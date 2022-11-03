« previous next »
Author Topic: Those chants

rafathegaffa83

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 38,778
  Dutch Class
Re: Those chants
Reply #360 on: November 3, 2022, 06:42:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on November  2, 2022, 06:39:33 pm
No one should be compounding the grief of those who lost loved ones at Heysel by using their deaths to score petty points in a football rivalry either. It's absolutely stomach churning hearing brainless gobshites hijacking other people's grief and using it for their own selfish gratification. Horrible, despicable ghouls, the lot of them.

Let's get this straight. If you sing about Munich, Heysel, Bradford, Ibrox, Hillsborough, the Leeds lads killed in Turkey and any other disaster, you are a spineless, moronic, pea-brained arsehole.

Absolutely
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,327
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
Reply #361 on: November 3, 2022, 07:13:33 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on November  3, 2022, 01:35:48 pm
Great post.

For some reason it had me thinking of what Liverpool was like in general, in the 80s. As you know, a lot of really, really bad things happened. But whether it was Chernobyl, the Space Shuttle Challenger, Zebruge ferry, Rock Hudson dying of AIDS - whatever it was then 10 minutes later there'd be 100's of different jokes doing the rounds. Think that was reflected in the Anfield crowd - unless the rest of the world was like that - don't know.

I was really insular back in those days, so I was quite unaware of how the rest of the world did things. I doubt it was just in our city though. They were really bleak times socially. I think that gave rise to a lot of gallows humour in the city and further afield too. Back in those days jokes were made about anything and everything. I remember going into a chippy in Crosby just after the Space Shuttle disaster. Someone in the queue asked for a can of space shuttle, and others laughed. 'Space shuttle' being a can of 7Up. The number of astronauts killed in the explosion.

Compared to today, those times were not enlightened at all. Times were tough and people had to be tough too. Gallows humour was rife, and jokes we now see as pretty horrific were the norm. Of course, that's just my lived experience, and the experience of others will differ. This is the 21st century though. The world is unrecognisable now. We are more educated and enlightened now than humans ever have been. Whether we use that enlightenment and education is another matter, of course.

Last Edit: November 3, 2022, 07:16:28 pm by Son of Spion
18 yard line

  Main Stander
  Posts: 204
  Northern Ireland Red!
Re: Those chants
Reply #362 on: November 3, 2022, 07:13:45 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  3, 2022, 12:01:04 pm
It appears Leeds have issued a permanent ban to a scumbag that held up a copy of the rag outside Lime Street.

So why can our club not identify and issue bans to c*nts that take part in these chants season after season? Surely the hold the power to dictate who does our doesn't enter Anfield?

Fair enough, kudos to Leeds for their stance on this.

https://www.belfastlive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/irish-supporter-banned-life-after-25425394?utm_source=linkCopy&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar

MPowerYNWA

  Kopite
  Posts: 543
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
Reply #363 on: November 3, 2022, 07:40:55 pm
Everton fans singing always the victims has to be the absolute epitome of stupidity.  It would be like me, as an Indian, shouting racist abuse to an Indian player.   Honestly you could make up how moronic people can be!
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,224
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Those chants
Reply #364 on: November 3, 2022, 11:01:37 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on November  3, 2022, 07:40:55 pm
Everton fans singing always the victims has to be the absolute epitome of stupidity.  It would be like me, as an Indian, shouting racist abuse to an Indian player.   Honestly you could make up how moronic people can be!
I give you Priti Patel... ;)
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 23,060
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 08:17:10 am
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on November  3, 2022, 07:40:55 pm
Everton fans singing always the victims has to be the absolute epitome of stupidity.  It would be like me, as an Indian, shouting racist abuse to an Indian player.   Honestly you could make up how moronic people can be!

Not to mention the self own given the way they carry on.
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,826
Re: Those chants
Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 08:21:08 am
Did FA just pull thoughts & prayers on Liverpool?
MPowerYNWA

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 543
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 12:35:17 pm
liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,824
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Those chants
Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 01:23:03 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on November  3, 2022, 07:40:55 pm
Everton fans singing always the victims has to be the absolute epitome of stupidity.  It would be like me, as an Indian, shouting racist abuse to an Indian player.   Honestly you could make up how moronic people can be!

