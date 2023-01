I'm from Liverpool but have lived in Macclesfield since 2019, it is certainly not some Tory bastion as you lazily generalise it to be.



The seat contains alot more than the town. Macclesfield on its own would not be a Tory seat. There are no Tory councillors representing Macclesfield despite there being 52 of them on Cheshire East council for example. A Tory town that doesn't elect a single Tory councillor?



It's like saying Croydon (one of the most diverse areas in the country) is Tory because it has a Tory MP in Croydon South, when if you actually know anything about the place you know the seat takes in alot of areas that aren't really Croydon. Looking at a name and placing the party of the MP next to it to generalise about the place doesn't get you very far sometimes. Was everyone in Liverpool a Tory in the 60s because they won more seats than Labour in the city and ran the council for a while?



You can take it as literal as you want, but I was referring to the fact the constituency of Macclesfield (there's only one) has had a Tory MP for the last 100+ years. I appreciate it may well be of a suburban vote.