I wasnt at the Newcastle away game but I have seen that video of a handful of youngsters singing Feed the Scousers as our support were leaving the ground. To counter that, I watched the game on Amazon Prime and never heard the Newcastle support singing any poverty related songs.



In an effort to try and get to the bottom of whether the Geordies were sinking to level of Leicester and Man Utd, I contacted a mate, a Newcastle Utd fan, and a contributor to their True Faith fanzine. He was at the game and he says that he did not hear any such singing and he believes that their singing of these songs at away games in the city of Liverpool, appears to have stopped at the moment. He does accept, however, that lots of their younger away support still think it is just banter regardless.



