Reported the vendor and fwded it to the GuardianI have reported some of the individual shirts as well as the account but there's loads..Have sent it to Pinterest explaining it is a shirt so offensive it is involved in a court case with a link to the BBC storySeems to come from moteefee.com too so have flagged itWould suggest more people contact Pinterest about itSurely me pointing out it is a legal issue and arrestable offence is enough but yknowmore the 'merrier'Edit: contacted the Beeb too as a followup to their recent article on the arrest. Let's see what happens. Something BETTER happen
Aw thanks yousBBC or Guardian haven't replied but did it without emRob's turn now, going after sports shops. Good on you mate Hope you get a reply. And it is 'of course'
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
