To Shankly Gates point - maybe it is the circles I run in but most of those you mention seem to have died out as being active stereotypes. You wouldn't hear someone these days get a "does your boyfriend know you're here" chant for Brighton, people seem to have grown out of the sheep shagger stuff, etc



My point though was more around the impact and nature of the stereotype in how it impacts perception and how people are treated from it and I'd argue Scousers and people from Essex get it the worst and are impacted the worst by it.



If we are to default to it just being part of the British humour to do so then we are getting into the region (in my opinion) of us having to grow a thicker skin about people making jokes about us being thieves and so on and I don't think that is right - it does seem like there is a genuine perception of the city being that way rather than people just having a laugh.





To Oldmannick's point - I'd say this goes far beyond the being seen through the prism of simple football rivalry as no city in the country (genuinely believe this) has everyday life so intertwined with the sport and has people whose identity is so closely tied to their club (I'm not saying this in a bad way btw). Maybe we have heard more of it at the game due to our success but in day to day life it routinely is brought up and that has nothing to do with football and everything to do with people having underlying prejudice against our city



I would certainly agree with that. I would also add that a lot of the prejudice came about via other sources which created the misconceptions relating to people from Merseyside. Heysel was probably the catalyst that started it all off. Prior to that English football had been blighted by football hooliganism for nearly 15 years. Whilst we had our own fair share of yobs following the club we were small fry compared to the likes of United, Chelsea, West Ham et al, who created havoc week after week, year after year, making the front page headlines for all the wrong reasons whilst we made the back pages for the right reasons. Initially the overall opinion of everyone involved in the game was that the ban had been coming, not because of Liverpool fans but because of the previous actions of supporters from other clubs. Over time though that shared belief slowly changed. Suddenly the memories of all the violence & destruction caused by the supporters of other football clubs seemed to diminish whilst we stood alone to carry the can for everything that was bad in the game. Then we have the social & political aspect which helped fan the flames. Thatcher's insidious attempts to discredit & destroy a once proud city, aided by a young, scurrilous, Conservative writer who goes by the name Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, who stuck the knife in when we were at our lowest point. Liverpool was on its knees. The Jamie Bulger killing, the death of Ken Bigley, social depravation etc, all prompted Johnson to stick the 'self-pity city' label on us. That label has been very difficult to strip off. 'Always the victim, it's never your fault' they now shout as a reminder to our darkest times. Not seeing the irony in 97 Liverpool fans dying at a football match which as the whole world now knows was not the fault of LFC fans. Nah, sod the truth we'll sing it anyway. & while we're at it we'll sing about poverty, unemployment, & crime, even though such things affects us just as much, if not more. Because of all that our city closed ranks to the rest of the country, which in turn has probably fuelled the fire of contempt for some outsiders. I do believe it is slowly changing though. Lots of young students from other parts of the country, & other parts of the world, have been to university here in Liverpool & have decided it's a great place to live. Our nightlife & culture brings in hundreds of thousands of people every year, & most of them leave with a very strong, positive, opinion of Liverpool. However, because of the tribalism that I mentioned, you're never going to get everyone singing off the same song-sheet. Hating Liverpool & its people is part of who they are. It defines them. We have to accept that unfortunately. But in the meantime we'll continue to embrace the masses that only see the good in our city.