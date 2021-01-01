« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Down

Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 164274 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,580
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1880 on: Yesterday at 11:53:25 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm
In the age of AI, it'll need serious verification.

Ah cmon, now. We have to own it. Call a dickhead a dickhead, whatever colours he wears.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,623
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1881 on: Yesterday at 11:54:42 pm »
Yes, Daniel and some others at the I have some decent stuff, I was just going to post all that, thanks
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1882 on: Today at 12:01:50 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:53:25 pm
Ah cmon, now. We have to own it. Call a dickhead a dickhead, whatever colours he wears.

I would.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,475
  • JFT 97
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1883 on: Today at 12:45:05 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:53:25 pm
Ah cmon, now. We have to own it. Call a dickhead a dickhead, whatever colours he wears.

It is a false equivalence though.

You can't compare tens of thousands of fans going through their usual repertoire of vile songs and one idiot being an idiot. As a club, you simply cannot do something about one individual. What you can do something about is tens of thousands of fans participating in 'hate chants'. Especially when those chants occur week in week out whether they are playing us or not.

It is very simple United could easily amend their conditions of entry to include singing certain chants. GMP could easily set out what they consider to be hate chants. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,623
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1884 on: Today at 01:17:05 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:45:05 am
It is a false equivalence though.

You can't compare tens of thousands of fans going through their usual repertoire of vile songs and one idiot being an idiot. As a club, you simply cannot do something about one individual. What you can do something about is tens of thousands of fans participating in 'hate chants'. Especially when those chants occur week in week out whether they are playing us or not.

It is very simple United could easily amend their conditions of entry to include singing certain chants. GMP could easily set out what they consider to be hate chants.
I'd say that could be the other way round, clubs love picking on one individual and banning them and then claiming they've addressed the issue. 5,000 fans together, all together harder to deal with in practice, try kicking out 5,000 fans from the ground.
One individual can be handled by those around them, if they wish, they should be because they risk the whole club being tarnished.
If that had been one voice on sunday the police could have easily identified them and taken action, 100% coverage, as it was they picked a couple up and left 4,998 untouched.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,321
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1885 on: Today at 01:18:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:28:54 pm
We'd stopped by 1991 due to Hillsborough, if you'd have been going in the 80's you'd have heard at least 3 different Munich songs and one one word chant at Anfield. We don't deny we sang them, but we learnt the hard way they're not funny, clever or ever acceptable.

You might hear the odd dickhead try to get a Munich song going, or Harold Shipman, but they'll get shut down straight away. I'm surprised how restrained our fans are with the shite these c*nts threw yesterday

Its hard to stop and there will be often isolated incidents. Hopefully the less there is the easier it will be for the police to get on top of it.

Those on our side who do it should know better. They may as well join in on the Hillsborough chants as their actions just lead to the idiots on the other side to believe that its ok.

However some of the justification and whataboutery from their side is amazing. One person on Twitter claimed that we had a history of pro IRA chants which was news to me.

Im sure that we have bellends too but all we can do is to continually call them out. Anyone who gets involved deserves to be arrested as they are basically pissing on the graves of the 97. Dont use anyones grief to be a subject or ridicule, banter or taunting. Its vile and disgusting and the club has continually reminded people not to participate.

As for the United fans, it seems that hatred of scouse bastards is totally acceptable which is strange in 2024.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,495
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1886 on: Today at 07:41:12 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:18:55 am
Its hard to stop and there will be often isolated incidents. Hopefully the less there is the easier it will be for the police to get on top of it.

Those on our side who do it should know better. They may as well join in on the Hillsborough chants as their actions just lead to the idiots on the other side to believe that its ok.

However some of the justification and whataboutery from their side is amazing. One person on Twitter claimed that we had a history of pro IRA chants which was news to me.

Im sure that we have bellends too but all we can do is to continually call them out. Anyone who gets involved deserves to be arrested as they are basically pissing on the graves of the 97. Dont use anyones grief to be a subject or ridicule, banter or taunting. Its vile and disgusting and the club has continually reminded people not to participate.

