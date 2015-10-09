I actually dont think theres been any victim blaming by the two posters who have raised the idea of something that could potentially reduce the frequency that our supporters in the stadium have to hear a certain song, thereby reducing the harm caused. I thought there was at first too, but now I get where they are coming from...



I wasn't suggesting the posters in here were victim blaming at all. I fully understand their points raised too.My point is that the concept itself of stopping doing something that's completely reasonable in the hope it also stops others doing something totally unreasonable and disgusting does actually blame the victim, albeit unintentionally.It's an understandable thing to consider, of course, but personally I believe it's flawed.My reasons for thinking this are that the Mancs sing it regardless of anything. Vile people do what vile people are. They sing it on holiday abroad when in groups. They sing it in games where we aren't even playing them. The fuckers probably sing it when having their annual bath. The only thing that 'provokes' them into singing their vile diatribes is the existence of Liverpool FC.Far too many Mancs need no prompting from us or anyone else when it comes to behaving like disgusting rats. They do what they are. Every song we sing for our club gets perverted by them and their twisted little minds.It's been said already, but 'walk on' becomes 'sign on' and a poverty porn reference. Liv-errr-pooool.. ' becomes 'Murderers' and a disaster reference. The chant in question here becomes perverted into a Hillsborough reference. Anything we sing will be perverted by them. It's who they are. It's what they do. All we have to do to 'provoke' it all is exist.They'll sing their filth regardless of anything we do or don't do. How do I know? Just listen to them, be it against us, when they play anyone else. When they play women's football. When the fuckers are together in pubs or on holiday with their mates. It's what they do. It's who they are.