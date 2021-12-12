« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 19884 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,165
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Those chants
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 06:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 06:35:49 pm
They all claim it's not about Hillsborough. It's about Heysel, sticking up for Suarez and various other stuff. But we all know it is. Well, it was originally a chant manc chant about Hillsborough anyway. Born off the back of that article in the Spectator by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson of all people.

And to expand the point about Johnson see the exemplary piece by Phil Scranton;

https://irr.org.uk/article/boris-johnson-liverpool-lies-and-bigotry/
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,143
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Those chants
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 07:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:45:06 pm
That would be the Manchester United who had a near miss during the 1957 semi final at Hillsborough and played Forest in the 1989 6th round. If they drawn Forest a round later their fans would have been on the Leppings lane terraces in 1989.

The majority of Utd fans won't even know that. Just like most of them are unaware their own fan base was responsible for the deaths of Paul Nixon and the Roxbury's when they belt out that "murderers" chant towards us.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,143
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Those chants
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 07:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:39:33 pm
No one should be compounding the grief of those who lost loved ones at Heysel by using their deaths to score petty points in a football rivalry either. It's absolutely stomach churning hearing brainless gobshites hijacking other people's grief and using it for their own selfish gratification. Horrible, despicable ghouls, the lot of them.

Let's get this straight. If you sing about Munich, Heysel, Bradford, Ibrox, Hillsborough, the Leeds lads killed in Turkey and any other disaster, you are a spineless, moronic, pea-brained arsehole.

Oh, absolutely mate.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,143
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Those chants
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 07:13:57 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:52:19 pm
And to expand the point about Johnson see the exemplary piece by Phil Scranton;

https://irr.org.uk/article/boris-johnson-liverpool-lies-and-bigotry/

Brilliant article from a top, top man.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,289
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 10:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:06:48 pm
The majority of Utd fans won't even know that. Just like most of them are unaware their own fan base was responsible for the deaths of Paul Nixon and the Roxbury's when they belt out that "murderers" chant towards us.
As you say, most aren't even aware of their own shameful history, and those that are aware have pretty much erased those killings from their collective consciousness.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 11:55:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November  1, 2022, 07:06:36 am
Maybe start filming them?


Many people at that end of the main stand were filming them, I cant comprehend how action never appears to be taken, drag out ten every time it happens and the chants would stop in one season. Incredible that the club allows us to suffer this abuse almost every other week. If we had chants about hideous events that have happened in other places, how long before we found the ground closed?
Logged

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,749
Re: Those chants
« Reply #326 on: Today at 11:45:10 am »
Yer know,

This is going to be one of these posts that mightn't go down well. But I'll get my excuses in early for those who find my posts a bit erratic - Ghost Town  ;D.

In March I was diagnosed as ASD with PTSD. I'm currently having EMDR and although I don't think Hillsborough has traumatised me - it's something we're going to explore - so we'll see.

Now my excuses are out the way (it's great having ASD I can say what I want  ;D).

The Ev singing "Always the Victims" does my head in far more than either of the Manc teams singing "Sun is right". When Mancs sing Sun is right, they know exactly what they're doing. They know it's wrong, they look to upset us - and that's exactly why they do it.

But The Ev, and I've tried explaining this to my Ev mates- and they just don't get it. They don't realise that Always The Victims came about from the Bafoon's unproked attack on the City of Liverpool. The article (and it doesn't mater who wrote it) is something he's completely responsible for. And then there was the half arsd, forced, apology that the Ev seem completely unaware of.

It's so weird. Mancs are being Mancs. Everton make no sense. 
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,749
Re: Those chants
« Reply #327 on: Today at 11:50:33 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:06:48 pm
The majority of Utd fans won't even know that. Just like most of them are unaware their own fan base was responsible for the deaths of Paul Nixon and the Roxbury's when they belt out that "murderers" chant towards us.

And they got banned from Europe before us. Although it was overturned (because it's United) and the second leg had to be played 300 miles from Manchester. They think we got them banned. We got ourselves banned - they're responsible for the ban they got - although I can't understand how the Scottish and Welsh teams got away with it. IIRC, it was British clubs who were on a final warning.

There was a Manc who once told me they just want a Munich response so we look bad. They don't care if they look bad - just as long as we do.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,055
Re: Those chants
« Reply #328 on: Today at 12:01:04 pm »
It appears Leeds have issued a permanent ban to a scumbag that held up a copy of the rag outside Lime Street.

