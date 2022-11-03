Great post.



For some reason it had me thinking of what Liverpool was like in general, in the 80s. As you know, a lot of really, really bad things happened. But whether it was Chernobyl, the Space Shuttle Challenger, Zebruge ferry, Rock Hudson dying of AIDS - whatever it was then 10 minutes later there'd be 100's of different jokes doing the rounds. Think that was reflected in the Anfield crowd - unless the rest of the world was like that - don't know.



I was really insular back in those days, so I was quite unaware of how the rest of the world did things. I doubt it was just in our city though. They were really bleak times socially. I think that gave rise to a lot of gallows humour in the city and further afield too. Back in those days jokes were made about anything and everything. I remember going into a chippy in Crosby just after the Space Shuttle disaster. Someone in the queue asked for a can of space shuttle, and others laughed. 'Space shuttle' being a can of 7Up. The number of astronauts killed in the explosion.Compared to today, those times were not enlightened at all. Times were tough and people had to be tough too. Gallows humour was rife, and jokes we now see as pretty horrific were the norm. Of course, that's just my lived experience, and the experience of others will differ. This is the 21st century though. The world is unrecognisable now. We are more educated and enlightened now than humans ever have been. Whether we use that enlightenment and education is another matter, of course.