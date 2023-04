both

We know all too well the Courts' attitudes towards Hillsborough.



We also know all too well how "effective" the CPS is at bringing cases forward

Many of you may well have just received the same message. The fact they're responding after just 17k signatures is, in my mind, a reflection that they acknowledge the seriousness of the topic (no laughing at the back).Now we can break down the content and get to the crux of what they'll actually do about it......(my emphasis in bold)......------------You’re receiving this email because you signed this petition: “Make chanting about tragedies and death at a football match a criminal offence”.Dear Jim,The Government has responded to the petition you signed – “Make chanting about tragedies and death at a football match a criminal offence”.Government responded:The Government is committed to tackling all harmful behaviours at football matches.those engaging in chanting about tragedies and death at football.The Government recognises the hurt and distress caused by abhorrent chanting, shouting and singing about tragedies and deaths at football matches. We know that these are highly sensitive and emotive issues and are clear that there is absolutely no place for this kind of behaviour at football matches.We have a strong framework of public order and football-specific legislation in England and Wales that is designed to reduce the risk of disorder at football, underpinned by football banning orders (FBOs) which are designed to deter disorderly behaviours and prevent further offending.chanting or shouting about tragedies and death at football matches. The Public Order Act 1986 (POA) provides for situations where threatening or abusive language can meet the threshold for arrest and prosecution.sets out that a person isof an offence if, withto cause a person, they use threatening, abusive orthereby causing that or another personsets out that a person isof an offence if they use threatening orThe Crown Prosecution Service (. The context of the language used to relate to tragedies and death is clearly important. Certain tragedies are widely known in football.. The CPS takes a robust approach to the prosecution of individuals who have used threatening or abusive language at football matches that meets the threshold for arrest and prosecution.Thelegislative framework wouldfor addressing this type of offending. Courts can impose stronger sentences for criminal offences when immediately, before, during or after the offence was committed, the offender demonstrated hostility towards the victim based upon the victim’s– specifically, the victim’s actual or perceived race, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or transgender identity - or where the offence was motivated by such hostility.but in any case, a court would have the power to impose a stronger sentence for the underlying public order offence if the relevant hostility were present.. FBOs are a preventative behavioural order lasting between three and five years (six to ten years if a custodial sentence is also imposed) whereby the recipient must not attend a regulated football match. Additional conditions may also be applied to address offending behaviour.The Government will continue to work with the police and the CPS to ensure that the perpetrators of these offences feel the full force of the law and that this vile and distressing behaviour at football matches is stamped out.Home OfficeClick this link to view the response online:The Petitions Committee will take a look at this petition and its response. They can press the government for action and gather evidence. If this petition reaches 100,000 signatures, the Committee will consider it for a debate.The Committee is made up of 11 MPs, from political parties in government and in opposition. It is entirely independent of the Government. Find out more about the Committee: https://petition.parliament.uk/help#petitions-committee Thanks,The Petitions teamUK Government and Parliament---------------The bit that stands out for me there is the interpretation ofand the inference that FBOs are dependent upon the conditions ofSections 45 being met unless the court decides bla bla etc.Zero successful convictions for unlawfully killing 97 men, women, and children? Zero hope of any smacked up meff from [insert godforesaken shithole here] taunting us on a terrace getting sent down.- we saw how that panned out before, during and after the Inquest - in spite of the evidence being given to them, most of their work being done for them, and all the dots joined up and presented on a fucking plate!!!!Thanks, Gov, but we'll do it our way........again.LFC. Step up.[follow-up email sent to the club requesting a robust response]