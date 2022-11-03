« previous next »
Those chants

rafathegaffa83

Re: Those chants
November 3, 2022, 06:42:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on November  2, 2022, 06:39:33 pm
No one should be compounding the grief of those who lost loved ones at Heysel by using their deaths to score petty points in a football rivalry either. It's absolutely stomach churning hearing brainless gobshites hijacking other people's grief and using it for their own selfish gratification. Horrible, despicable ghouls, the lot of them.

Let's get this straight. If you sing about Munich, Heysel, Bradford, Ibrox, Hillsborough, the Leeds lads killed in Turkey and any other disaster, you are a spineless, moronic, pea-brained arsehole.

Absolutely
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Those chants
November 3, 2022, 07:13:33 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on November  3, 2022, 01:35:48 pm
Great post.

For some reason it had me thinking of what Liverpool was like in general, in the 80s. As you know, a lot of really, really bad things happened. But whether it was Chernobyl, the Space Shuttle Challenger, Zebruge ferry, Rock Hudson dying of AIDS - whatever it was then 10 minutes later there'd be 100's of different jokes doing the rounds. Think that was reflected in the Anfield crowd - unless the rest of the world was like that - don't know.

I was really insular back in those days, so I was quite unaware of how the rest of the world did things. I doubt it was just in our city though. They were really bleak times socially. I think that gave rise to a lot of gallows humour in the city and further afield too. Back in those days jokes were made about anything and everything. I remember going into a chippy in Crosby just after the Space Shuttle disaster. Someone in the queue asked for a can of space shuttle, and others laughed. 'Space shuttle' being a can of 7Up. The number of astronauts killed in the explosion.

Compared to today, those times were not enlightened at all. Times were tough and people had to be tough too. Gallows humour was rife, and jokes we now see as pretty horrific were the norm. Of course, that's just my lived experience, and the experience of others will differ. This is the 21st century though. The world is unrecognisable now. We are more educated and enlightened now than humans ever have been. Whether we use that enlightenment and education is another matter, of course.

18 yard line

Re: Those chants
November 3, 2022, 07:13:45 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  3, 2022, 12:01:04 pm
It appears Leeds have issued a permanent ban to a scumbag that held up a copy of the rag outside Lime Street.

So why can our club not identify and issue bans to c*nts that take part in these chants season after season? Surely the hold the power to dictate who does our doesn't enter Anfield?

Fair enough, kudos to Leeds for their stance on this.

https://www.belfastlive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/irish-supporter-banned-life-after-25425394?utm_source=linkCopy&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar

MPowerYNWA

Re: Those chants
November 3, 2022, 07:40:55 pm
Everton fans singing always the victims has to be the absolute epitome of stupidity.  It would be like me, as an Indian, shouting racist abuse to an Indian player.   Honestly you could make up how moronic people can be!
Ghost Town

Re: Those chants
November 3, 2022, 11:01:37 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on November  3, 2022, 07:40:55 pm
Everton fans singing always the victims has to be the absolute epitome of stupidity.  It would be like me, as an Indian, shouting racist abuse to an Indian player.   Honestly you could make up how moronic people can be!
I give you Priti Patel... ;)
Fromola

Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 08:17:10 am
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on November  3, 2022, 07:40:55 pm
Everton fans singing always the victims has to be the absolute epitome of stupidity.  It would be like me, as an Indian, shouting racist abuse to an Indian player.   Honestly you could make up how moronic people can be!

Not to mention the self own given the way they carry on.
Zlen

Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 08:21:08 am
Did FA just pull thoughts & prayers on Liverpool?
MPowerYNWA

Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 12:35:17 pm
liverbloke

Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 01:23:03 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on November  3, 2022, 07:40:55 pm
Everton fans singing always the victims has to be the absolute epitome of stupidity.  It would be like me, as an Indian, shouting racist abuse to an Indian player.   Honestly you could make up how moronic people can be!

