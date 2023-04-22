No worries mate.



It is sad as it didn't feel like it was so common even 10 years ago - I know someone said earlier about Leeds being horrendous for it but I don't recall them doing it in 2009 when we played at their place in the cup for example.



Most people I come across in the pub etc try and justify it with Suarez then double down on us commenting on City's spending as other clubs are convinced we spend shit tonnes. These people tend to be 30 or younger and so whilst they are aware of the connotations they have talked themselves into believing it is banter because they think we are being sensitive or conflating things and they don't get - as with race and homophobia - that it isn't the intent that matters it is the harm caused.



It saddens me that it is becoming normalised as if we should "just get over it" or that a misguided show of support for Suarez is equal to a tragedy where lives were lost and families hurt or even broken.



Honestly, if clubs like Grimsby or Gillingham have fans who want to sing it and act like big billy bollocks at a cup game then it says more about them than us and I almost pity them that on their chance to come to Anfield, play one of the best teams in the land, and try to spur their boys on to cause an upset that they would rather spew hate.



When clubs like Man Utd though who come together with us at the time, whose greatest manager ever (and someone who is almost bigger than the club) showed such solidarity with us as a club, city, and people then you are not just showing how much of a low life you are revelling in other's pain but you are disrespecting your own club and it's principals. Maybe that is the way to change their mindset is to remind them that SAF backed us and when the Munich air disaster happened our club did the same - it is fucking football and to have such a hatred for people because of the team they support and the city they come from that you perpetuate hate and sorrow is abhorrent