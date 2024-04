A poster on here blamed us singing that, for antagonising the vermin and them singing that.



Not being funny but the poster you have mentioned was a very active Hillsborough campaigner and is coming at it from the point of view that a significant proportion of the crowd are Hillsborough survivors and we should avoid anything that reinforces the hurt.We get very little from the Fergie chant but Hillsborough families and survivors get hurt by the ripostes.It isn't about blame it is about causing our supporters the least hurt possible. I am not sure about whether it is right or not but I can understand the reasoning behind it.