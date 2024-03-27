The media needs to be hammered for not highlighting the tragedy chants at any game .until they do and its brought into the countrys full glare it will continue to happen and especially when its the medias darling favourites Utd it will continue to be ignored,swept under the carpet .

A lot of us will remember the appalling constant racist abuse black players received week in week out back in the 60s,70s,80s when there were few black players in the leagues then .slowly but surely it was highlighted and it was eventually eradicated from the terraces to the point its a hate crime now and its not heard ,not that its gone away entirely but a huge improvement on what went on in the past .

We need to get this level of action and accountability to the clubs whose supporters are most guilty of this and get it stopped by hammering the media outlets at every opportunity,highlighting it,bringing it into the national consciousness otherwise its just going to continue.