I'm surprised they don't sing 'you scouse bastards'
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 35,163
Re: Those chants
Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 04:27:24 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 01:23:03 pm
I'm surprised they don't sing 'you scouse bastards'

When concerning footy, the missus classes Scousers as LFC fans, Rooney wasn't Scouse he supported Everton according to her, so I'm surprised the Manc loving bellends from across the park haven't done the same shit.
77kop05

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 231
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
Reply #370 on: Today at 07:57:27 am
This season has to be the worst I can remember for all the Hillsborough shouts either at the game or on social media. 
 And now it seems poor Sean Cox and his family  are getting the same treatment.  Seen a despicable flag some mancs have made up about him on twitter yesterday.  What the hell is wrong with these people?? Is there any other sport on the planet where this shite goes on ?
 I hope the club do start banning large chunks of away allocations if it carrys on.
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,091
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
Reply #371 on: Today at 08:11:40 am
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 07:57:27 am
This season has to be the worst I can remember for all the Hillsborough shouts either at the game or on social media. 
 And now it seems poor Sean Cox and his family  are getting the same treatment.  Seen a despicable flag some mancs have made up about him on twitter yesterday.  What the hell is wrong with these people?? Is there any other sport on the planet where this shite goes on ?
 I hope the club do start banning large chunks of away allocations if it carrys on.

I think Paris has brought it into the public eye again mate but it didn't take much persuasion once UEFA opened their big gobs announcing that drunk, ticketless fans were responsible for trouble.

As for the other stuff, the human race has become a very ugly entity.

No compassion, no remorse, no morals and no fucking sense.

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,060
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
Reply #372 on: Today at 08:26:31 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:11:40 am
I think Paris has brought it into the public eye again mate but it didn't take much persuasion once UEFA opened their big gobs announcing that drunk, ticketless fans were responsible for trouble.

As for the other stuff, the human race has become a very ugly entity.

No compassion, no remorse, no morals and no fucking sense.

Let's face it we knew it was coming as soon as UEFA put that message on the screen.

I think after Paris fans have said we're not taking this anymore. Other fans have sang 'always the victims' for years which has been let slide.

Football fans in this country generally get more unpleasant and obnoxious every year as well.
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,091
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
Reply #373 on: Today at 08:34:31 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:26:31 am
Let's face it we knew it was coming as soon as UEFA put that message on the screen.

I think after Paris fans have said we're not taking this anymore. Other fans have sang 'always the victims' for years which has been let slide.

Football fans in this country generally get more unpleasant and obnoxious every year as well.

Absolutely we knew mate and it's given fans carte blanche to use it against us again.

I'm glad we're taking it seriously and said enough is enough, we just need to keep hammering it to the authorities and make them do something about it.
liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,824
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Those chants
Reply #374 on: Today at 09:38:37 am
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 07:57:27 am
This season has to be the worst I can remember for all the Hillsborough shouts either at the game or on social media. 
 And now it seems poor Sean Cox and his family  are getting the same treatment.  Seen a despicable flag some mancs have made up about him on twitter yesterday.  What the hell is wrong with these people?? Is there any other sport on the planet where this shite goes on ?
I hope the club do start banning large chunks of away allocations if it carrys on.


it's not the answer i think as imagine a couple of thousand away fans turn up and a couple of hundred sing a vile song - so all the other fans get shafted?

that's the fans losing out again

the clubs must be punished - massive fines or some sort of regulations where they lose points

this is the only way it will change by forcing their own clubs to act

i remember we once talked on here about if fans shout out a racist word or term then the same should apply - that their fans should be banned - but we joked that all that would happen is a home supporter would shout out and get the away fans banned

so the majority of fans would lose out again to the ugly minority

club punishment is the only way forward - imagine pep losing 6 points near the end of the season - i'd pay good money to see his reaction
77kop05

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 231
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
Reply #375 on: Today at 09:46:44 am
Then again the threat of it might push the decent fans into having a word with the idiots to cop the hell on. Not sure if fining clubs will have much impact , it won't come out the morons pockets. A points thing my work but couldn't see them going that route. 
Solomon Grundy

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 43,157
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Those chants
Reply #376 on: Today at 09:59:39 am
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 09:46:44 am
Then again the threat of it might push the decent fans into having a word with the idiots to cop the hell on. Not sure if fining clubs will have much impact , it won't come out the morons pockets. A points thing my work but couldn't see them going that route. 


