Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Paris Full Report
1
Author
Topic: Paris Full Report (Read 405 times)
PhilScraton
Love and affection.....on the buses :) aka Fill Scratton.
RAWK Scribe
Main Stander
Posts: 227
Paris Full Report
«
on:
Today
at 11:15:32 am »
"Treated With Contempt": An Independent Panel Report into Fans' Experiences Before, During and After the 2022 Champions League Final in Paris.
This is the Independent Panel's full Report. The Panel is: Phil Scraton, Deena Haydon, Lucy Easthope, Patricia Canning and Peter Marshall.
As we state in the acknowledgements this Report could not have been written without the detailed contributions made by 485 survivors of Paris.
Thank you, our thoughts are with all who survived the debacle.
https://law.qub.ac.uk/schools/SchoolofLaw/filestore/Filetoupload,1530449,en.pdf
'Freedom is always and exclusively freedom for those who think differently' Rosa Luxemburg
Al 666
"I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Campaigns
Legacy Fan
Posts: 26,473
JFT 97
Re: Paris Full Report
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:36:23 am »
Amazing piece of work Phil.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
damomad
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,245
Re: Paris Full Report
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:44:25 am »
Incredible work, no stone left unturned.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown
redgriffin73
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 30,088
Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Paris Full Report
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:46:10 am »
Thank you Phil.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,603
The Awkward Squad
Re: Paris Full Report
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:38:45 pm »
.
A massive thank you to Phil and the team on the Independent Panel.
Good to see this Report getting exposure in the media too...
'
Criminal assault: reports verdict on police treatment of fans at Champions League final
':-
Report finds egregious failures in Uefas safety measures
It says Liverpool fans actions prevented a fatal tragedy
www.theguardian.com/football/2022/oct/17/police-treatment-fans-paris-final-champions-league-liverpool-real-madrid-criminal-assault-report
'
Uefa's organisation of Champions League final a failure, panel finds
':-
www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-63277380
'
Champions League final report criticises UEFA management after abject failure
':-
https://theathletic.com/3697810/2022/10/16/uefa-liverpool-champions-league-final-report
(a free article)
'
New report says Liverpool fans 'treated with contempt' at Champions League final in Paris
':-
www.itv.com/news/granada/2022-10-17/new-report-into-champions-league-final-in-paris-says-lives-were-put-at-risk
'
Champions League final: Report details 'abject failure' from UEFA
':-
www.90min.com/posts/champions-league-final-report-details-abject-failure-from-uefa
'
Truly a miracle no one died report on Champions League Final chaos heavily critical of Uefa and French police
':-
www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/champions-league/truly-a-miracle-no-one-died-report-on-champions-league-final-chaos-heavily-critical-of-uefa-and-french-police-42071458.html
'
Its fortunate no one died during Champions League final chaos, new report finds
':-
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/its-fortunate-no-one-died-during-champions-league-final-chaos-new-report-finds-42071267.html
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:46:55 pm by oojason
»
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
stockdam
The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,585
Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Paris Full Report
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:45:27 pm »
Thanks Phil....keep up the good work at Queens.
The one comment that stands out for me is Its a miracle nobody died. Thankfully nobody did and maybe it was just pure luck that everyone returned home.
#JFT97
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 99,588
Poultry in Motion
Re: Paris Full Report
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:55:09 pm »
Thank you Phil.
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
Andy82lfc
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,221
Re: Paris Full Report
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:58:22 pm »
Thank you Phil, absolutely amazing work by everyone involved.
Oscarmac
Kenny is King
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,550
Re: Paris Full Report
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:02:37 pm »
Your efforts are appreciated Phil. Many thanks.
They are only great because we are on our knees......let us arise!
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Paris Full Report
