Author Topic: Those chants

Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Those chants
June 5, 2023, 07:39:57 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on June  5, 2023, 01:02:28 pm
Reported the vendor and fwded it to the Guardian

I have reported some of the individual shirts as well as the account but there's loads..

Have sent it to Pinterest explaining it is a shirt so offensive it is involved in a court case with a link to the BBC story

Seems to come from moteefee.com too so have flagged it

Would suggest more people contact Pinterest about it

Surely me pointing out it is a legal issue and arrestable offence is enough but yknow
more the 'merrier'

Edit: contacted the Beeb too as a followup to their recent article on the arrest. Let's see what happens. Something BETTER happen

Fair play to you, astounding effort.  :thumbsup
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
June 5, 2023, 08:05:38 pm
Great work ToneLa.  :wellin
Online DangerScouse

Re: Those chants
June 5, 2023, 08:11:20 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on June  5, 2023, 01:02:28 pm
Reported the vendor and fwded it to the Guardian

I have reported some of the individual shirts as well as the account but there's loads..

Have sent it to Pinterest explaining it is a shirt so offensive it is involved in a court case with a link to the BBC story

Seems to come from moteefee.com too so have flagged it

Would suggest more people contact Pinterest about it

Surely me pointing out it is a legal issue and arrestable offence is enough but yknow
more the 'merrier'

Edit: contacted the Beeb too as a followup to their recent article on the arrest. Let's see what happens. Something BETTER happen
Well in Tone.
Online rob1966

Re: Those chants
June 5, 2023, 08:17:05 pm
I've emailed Sports Direct and JD Sports as you can select the no an the wording on a shirt on their website, so I asked for confirmation that an order like that would be stopped. I'll post what I get back in response
Offline ToneLa

Re: Those chants
June 5, 2023, 09:51:55 pm
Aw thanks yous

BBC or Guardian haven't replied but did it without em

Rob's turn now, going after sports shops. Good on you mate  :D

Hope you get a reply. And it is 'of course'
Offline liverbloke

Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 07:20:40 am
Quote from: ToneLa on June  5, 2023, 09:51:55 pm
Aw thanks yous

BBC or Guardian haven't replied but did it without em

Rob's turn now, going after sports shops. Good on you mate  :D

Hope you get a reply. And it is 'of course'

brilliant tonela  :)
Online rob1966

Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 09:55:33 am
Quote from: ToneLa on June  5, 2023, 09:51:55 pm
Aw thanks yous

BBC or Guardian haven't replied but did it without em

Rob's turn now, going after sports shops. Good on you mate  :D

Hope you get a reply. And it is 'of course'

Sports Direct got back to me this morning, saying that they have filters in place in checkout to look for offensive wording, but even so, all orders are checked by the personalisation team and anything offensive they find will be rejected and the order cancelled. They are aware of the 97
Offline ToneLa

Re: Those chants
Today at 03:44:28 pm
Nice one Rob!

I got no replies off the media.. Bah