Agreed. Sadly I think banning the fans is the only way to put an end to it. The 'decent' fans may actually do something about it, instead of just sitting/standing there in silence.
theboyspen

  • Winner of 2009's "First to give up on the Premier League" prize, 10.58pm, Sunday 2nd August 2009
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,259
  • "He made the people happy."
Re: Those chants
Reply #377 on: Today at 11:30:39 am
As I remember it was Liverpool fans that got other Liverpool fans to stop singing the Munich song. We never seemed to have any luck after singing that at matches against United (or against any other team for that matter) Now maybe i'm superstitious and decent fans had had enough of the vile chanting but whatever the reason more and more fans booed the chanting until the people singing it became the minority and eventually the song was eradicated from our repertoire.
It is up to the decent fans of these clubs to police themselves in the same way by calling out the ringleaders. Whether they will or not remains to be seen. I won't hold my breath though.
Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 43,157
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Those chants
Reply #378 on: Today at 11:46:04 am
Quote from: theboyspen on Today at 11:30:39 am

It is up to the decent fans of these clubs to police themselves in the same way by calling out the ringleaders. Whether they will or not remains to be seen. I won't hold my breath though.


The only way you'll get this to happen is to put them in a position where they have to suffer because of the actions of these dickheads within their support. In other words, ban them.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 35,163
Re: Those chants
Reply #379 on: Today at 12:05:00 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:46:04 am
The only way you'll get this to happen is to put them in a position where they have to suffer because of the actions of these dickheads within their support. In other words, ban them.

Bans are the only way to go. Since 2016, the Tories have helped breed a very angry, very nasty, not give a fuck attitude in this country and you can see football is slipping back into the bad old days. They need to be hit hard now, shown we won't take any more of their fucking shit and bans on away fans are the only way to go. It won't hurt LFC, as we can sell those tickets to our own fans for home rates, win/win to me.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,060
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
Reply #380 on: Today at 12:50:38 pm
Quote from: theboyspen on Today at 11:30:39 am
As I remember it was Liverpool fans that got other Liverpool fans to stop singing the Munich song. We never seemed to have any luck after singing that at matches against United (or against any other team for that matter) Now maybe i'm superstitious and decent fans had had enough of the vile chanting but whatever the reason more and more fans booed the chanting until the people singing it became the minority and eventually the song was eradicated from our repertoire.
It is up to the decent fans of these clubs to police themselves in the same way by calling out the ringleaders. Whether they will or not remains to be seen. I won't hold my breath though.

Munich chanting in the ground pretty much stopped after Hillsborough. Can't recall ever hearing it at Anfield. 89/90 United fans kept chanting 'where's your famous Munich song?' Which was fair enough. Ever since they've thrown whatever bile they can at us to try and get that response. The first Hillsborough chant I can recall was United fans chanting "if it wasn't for the Scousers we could stand" back when the tannoy would call for fans not to persistently stand.

Then it was "you killed your own fans" which was a direct sulk at "we won it 5 times". Then it was the sun was right which was a sulk at Fergie's right.

Touch a nerve with them and the only thing in their playbook is Hillsborough.
Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,057
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
Reply #381 on: Today at 01:18:27 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on November  1, 2022, 01:37:48 am
There's a lot in what you say there. Dehumanisation is a tactic used throughout the ages. It's used in all sorts of conflicts. It's difficult to hate people you see the humanity in. It's hard to despise those you can understand and have empathy with.

It's far easier to do so once you dehumanise people and groups of people though. Then, you have little or no empathy for them and you can then give yourself permission to treat them horrendously.

With a lot of opposition fans the facts don't matter. Any narrative that feeds their confirmation bias is gleefully embraced, whilst anything that contradicts it is rejected. They want it to be true that we sing about Munich in our thousands, and three clowns singing it in some random pub means we all do it. One utter arse throwing a bottle at a coach means we're all scumbags. Five clowns singing IRA shite towards Union flag wavers means we are all terrorist sympathisers. They want this to be true. They need it to be true. Because it gives them permission to see us all as less than them. It gives their vile hatred permission to show itself. It means they don't have to care or have empathy because they don't see as human enough to warrant it.