I'm surprised they don't sing 'you scouse bastards'
rob1966

Re: Those chants
Yesterday at 04:27:24 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 01:23:03 pm
I'm surprised they don't sing 'you scouse bastards'

When concerning footy, the missus classes Scousers as LFC fans, Rooney wasn't Scouse he supported Everton according to her, so I'm surprised the Manc loving bellends from across the park haven't done the same shit.
77kop05

Re: Those chants
Today at 07:57:27 am
This season has to be the worst I can remember for all the Hillsborough shouts either at the game or on social media. 
 And now it seems poor Sean Cox and his family  are getting the same treatment.  Seen a despicable flag some mancs have made up about him on twitter yesterday.  What the hell is wrong with these people?? Is there any other sport on the planet where this shite goes on ?
 I hope the club do start banning large chunks of away allocations if it carrys on.
reddebs

Re: Those chants
Today at 08:11:40 am
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 07:57:27 am
This season has to be the worst I can remember for all the Hillsborough shouts either at the game or on social media. 
 And now it seems poor Sean Cox and his family  are getting the same treatment.  Seen a despicable flag some mancs have made up about him on twitter yesterday.  What the hell is wrong with these people?? Is there any other sport on the planet where this shite goes on ?
 I hope the club do start banning large chunks of away allocations if it carrys on.

I think Paris has brought it into the public eye again mate but it didn't take much persuasion once UEFA opened their big gobs announcing that drunk, ticketless fans were responsible for trouble.

As for the other stuff, the human race has become a very ugly entity.

No compassion, no remorse, no morals and no fucking sense.

Fromola

Re: Those chants
Today at 08:26:31 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:11:40 am
I think Paris has brought it into the public eye again mate but it didn't take much persuasion once UEFA opened their big gobs announcing that drunk, ticketless fans were responsible for trouble.

As for the other stuff, the human race has become a very ugly entity.

No compassion, no remorse, no morals and no fucking sense.

Let's face it we knew it was coming as soon as UEFA put that message on the screen.

I think after Paris fans have said we're not taking this anymore. Other fans have sang 'always the victims' for years which has been let slide.

Football fans in this country generally get more unpleasant and obnoxious every year as well.
reddebs

Re: Those chants
Today at 08:34:31 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:26:31 am
Let's face it we knew it was coming as soon as UEFA put that message on the screen.

I think after Paris fans have said we're not taking this anymore. Other fans have sang 'always the victims' for years which has been let slide.

Football fans in this country generally get more unpleasant and obnoxious every year as well.

Absolutely we knew mate and it's given fans carte blanche to use it against us again.

I'm glad we're taking it seriously and said enough is enough, we just need to keep hammering it to the authorities and make them do something about it.
liverbloke

Re: Those chants
Today at 09:38:37 am
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 07:57:27 am
This season has to be the worst I can remember for all the Hillsborough shouts either at the game or on social media. 
 And now it seems poor Sean Cox and his family  are getting the same treatment.  Seen a despicable flag some mancs have made up about him on twitter yesterday.  What the hell is wrong with these people?? Is there any other sport on the planet where this shite goes on ?
I hope the club do start banning large chunks of away allocations if it carrys on.


it's not the answer i think as imagine a couple of thousand away fans turn up and a couple of hundred sing a vile song - so all the other fans get shafted?

that's the fans losing out again

the clubs must be punished - massive fines or some sort of regulations where they lose points

this is the only way it will change by forcing their own clubs to act

i remember we once talked on here about if fans shout out a racist word or term then the same should apply - that their fans should be banned - but we joked that all that would happen is a home supporter would shout out and get the away fans banned

so the majority of fans would lose out again to the ugly minority

club punishment is the only way forward - imagine pep losing 6 points near the end of the season - i'd pay good money to see his reaction
77kop05

Re: Those chants
Today at 09:46:44 am
Then again the threat of it might push the decent fans into having a word with the idiots to cop the hell on. Not sure if fining clubs will have much impact , it won't come out the morons pockets. A points thing my work but couldn't see them going that route. 