So why can our club not identify and issue bans to c*nts that take part in these chants season after season? Surely the hold the power to dictate who does our doesn't enter Anfield?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,031
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #329 on: Today at 12:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 11:50:33 am
There was a Manc who once told me they just want a Munich response so we look bad. They don't care if they look bad - just as long as we do.

Absolutely. United fans revel in being bastards and wind up merchants, it's part of their fan culture . They also know they're the establishment club and can get away with more (including rioting at their ground to get a game called off with no consequences). But there's a lot of kudos for them in making Liverpool fans look bad.

I've seen United fans cheer Munich chants like a goal at Old Trafford, when they've goaded and goaded the away end all game and they've finally snapped.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,749
Re: Those chants
« Reply #330 on: Today at 12:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:02:36 pm
Absolutely. United fans revel in being bastards and wind up merchants, it's part of their fan culture . They also know they're the establishment club and can get away with more (including rioting at their ground to get a game called off with no consequences). But there's a lot of kudos for them in making Liverpool fans look bad.

I've seen United fans cheer Munich chants like a goal at Old Trafford, when they've goaded and goaded the away end all game and they've finally snapped.

Absolutely. I've been in the Scoreboard End / South Stand (whatever it's called now) and you get a 100 or so United fans making plane gestures. 10 of our fans do it back and get an ironic cheer.

It's a strange sight when there's ten times the amount of their fans making plane gestures, than our own.

Attention seekers.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,749
Re: Those chants
« Reply #331 on: Today at 12:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:02:36 pm
They also know they're the establishment club and can get away with more

I loved that FA Cup match where Kenny was in his second reign. They'd been singing We Are Unite, we'll do what we want.

They announced the lock in and we sang back "You are United - you'll do as your told".

Scouse, Anfield humour at it's very best - and it just shut them up.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,031
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #332 on: Today at 12:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:12:56 pm
Absolutely. I've been in the Scoreboard End / South Stand (whatever it's called now) and you get a 100 or so United fans making plane gestures. 10 of our fans do it back and get an ironic cheer.

It's a strange sight when there's ten times the amount of their fans making plane gestures, than our own.

Attention seekers.

Nothing annoys them more than when they aren't given ammunition.

Take the last time they came to Anfield. Their complaint was they were goaded into singing the sun was right because we chanted Fergie's right to the same tune. Knowing their own tricks best springs to mind, or judging us by their own standards. That and the disgrace of us singing YNWA to Ronaldo's family during a minutes applause.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,749
Re: Those chants
« Reply #333 on: Today at 12:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:01:04 pm
It appears Leeds have issued a permanent ban to a scumbag that held up a copy of the rag outside Lime Street.

So why can our club not identify and issue bans to c*nts that take part in these chants season after season? Surely the hold the power to dictate who does our doesn't enter Anfield?

Not saying you're wrong, but just a thought. Wouldn't it be easier for the away club? E.g. they'd have purchase details, ST or member details, Manchester* police would be better at IDing people on CCTV than Merseyside Police, etc.

Just a thought mate, I could be miles off.

* edit - in this case Yorkshire police - yes good point, good for nothing c**nts
« Last Edit: Today at 12:23:38 pm by Billy Elliot »
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #334 on: Today at 12:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:01:04 pm
It appears Leeds have issued a permanent ban to a scumbag that held up a copy of the rag outside Lime Street.

So why can our club not identify and issue bans to c*nts that take part in these chants season after season? Surely the hold the power to dictate who does our doesn't enter Anfield?
I hope the soft get faces more consequences too. Job loss etc. The sooner they realise that their actions have implications in the real world the better.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,055
Re: Those chants
« Reply #335 on: Today at 12:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:21:33 pm
Not saying you're wrong, but just a thought. Wouldn't it be easier for the away club? E.g. they'd have purchase details, ST or member details, Manchester* police would be better at IDing people on CCTV than Merseyside Police, etc.

Just a thought mate, I could be miles off.

* edit - in this case Yorkshire police - yes good point, good for nothing c**nts

For sure they could, but it's been happening for 30 years and no away club has bothered to do anything. So we should take it into our own hands.
If we cannot identify individuals, cut the allocation in half each time until it stops completely and put it out in the press detailing why, providing specific examples of when each club has come off with these chants at Anfield. "Insert Club name has failed to take any action despite numerous requests, so we have no other option but to do it ourselves."
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,749
Re: Those chants
« Reply #336 on: Today at 12:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:18:42 pm
Nothing annoys them more than when they aren't given ammunition.