Right-wingers use dehumanisation all the time. They do it with immigrants and benefit claimants. They do it to create scapegoats and divert critical attention away from themselves. It was done to this city by Thatcher and her media cohorts. It was done to us all after Hillsborough. Disgustingly, we've been portrayed as less than human for so long now by our own country and its media. It's no wonder so many people now feel they have the right to pile on and mock the deaths of our loved ones. To them, we don't count. In their self-righteous ivory towers they look down from, we are not worthy of their empathy.

So, do they genuinely believe we sing about Munich? No, I don't think they do. But they want it to be true, so they peddle the lie anyway. Truth doesn't actually matter in the dehumanisation game. All you have to do is say it and keep saying it. So long as it's true in their minds, it gives them permission to absolve themselves of their dignity, their empathy, their morals and their human decency. It allows them to hate whilst still feeling superior.

Great post! I see it more and more now, United fans have always used words like 'vermin' to describe us but it's becoming more widespread. And of course, the justifications for it are ropey at best. "You sing about Munich" (not true), "you killed your own fans" (not true), "you boo the national anthem" (so what? Read a history book and you might too), "you're on the dole" (are we?), "you always play the victim" (what does this even mean?)

These are people singing en masse about 97 people dying at a football game and somehow, they've convinced themselves that they're the good guys and we're the 'vermin'. It would be laughable if it wasn't so obscene.

The truth is, lots of people up and down the country are hateful and angry. There's a reason we're in the state we're in as a nation - these are the people that vote Brexit because they hate foreigners, they're the people who vote Tory because they hate the poor. I saw comments online this week where people were congratulating the man who threw petrol bombs at the immigration centre in Dover, they were just sad that nobody had been killed! :o It boggles your mind that people can be so angry at a group who have little to no impact on their lives (or anyone else's).

So of course they hate Scousers too, they hate anyone they're told to hate. They're unthinking and on social media they can encourage each other's views. Now you've got Wolves fans or Southampton fans or West Ham fans latching on to lies and false stereotypes because our supporters had the temerity to express some left-wing views that hurt their feelings and now they want to hurt us back. Now they'll look for any tiny thing they can to confirm their bias, doesn't matter if it's true or not.

They absolutely deserve to have their allocations reduced and if the decent fans have an issue with that, then they'll need to get their house in order.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,327
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
Reply #382 on: Today at 02:07:33 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:38:37 am

it's not the answer i think as imagine a couple of thousand away fans turn up and a couple of hundred sing a vile song - so all the other fans get shafted?

that's the fans losing out again

the clubs must be punished - massive fines or some sort of regulations where they lose points

this is the only way it will change by forcing their own clubs to act

i remember we once talked on here about if fans shout out a racist word or term then the same should apply - that their fans should be banned - but we joked that all that would happen is a home supporter would shout out and get the away fans banned

so the majority of fans would lose out again to the ugly minority

club punishment is the only way forward - imagine pep losing 6 points near the end of the season - i'd pay good money to see his reaction
The problem there is that fans don't care if their club gets fined.

For me, the issue is all about personal responsibility. It's about making individuals accountable for their actions. Fining the club doesn't do this. You have to hit the actual offenders.

A points deduction may be useful, because that does indirectly affect the fans, but that also penalises the decent fans.

I really do think individual offenders need to be consistently arrested, named, shamed and prosecuted. Cutting allocations also serves to put the onus onto those who sit in there to behave like human beings. This then places more responsibility on them to self police. Basically, it says, you're welcome here, but behave in a civilised manner, or less of you will be coming back next time. The ball is then in their court, and it's up to them how they play it.

We really do have to force responsibility back onto the offenders. This also adds responsibility on their fellow fans to self police and keep the more brainless element in line.
liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,824
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Those chants
Reply #383 on: Today at 02:22:20 pm
taking about responsibility of the offending fans - can a dog really turn into a cat?

very few ex-offenders - be that racist sexist homophobic xenophobic etc - ever change so again it will be down to the decent fans to 'report' the scum but how many are going to do that?

tough one

i was reading up on the lies surrounding hillsborough and i didn't realise how much a shit brian clough was about it (excuse my ignorance there) i was truly shocked - here's a snippet from a letter to the guardian (here)

Quote
Clough, however, did not regret what I said  Liverpool people killed Liverpool people.

