please consult Google should you wish to know what time the game kicks off in Vietnam or Vanuatu.

TUESDAY 18TH OCTOBER

Brighton & Hove Albion V Nottingham Forest 19:30
Crystal Palace V Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:15

WEDNESDAY 19TH OCTOBER

AFC Bournemouth V Southampton 19:30
Brentford V Chelsea 19:30
Liverpool V West Ham United 19:30
Newcastle United V Everton 19:30
Manchester United V Tottenham Hotspur 20:15

THURSDAY 20TH OCTOBER

Fulham V Aston Villa 19:30
Leicester City V Leeds United 20:15

EUROPA LEAGUE

Arsenal V PSV 18:00 BTSport
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #1 on: October 17, 2022, 01:13:51 pm »
Such a shame Arsenal v City was postponed as an evening mid week game at the Emirates would've helped Arsenal massively I think, especially given the 4point gap.

Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #2 on: October 17, 2022, 01:28:07 pm »
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league



60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2022/23 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


^ And: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live : www.daddylive.pro : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://livestream.totalsportek.com : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://yg.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #3 on: October 17, 2022, 02:47:03 pm »
The red Mancs have a tough few days; Spurs, then Chelsea. We need to be grabbing 6/6 against West Ham and Forest.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:06:23 pm »
2 awful games tonight. Brighton should win easily, Palace v Wolves is an woeful match.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:22:54 pm »
Swashbuckling set of fixtures tonite..

Maybe i'm just getting older and bored - 5 or so years ago i would watch anything and everything, WBA v Fulham on New Year's Day? Let's go.

That said my gut feeling that the PL in the last two years has left a lot to be desired in their schedulling.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:05:21 pm »
Brighton dominating Forest but 0-0.

Forest will probably win 1-0
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:15:17 pm »
Don't really understand why Awoniyi isn't getting more game time. Johnson and Lingard have been terrible so far this season. Strange.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:20:35 pm »
Lingard has been terrible? I don't believe it.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:20:54 pm »
Good start at Palace, both could've scored.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:22:36 pm »
Why was arsenal vs city postponed?
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:23:26 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 08:22:36 pm
Why was arsenal vs city postponed?

Arsenal's Europa League game was rescheduled due to the Queen's death or funeral, forget which.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:23:27 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 08:22:36 pm
Why was arsenal vs city postponed?
Arsenal have to play their rearranged Europa match.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:25:41 pm »
Thanks
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:46:50 pm »
A rare sight, an Adama Traore goal.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:46:56 pm »
Adama Traore just not only scored, but a well placed header  :o
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:52:43 pm »
Did they just say Jose Sa is playing with a broken wrist? Isn't that a bit crazy?!
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:55:55 pm »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Yesterday at 08:52:43 pm
Did they just say Jose Sa is playing with a broken wrist? Isn't that a bit crazy?!

He fractured a bone in his wrist in the 2nd game of the season, saving a penalty.  Im sure hes been given the ok to carry on playing! Cos yes, sounds a bit of a mad thing to do.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:56:09 pm »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Yesterday at 08:52:43 pm
Did they just say Jose Sa is playing with a broken wrist? Isn't that a bit crazy?!


Sounds it. Also, Dave Whelan once broke his leg in an FA Cup Final. Don't know if he's told anyone that before.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:59:32 pm »
You'd be hard pressed to find another PL team that has looked as bad as this Forest team looks.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 08:56:09 pm

Sounds it. Also, Dave Whelan once broke his leg in an FA Cup Final. Don't know if he's told anyone that before.

Urggh thats a man I had thankfully forgot about, thanks for reminding me of his continued existence  ;D He seemed to be on Sky sports talking shite every night when we seemed to be after Martinez, dark times..
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:06:28 pm »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Yesterday at 09:00:09 pm
Urggh thats a man I had thankfully forgot about, thanks for reminding me of his continued existence  ;D He seemed to be on Sky sports talking shite every night when we seemed to be after Martinez, dark times..

Loved the limelight did Dave. One of Fergusons' lackeys too. Was always laying the boot into Rafa along with Fat Sam.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:10:31 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:59:32 pm
You'd be hard pressed to find another PL team that has looked as bad as this Forest team looks.

That's what can happen when you make so many changes at once. I mean what sort of message does that send out to the players who helped gain you promotion in the first place? Can hardly be good for team spirit. I'll be bitterly disappointed if we dont beat these on Saturday.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:15:56 pm »
Lamptey would make a solid back up to Trent
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:19:04 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:59:32 pm
You'd be hard pressed to find another PL team that has looked as bad as this Forest team looks.

Awful

Brighton saved all their goals for us
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:22:05 pm »
Nice goal that
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:25:07 pm »
Football is just a funny old game at times. No way Brighton shouldn't have won that on the balance of play.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:33:33 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:22:05 pm
Nice goal that
u

Made it look Eze.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:25:07 pm
Football is just a funny old game at times. No way Brighton shouldn't have won that on the balance of play.

Same old issue with them - they cant score goals
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:43:30 pm »
This set of Palace attackers feels like they should be a lot better than they are.

Edit: Never mind!
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:48:54 pm »
pretty lame defending by Wolves on that goal.  Zaha could have got on all fours and crawled it in, he had so much time and space.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:53:31 pm »
Costa gets subbed off just as he looks like he's gonna take a swing at a CP player.

I wanna see Silva have a snide go at him like he did Mo the other day, the Manc twat'd be on crutches for 6 months.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:34:45 pm
Same old issue with them - they cant score goals

Yeah. I think it just reinforces why you spend your money on goals and can skimp on other parts of your squad.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:01:15 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:43:30 pm
This set of Palace attackers feels like they should be a lot better than they are.

Edit: Never mind!

Odd team, some really good players and then old tripe like Ward, Schlupp and Ayew
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:13:34 pm »
Palace at home under the lights are always a pretty fun watch.  Their crowd are great.
Re: Premier League / Europa League Fixtures 18th-20th October
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:56:24 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:13:34 pm
Palace at home under the lights are always a pretty fun watch.  Their crowd are great.

Eze, Olise and Zaha is a hipsters dream of a front 3. If Zaha spent some time developing his game under someone like Klopp he could've been top class, has all the tools but doesn't know how to use them. The other two are just brilliant footballers to watch, play the game with a smile and have wonderful technique to go along with their physical strengths. Would have any of the 3 here if we weren't so stacked with attacking talent.