Take the last time they came to Anfield. Their complaint was they were goaded into singing the sun was right because we chanted Fergie's right to the same tune. Knowing their own tricks best springs to mind, or judging us by their own standards. That and the disgrace of us singing YNWA to Ronaldo's family during a minutes applause.

We should just sing YNWA whenever anyone tries to wind us up. It always gets opposition fans foaming at the mouth for no know reason.

But something else I enjoy is when they try to goad us with, "Where's your famous Munich song". Then we start singing "Bring on yer Manchester United", same tune. Lots of forced, fake fume in the Yernited end
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,749
Re: Those chants
« Reply #337 on: Today at 12:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:27:08 pm
For sure they could, but it's been happening for 30 years and no away club has bothered to do anything. So we should take it into our own hands.
If we cannot identify individuals, cut the allocation in half each time until it stops completely and put it out in the press detailing why, providing specific examples of when each club has come off with these chants at Anfield. "Insert Club name has failed to take any action despite numerous requests, so we have no other option but to do it ourselves."

Good point, but I'm more of a fan of punishing individuals. Munich hasn't been completely stamped out at OT. I'd hate to be punished because some of our other fans are singing it. I realise it's not on the same scale, like. But just how I feel.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,749
Re: Those chants
« Reply #338 on: Today at 12:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:26:14 pm
I hope the soft get faces more consequences too. Job loss etc. The sooner they realise that their actions have implications in the real world the better.

That depends for me. I was silly when I was younger. I cringe at some of the things I've sang in the past - hope he learns and moves on. Not have his life destroyed.

If he's over the age of 35 though, then there's no hope - so just shoot him.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 414
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Those chants
« Reply #339 on: Today at 12:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:01:04 pm
It appears Leeds have issued a permanent ban to a scumbag that held up a copy of the rag outside Lime Street.

So why can our club not identify and issue bans to c*nts that take part in these chants season after season? Surely the hold the power to dictate who does our doesn't enter Anfield?
He was a contender for The Jeremy Kyle show is ever there was one. Screams of low IQ.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #340 on: Today at 12:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:35:50 pm
That depends for me. I was silly when I was younger. I cringe at some of the things I've sang in the past - hope he learns and moves on. Not have his life destroyed.

If he's over the age of 35 though, then there's no hope - so just shoot him.
;D
I think most of us did when we were younger. I also think most of us grew out of it fairly quickly too. Ive lost count of images of fans singing about us that have shown grown adults spewing their bile.

I think this is where the club has a part to play too. Start telling people that those chants arent acceptable, and that anyone caught, will first be banned from Anfield, second could be banned from their own club, and third could potentially face wider consequences such as job losses.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Those chants
« Reply #341 on: Today at 12:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:35:50 pm
That depends for me. I was silly when I was younger. I cringe at some of the things I've sang in the past - hope he learns and moves on. Not have his life destroyed.

If he's over the age of 35 though, then there's no hope - so just shoot him.

not saying i'm better than you so don't take offence - but i've never said nor sang anything that gone too far

it just isn't in me but i understand being young and peer pressure and the mob instinct that mates can have can cause you to act as part of that group

fans are a microcosm of the population, and you can get amazing people, warm people, salt of the earth people and then you can get the scum, the racist, the prejudiced twats, the violent, the moronic

and i have to say that i have witnessed our fans - and people within my own social circle (though not close friends to me) - behaving shamefully and i've never called them out because you tend to just smile awkwardly and say nothing and either move on to the next boozer or just slowly shuffle away

i did call out somebody just the once when i called my cousin a racist and was thrown out of his house - the twat

but if i find any person's/fan's views extreme then i tend to stay away from them rather than try and confront them or change their views because they ain't gonna change
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,289
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #342 on: Today at 12:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:35:50 pm
That depends for me. I was silly when I was younger. I cringe at some of the things I've sang in the past - hope he learns and moves on. Not have his life destroyed.

If he's over the age of 35 though, then there's no hope - so just shoot him.
Thing is though, the days when hordes of kids could go to matches with their pocket money are long gone. When we see close-up shots of these morons the overwhelming majority of them are adults. People with jobs and families. People who should have grown up long ago, yet still act like brainless baboons.

