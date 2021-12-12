not saying i'm better than you so don't take offence - but i've never said nor sang anything that gone too far



it just isn't in me but i understand being young and peer pressure and the mob instinct that mates can have can cause you to act as part of that group



fans are a microcosm of the population, and you can get amazing people, warm people, salt of the earth people and then you can get the scum, the racist, the prejudiced twats, the violent, the moronic



and i have to say that i have witnessed our fans - and people within my own social circle (though not close friends to me) - behaving shamefully and i've never called them out because you tend to just smile awkwardly and say nothing and either move on to the next boozer or just slowly shuffle away



i did call out somebody just the once when i called my cousin a racist and was thrown out of his house - the twat



but if i find any person's/fan's views extreme then i tend to stay away from them rather than try and confront them or change their views because they ain't gonna change



I'll be honest, I did sing some highly dubious stuff when I was a lad. I was never a bad kid either. I was just highly immature. Also, no one ever said "hey, that's out of order, give it a rest." I was never made accountable and was never pulled up for it. I was immature, lacking in empathy and lacking in understanding. I was ignorant. Plain and simple, I was immature and ignorant.My parents never knew, of course. They'd have been horrified. My dad twatted me when I got a Sex Pistols badge with a swastika on it. I'm glad he did too. Again, I was ignorant and stupid. As I grew up I became Antifa and will be until the day I die.So yes, I fully understand how so many of us do really stupid things when we are young, immature, lacking in awareness and are yet to develop a healthy level of empathy. Thing is though, these days it's not kids, the overwhelming majority of these ghouls are adults. They are the mechanic you pay to fix your car. The plumber in your house you are paying to sort your leaky tap. They might be your accountant or your elderly parents' home carer. They are often people in responsible jobs. Some of us with businesses will be employing some of these people too.This is the 21st century now. There is no excuse for ignorance. We live in the age where education is at our fingertips. We all know what's right and wrong. There has never been a time in human history when it was easier to understand others, communicate with others and learn from the wider world.Sure, don't drag the impressionable 12 year old out of the crowd for following the lead of the supposedly mature adult next to them who is singing songs about death and tragedy. Pull the 'adult' as an example and hold him/her accountable, then the kid gets the message and learns an important life lesson.