Those chants

reddazforever

Re: Those chants
Reply #880 on: March 6, 2023, 09:00:57 pm
Am surprised United or the Police havent released anything about the singing and arrests made because of it. Uniteds silence suggests the joint statement was driven by Lfc or the Police rather than being a true joint club statement imo
redgriffin73

  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Those chants
Reply #881 on: March 6, 2023, 10:58:43 pm
Quote from: liversaint on March  5, 2023, 09:22:44 pm
Yep, on 49 minutes. Only time the c*nts were heard in the Kop. Didnt realise they got a warning over the tannoy, couldnt mak3 out what was said

Likewise, didnt hear the tanniy announcement on the Kop, anyone remember what was said?

Great news to hear some were kicked out though. Hope we put a statement out like we've done about the pitch runner.
RedBec1993

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
Reply #882 on: March 6, 2023, 11:18:52 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March  6, 2023, 10:58:43 pm
Likewise, didnt hear the tanniy announcement on the Kop, anyone remember what was said?

Great news to hear some were kicked out though. Hope we put a statement out like we've done about the pitch runner.

I was in upper Annie, it said they are aware of incidents involving chants regarding a football tragedy that deeply effected Liverpool FC.  Something about there being a zero tolerance or something along them lines.
redgriffin73

  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Those chants
Reply #883 on: March 7, 2023, 12:18:17 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on March  6, 2023, 11:18:52 pm
I was in upper Annie, it said they are aware of incidents involving chants regarding a football tragedy that deeply effected Liverpool FC.  Something about there being a zero tolerance or something along them lines.

:thumbup
Charlie Adams fried egg

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
Reply #884 on: March 12, 2023, 10:18:44 am
Another angle to those chants.

Im in the bar of a pub having a beer after a meal. Im with Mrs A and another couple. Theres a group of fellas at the bar, about 6 of them from maybe early 30s to 50s. Talk gets onto football and we get mentioned. The youngest one then starts going on about scousers and victims.

Ive never heard that type of stuff first hand outside of a ground and to me it showed how insidious those chants are and how the content becomes normalised. I didnt want to make a scene, but I did make a couple of loud comments hoping that it would spark a reaction. Because if it did I wanted him to sit down and explain to me why I was a victim. I was also going to invite him up to Liverpool to some of my favourite pubs, again to explain why we were victims. He was the sort of tosser thats gobby with his mates but would be shit scared and full of apologies even 1:1 let alone the numbers being reversed.

Theres loads of pricks in this country that have picked up and run with a snide Manc chant without the faintest idea of what theyre talking about. The whole thing took the shine off a decent afternoon out and is another reason why there should be zero tolerance of those chants at the ground.

Jim mentioned that the club reads this thread. Well if they do, this is a direct result of letting that shite go unchecked for years.
Son of Spion

  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
Reply #885 on: March 12, 2023, 01:20:08 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 12, 2023, 10:18:44 am
Another angle to those chants.

Im in the bar of a pub having a beer after a meal. Im with Mrs A and another couple. Theres a group of fellas at the bar, about 6 of them from maybe early 30s to 50s. Talk gets onto football and we get mentioned. The youngest one then starts going on about scousers and victims.

Ive never heard that type of stuff first hand outside of a ground and to me it showed how insidious those chants are and how the content becomes normalised. I didnt want to make a scene, but I did make a couple of loud comments hoping that it would spark a reaction. Because if it did I wanted him to sit down and explain to me why I was a victim. I was also going to invite him up to Liverpool to some of my favourite pubs, again to explain why we were victims. He was the sort of tosser thats gobby with his mates but would be shit scared and full of apologies even 1:1 let alone the numbers being reversed.

Theres loads of pricks in this country that have picked up and run with a snide Manc chant without the faintest idea of what theyre talking about. The whole thing took the shine off a decent afternoon out and is another reason why there should be zero tolerance of those chants at the ground.

Jim mentioned that the club reads this thread. Well if they do, this is a direct result of letting that shite go unchecked for years.
Thing is, they probably couldn't answer you anyway. It's simply the insult you hurl at people from Liverpool. Most don't even know why , they just parrot what others have said. This nonsense is like throwing shit at a wall. It tends to stick. Others pile on then, and loads of them don't even know or care why it came about in the first place.