For me, they deserve all they get if they come here and taunt the dead and the bereaved. I'm sick and tired of people not taking responsibility for their own actions. It's time people were actually held to account. Maybe it might just help them to finally grow up and integrate with the human race.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,749
Re: Those chants
« Reply #343 on: Today at 12:55:01 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:47:16 pm
not saying i'm better than you so don't take offence - but i've never said nor sang anything that gone too far



Wish I could say the same mate. Munich, Harold Shipmnan, the Woolworths fire (ugh that makes me cringe more than the others - and I don't know why). Guilty as charged for all offences.

I was silly, young, drunk (most of the time), and trying to fit in - part of the norm at one time, although no excuse. Looking back at it makes me feel sick, wish I was you  ;D
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,749
Re: Those chants
« Reply #344 on: Today at 12:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:52:29 pm
Thing is though, the days when hordes of kids could go to matches with their pocket money are long gone. When we see close-up shots of these morons the overwhelming majority of them are adults. People with jobs and families. People who should have grown up long ago, yet still act like brainless baboons.

For me, they deserve all they get if they come here and taunt the dead and the bereaved. I'm sick and tired of people not taking responsibility for their own actions. It's time people were actually held to account. Maybe it might just help them to finally grow up and integrate with the human race.

Agree really. As you say - most are fully grown adults. Really need their heads kicked in, to be honest.

But if this Leeds lad is young (and I haven't really read about it) - I wouldn't want it wrecking his life.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,055
Re: Those chants
« Reply #345 on: Today at 01:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:57:39 pm
Agree really. As you say - most are fully grown adults. Really need their heads kicked in, to be honest.

But if this Leeds lad is young (and I haven't really read about it) - I wouldn't want it wrecking his life.

He is old enough to know that holding up a copy of the rag in Liverpool is going to cause serious distress to a lot of people. So for me, fuck him and fuck the rest of his life.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,749
Re: Those chants
« Reply #346 on: Today at 01:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:02:32 pm
He is old enough to know that holding up a copy of the rag in Liverpool is going to cause serious distress to a lot of people. So for me, fuck him and fuck the rest of his life.

Don't know how old you are mate. But I remember a time when a Liverpool sunny wasn't complete without Munich 58 written across the rim, in black marker.

Everybody who wore them knew it'd cause distress to a lot of people, it was part of the fun. Fortunately though, I'm not guilty of that one, but  it was probably because he didn't have a hat or black marker.

There's people in Liverpool still buying the Sun, causing distress for a lot of other people.

I moved to Essex and was once on one of their supporters club coaches, someone was reading the Sun. Someone got off one of the other coaches and laid into him.

Gone off on a tangent here. We'll just agree to disagree.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,003
  • JFT97
Re: Those chants
« Reply #347 on: Today at 01:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:57:39 pm
Agree really. As you say - most are fully grown adults. Really need their heads kicked in, to be honest.

But if this Leeds lad is young (and I haven't really read about it) - I wouldn't want it wrecking his life.

It's one thing saying something in the heat of the moment, but it's another when you take time to post something vile on social media and then continue to do so throughout the day like he did.  He started to get backlash from his first post in Belfast airport, yet he continued to post shit on social media throughout the day.  He even posted on his instagram the email that he got from Leeds United telling him that he was banned with laughing emojis, the guy shows no remorse, so f*** him.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,289
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #348 on: Today at 01:21:24 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:47:16 pm
not saying i'm better than you so don't take offence - but i've never said nor sang anything that gone too far

it just isn't in me but i understand being young and peer pressure and the mob instinct that mates can have can cause you to act as part of that group

fans are a microcosm of the population, and you can get amazing people, warm people, salt of the earth people and then you can get the scum, the racist, the prejudiced twats, the violent, the moronic

and i have to say that i have witnessed our fans - and people within my own social circle (though not close friends to me) - behaving shamefully and i've never called them out because you tend to just smile awkwardly and say nothing and either move on to the next boozer or just slowly shuffle away

i did call out somebody just the once when i called my cousin a racist and was thrown out of his house - the twat

but if i find any person's/fan's views extreme then i tend to stay away from them rather than try and confront them or change their views because they ain't gonna change

I'll be honest, I did sing some highly dubious stuff when I was a lad. I was never a bad kid either. I was just highly immature. Also, no one ever said "hey, that's out of order, give it a rest." I was never made accountable and was never pulled up for it. I was immature, lacking in empathy and lacking in understanding. I was ignorant. Plain and simple, I was immature and ignorant.

