This season has to be the worst I can remember for all the Hillsborough shouts either at the game or on social media.
And now it seems poor Sean Cox and his family are getting the same treatment. Seen a despicable flag some mancs have made up about him on twitter yesterday. What the hell is wrong with these people?? Is there any other sport on the planet where this shite goes on ?
I hope the club do start banning large chunks of away allocations if it carrys on.
it's not the answer i think as imagine a couple of thousand away fans turn up and a couple of hundred sing a vile song - so all the other fans get shafted?
that's the fans losing out again
the clubs must be punished - massive fines or some sort of regulations where they lose points
this is the only way it will change by forcing their own clubs to act
i remember we once talked on here about if fans shout out a racist word or term then the same should apply - that their fans should be banned - but we joked that all that would happen is a home supporter would shout out and get the away fans banned
so the majority of fans would lose out again to the ugly minority
club punishment is the only way forward - imagine pep losing 6 points near the end of the season - i'd pay good money to see his reaction