This City and its people, and this club and its fans have committed the cardinal sin of standing up to establishment lies and cover-ups. We stood up to Tories that have devastated this country and those not fortunate enough to be rich. For our troubles much of the country has blindly swallowed the establishment line and then gone on to betray their own class. Betray the football following community and betrayed big parts of their own communities that fought against social injustices of their own.

Thatcher hated football. She despised football fans and she wanted to destroy the game as a working class sport. She hated the fact that the City of Liverpool and other working class communities stood up to her fascistic government. People from mining communities for example. Thing is though, although she was a sociopath, she wasn't stupid. They've always pushed a divide and conquer agenda. Set the people against the people and let them fight each other rather than establishment that's playing them like puppets.

So, here we are. Those who should be standing shoulder to shoulder with us call us victims instead. Useful idiots dancing to the tune of those who hate and despise them. It's all so tragic, but too many are too blind to see they've been played.

Football fan against football fan. Community against community. All kicking each other whilst we're all on the floor. The real victims here are those who have been played for mugs by a government and much of the media that licks right-wing arse whilst gleefully pushing its agenda.

Next time you hear some clown going on about victims, just remember that they are actually talking about themselves without even knowing it. Poor, blinkered victims who sadly lack the awareness to free themselves and think for themselves.
FLRed67

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
Reply #886 on: March 12, 2023, 01:40:46 pm
Youre giving Thatcher a little too much credit. Like most people in politics, and especially those elevated to high position on the national stage, she was a puppet of far larger forces. 

Thats why very little changes, regardless of who is in power.

With respect to the media, they are bought and paid for. They know full well what they are doing. About many, many things. But the money is too good. And careers are on the line.

The lackadaisical attitude of the club towards these chants, for decades, has been very poor.

With the consequences now coming into view.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
Reply #887 on: March 12, 2023, 02:37:47 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on March 12, 2023, 01:40:46 pm
Youre giving Thatcher a little too much credit. Like most people in politics, and especially those elevated to high position on the national stage, she was a puppet of far larger forces. 

Thats why very little changes, regardless of who is in power.

With respect to the media, they are bought and paid for. They know full well what they are doing. About many, many things. But the money is too good. And careers are on the line.

The lackadaisical attitude of the club towards these chants, for decades, has been very poor.

With the consequences now coming into view.


How many years of Thatcher did you and yours live through ?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Those chants
Reply #888 on: March 19, 2023, 02:36:13 pm
Fair play to Colchester and their fan group



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65007629

Colchester United have condemned fans who sang "vile chants" about ex-Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh during Saturday's game at Brisbane Road.

Edinburgh died in June 2019 at the age of 49 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He led Orient to the National League title, and a return to the English Football League, two months before.

"Not for the first time this season a very small minority of those in the away section have acted in a shameful manner," a Colchester statement read.

"This time making vile chants that no decent person would make and are in no way shared by Colchester United or the vast majority of Colchester United fans.

"We will co-operate with Leyton Orient should there be any further investigations."

Colchester scored twice late on in the League Two game to come back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Brisbane Road.

The U's dropped to 21st in the division, five points above the relegation places, while Orient are six points clear at the top of the table.

Colchester United fan group Blue White Army also condemned the chants, saying they had made a donation to the Justin Edinburgh Foundation.

"We hope this makes a small amends for the deplorable chants by a section of our fanbase," the group added.
kesey

  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Those chants
Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 11:43:32 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 12, 2023, 02:37:47 pm

How many years of Thatcher did you and yours live through ?

I know knowledge is nothing without experience an all that . If you take out the Thatcher bit in the first paragraph then it's spot on !
Johnny Aldridge

  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Those chants
Reply #890 on: Today at 01:27:28 am
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:43:32 pm
I know knowledge is nothing without experience an all that . If you take out the Thatcher bit in the first paragraph then it's spot on !

Son of Spion got it spot on the way he wrote it.
