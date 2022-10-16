"Treated With Contempt": An Independent Panel Report into Fans' Experiences Before, During and After the 2022 Champions League Final in Paris.

This is the Independent Panel's full Report. The Panel is: Phil Scraton, Deena Haydon, Lucy Easthope, Patricia Canning and Peter Marshall.As we state in the acknowledgements this Report could not have been written without the detailed contributions made by 485 survivors of Paris.Thank you, our thoughts are with all who survived the debacle.