As for the United fans, it seems that hatred of scouse bastards is totally acceptable which is strange in 2024.

United fans just love all this crap, that's the difference. They love the vile chants, they love the whataboutery, they love being as unpleasant and hateful as possible, they love goading people into a reaction. It's how they support, especially against a hated rival. So it's pointless getting into it with them because you'll never win.

Have we got some pondlife who follow us? Of course and they can be vile too - get them gone by all means. But as a general fan culture our fans just want to go and support their team, it's chalk and cheese. Where we as bad as them in the 80s? Probably. But it's 2024, they've not moved on.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,472
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1887 on: Today at 08:04:11 am »
Quote from: Jordellsu on Yesterday at 10:26:56 pm
Saying we stopped the chanting after Hillsborough is incorrect and feeds into more of this shite. It stopped early 1988 after a match between liverpool and man utd when the echo and MEN came together to stop the shankly and Munich chants. It started getting booed from then on and stopped pretty soon after. Still sang it in pubs and shouts at games but the crowd as a whole stopped a long time ago. Fuck all to do with Hillsborough.

I heard it once coming back from the Worthington Cup Final on the train in 2001, again it was only a few people not the entire train. Perhaps like then it's young lads trying to seem harder than they are, but it needs wiping out.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1888 on: Today at 08:07:47 am »
Absolutely astonishing to see some of our own obsessing about one or two dickheads in our fan base and somehow drawing the conclusion that as a result of said dickheads, we have no right to say anything.

Its an extension of the equally bizarre behaviour when a huge decision goes against us, which is then explained away by the usual media gobshites, only to get a few on here agreeing with them.

The widespread chanting by the Mancs needs debating and needs dealing with. A big part of the debate needs to involve truth about how and when this chanting happens, and how many people join in. All this both sides bollocks is the equivalent of pundits contradicting themselves weekly to justify decisions against us.

Our club has come on leaps and bounds in all areas except one. PR. We seem to lose out every time. Whether its lack of investment or resource by the club, or whether the fact we lose out just illustrates what we are up against, I dont know. But we do need to do something.

Paris told us that when decent journalists are handed a story, they report it honestly. Perhaps starting with some of these people may be a way of getting this more airtime.

Articles asking the question of why fans of one of the biggest clubs in the world think that singing about a rivals tragedy at any game constitutes support for the team? Let alone games that dont involve us. Get quotes from players and senior staff. Quote the decent United fans who campaign against this type of stuff.

Its yet another battle, but were quite good at battles.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,472
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1889 on: Today at 08:16:32 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:07:47 am
Absolutely astonishing to see some of our own obsessing about one or two dickheads in our fan base and somehow drawing the conclusion that as a result of said dickheads, we have no right to say anything.

Its an extension of the equally bizarre behaviour when a huge decision goes against us, which is then explained away by the usual media gobshites, only to get a few on here agreeing with them.

The widespread chanting by the Mancs needs debating and needs dealing with. A big part of the debate needs to involve truth about how and when this chanting happens, and how many people join in. All this both sides bollocks is the equivalent of pundits contradicting themselves weekly to justify decisions against us.

Our club has come on leaps and bounds in all areas except one. PR. We seem to lose out every time. Whether its lack of investment or resource by the club, or whether the fact we lose out just illustrates what we are up against, I dont know. But we do need to do something.

Paris told us that when decent journalists are handed a story, they report it honestly. Perhaps starting with some of these people may be a way of getting this more airtime.

Articles asking the question of why fans of one of the biggest clubs in the world think that singing about a rivals tragedy at any game constitutes support for the team? Let alone games that dont involve us. Get quotes from players and senior staff. Quote the decent United fans who campaign against this type of stuff.

Its yet another battle, but were quite good at battles.

Who has said that? But if you want this sort of thing consigned to the past everyone has to be honest, and problems need to be dealt with, whether its an individual or bigger situations such as we hear from the United fans most matches.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Up
« previous next »
 