Another angle to those chants.



Im in the bar of a pub having a beer after a meal. Im with Mrs A and another couple. Theres a group of fellas at the bar, about 6 of them from maybe early 30s to 50s. Talk gets onto football and we get mentioned. The youngest one then starts going on about scousers and victims.



Ive never heard that type of stuff first hand outside of a ground and to me it showed how insidious those chants are and how the content becomes normalised. I didnt want to make a scene, but I did make a couple of loud comments hoping that it would spark a reaction. Because if it did I wanted him to sit down and explain to me why I was a victim. I was also going to invite him up to Liverpool to some of my favourite pubs, again to explain why we were victims. He was the sort of tosser thats gobby with his mates but would be shit scared and full of apologies even 1:1 let alone the numbers being reversed.



Theres loads of pricks in this country that have picked up and run with a snide Manc chant without the faintest idea of what theyre talking about. The whole thing took the shine off a decent afternoon out and is another reason why there should be zero tolerance of those chants at the ground.



Jim mentioned that the club reads this thread. Well if they do, this is a direct result of letting that shite go unchecked for years.



Thing is, they probably couldn't answer you anyway. It's simply the insult you hurl at people from Liverpool. Most don't even know why , they just parrot what others have said. This nonsense is like throwing shit at a wall. It tends to stick. Others pile on then, and loads of them don't even know or care why it came about in the first place.This City and its people, and this club and its fans have committed the cardinal sin of standing up to establishment lies and cover-ups. We stood up to Tories that have devastated this country and those not fortunate enough to be rich. For our troubles much of the country has blindly swallowed the establishment line and then gone on to betray their own class. Betray the football following community and betrayed big parts of their own communities that fought against social injustices of their own.Thatcher hated football. She despised football fans and she wanted to destroy the game as a working class sport. She hated the fact that the City of Liverpool and other working class communities stood up to her fascistic government. People from mining communities for example. Thing is though, although she was a sociopath, she wasn't stupid. They've always pushed a divide and conquer agenda. Set the people against the people and let them fight each other rather than establishment that's playing them like puppets.So, here we are. Those who should be standing shoulder to shoulder with us call us victims instead. Useful idiots dancing to the tune of those who hate and despise them. It's all so tragic, but too many are too blind to see they've been played.Football fan against football fan. Community against community. All kicking each other whilst we're all on the floor. The real victims here are those who have been played for mugs by a government and much of the media that licks right-wing arse whilst gleefully pushing its agenda.Next time you hear some clown going on about victims, just remember that they are actually talking about themselves without even knowing it. Poor, blinkered victims who sadly lack the awareness to free themselves and think for themselves.