Quote
Clough dismissed the campaign in Liverpool not to buy his book: Half of them cant read and the other half are pinching hub caps. In a TV interview, he told Clive Anderson that in fact his allegations had been watered down: I would have got into more trouble if it had all gone in.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/nov/05/brian-clough-role-in-creating-the-myth-that-fans-were-to-blame-at-hillsborough

we are talking about the responsibility of the fans but how can a manager act so irresponsible
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,060
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
Reply #384 on: Today at 02:26:04 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:22:20 pm
taking about responsibility of the offending fans - can a dog really turn into a cat?

very few ex-offenders - be that racist sexist homophobic xenophobic etc - ever change so again it will be down to the decent fans to 'report' the scum but how many are going to do that?

tough one

i was reading up on the lies surrounding hillsborough and i didn't realise how much a shit brian clough was about it (excuse my ignorance there) i was truly shocked - here's a snippet from a letter to the guardian (here)

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/nov/05/brian-clough-role-in-creating-the-myth-that-fans-were-to-blame-at-hillsborough

we are talking about the responsibility of the fans but how can a manager act so irresponsible

This is why Forest fans have been twats about it. Got to back Cloughie who became a hate figure here after that.

The old drunken twat was pissed that day btw
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,091
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
Reply #385 on: Today at 02:55:22 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:22:20 pm
taking about responsibility of the offending fans - can a dog really turn into a cat?

very few ex-offenders - be that racist sexist homophobic xenophobic etc - ever change so again it will be down to the decent fans to 'report' the scum but how many are going to do that?

tough one

i was reading up on the lies surrounding hillsborough and i didn't realise how much a shit brian clough was about it (excuse my ignorance there) i was truly shocked - here's a snippet from a letter to the guardian (here)

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/nov/05/brian-clough-role-in-creating-the-myth-that-fans-were-to-blame-at-hillsborough

we are talking about the responsibility of the fans but how can a manager act so irresponsible

Same way politicians can, including prime ministers and presidents.

I'd like to say things have changed and it wouldn't happen today but then see Braverman, Trump and the French guy.

All fascist, extreme right wingers whose rhetoric had a hand, if not directly caused, the incendiaries being thrown at the immigration place and the 6th Jan insurrection.

People see and hear such shit on TV and in the news and get wound up enough to act on it. 

Football fans hear and see such shit about football fans and managers and act on it.

It's not hard to connect the fucking dots but as usual there's absolutely no responsibility taken, just deflection. 

Wasn't me your honour!!
So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,202
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Those chants
Reply #386 on: Today at 03:07:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:26:04 pm
This is why Forest fans have been twats about it. Got to back Cloughie who became a hate figure here after that.

The old drunken twat was pissed that day btw

Clough had alcohol problems way before Hillsborough though. I read a biography years ago and he was well into the sauce but you just have to look at the red bloated face to see the clear signs.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,327
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
Reply #387 on: Today at 05:18:06 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:22:20 pm
taking about responsibility of the offending fans - can a dog really turn into a cat?

very few ex-offenders - be that racist sexist homophobic xenophobic etc - ever change so again it will be down to the decent fans to 'report' the scum but how many are going to do that?

tough one

i was reading up on the lies surrounding hillsborough and i didn't realise how much a shit brian clough was about it (excuse my ignorance there) i was truly shocked - here's a snippet from a letter to the guardian (here)

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/nov/05/brian-clough-role-in-creating-the-myth-that-fans-were-to-blame-at-hillsborough

we are talking about the responsibility of the fans but how can a manager act so irresponsible
Nope, no dogs will be turning into cats. There are still racists in every football ground. Still homophobes. But the vast majority button it because they know they might just get nicked for it. Those people will still hold their hideous ideologies, but they might just shut up in the ground if they fear being held accountable. If people come here to sing Hillsborough songs then they should also fear getting nicked, named and shamed.

Clough? He was a good football manager but a hideous human being. He was basically Thatcher in drag. An utter scumbag of a 'man'.