My parents never knew, of course. They'd have been horrified. My dad twatted me when I got a Sex Pistols badge with a swastika on it. I'm glad he did too. Again, I was ignorant and stupid. As I grew up I became Antifa and will be until the day I die.

So yes, I fully understand how so many of us do really stupid things when we are young, immature, lacking in awareness and are yet to develop a healthy level of empathy. Thing is though, these days it's not kids, the overwhelming majority of these ghouls are adults. They are the mechanic you pay to fix your car. The plumber in your house you are paying to sort your leaky tap. They might be your accountant or your elderly parents' home carer. They are often people in responsible jobs. Some of us with businesses will be employing some of these people too.

This is the 21st century now. There is no excuse for ignorance. We live in the age where education is at our fingertips. We all know what's right and wrong. There has never been a time in human history when it was easier to understand others, communicate with others and learn from the wider world.

Sure, don't drag the impressionable 12 year old out of the crowd for following the lead of the supposedly mature adult next to them who is singing songs about death and tragedy. Pull the 'adult' as an example and hold him/her accountable, then the kid gets the message and learns an important life lesson.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,289
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #349 on: Today at 01:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:57:39 pm
Agree really. As you say - most are fully grown adults. Really need their heads kicked in, to be honest.

But if this Leeds lad is young (and I haven't really read about it) - I wouldn't want it wrecking his life.
The Leeds fella is a 24 year old from Dundalk in Eire.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,749
Re: Those chants
« Reply #350 on: Today at 01:30:35 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:18:29 pm
It's one thing saying something in the heat of the moment, but it's another when you take time to post something vile on social media and then continue to do so throughout the day like he did.  He started to get backlash from his first post in Belfast airport, yet he continued to post shit on social media throughout the day.  He even posted on his instagram the email that he got from Leeds United telling him that he was banned with laughing emojis, the guy shows no remorse, so f*** him.

Yeah, if that's the case then I agree. I think. I think I might have had a photo taken with a Munich flag once, not sure that's comparable - made sure my dad didn't see it. Think I agree though.

Social media wasn't a thing when I acted like a nob. I probably deserved a ban to be honest - and my dad would have killed me.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,749
Re: Those chants
« Reply #351 on: Today at 01:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:21:24 pm
I'll be honest, I did sing some highly dubious stuff when I was a lad. I was never a bad kid either. I was just highly immature. Also, no one ever said "hey, that's out of order, give it a rest." I was never made accountable and was never pulled up for it. I was immature, lacking in empathy and lacking in understanding. I was ignorant. Plain and simple, I was immature and ignorant.

My parents never knew, of course. They'd have been horrified. My dad twatted me when I got a Sex Pistols badge with a swastika on it. I'm glad he did too. Again, I was ignorant and stupid. As I grew up I became Antifa and will be until the day I die.

So yes, I fully understand how so many of us do really stupid things when we are young, immature, lacking in awareness and are yet to develop a healthy level of empathy. Thing is though, these days it's not kids, the overwhelming majority of these ghouls are adults. They are the mechanic you pay to fix your car. The plumber in your house you are paying to sort your leaky tap. They might be your accountant or your elderly parents' home carer. They are often people in responsible jobs. Some of us with businesses will be employing some of these people too.

This is the 21st century now. There is no excuse for ignorance. We live in the age where education is at our fingertips. We all know what's right and wrong. There has never been a time in human history when it was easier to understand others, communicate with others and learn from the wider world.

Sure, don't drag the impressionable 12 year old out of the crowd for following the lead of the supposedly mature adult next to them who is singing songs about death and tragedy. Pull the 'adult' as an example and hold him/her accountable, then the kid gets the message and learns an important life lesson.

Great post.

For some reason it had me thinking of what Liverpool was like in general, in the 80s. As you know, a lot of really, really bad things happened. But whether it was Chernobyl, the Space Shuttle Challenger, Zebruge ferry, Rock Hudson dying of AIDS - whatever it was then 10 minutes later there'd be 100's of different jokes doing the rounds. Think that was reflected in the Anfield crowd - unless the rest of the world was like that - don't know.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 