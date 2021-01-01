« previous next »
Author Topic: Those chants

Fromola

Re: Those chants
Reply #280 on: Today at 04:37:17 pm
The problem is the 'Always the Victims" chant (which IIRC actually started from Everton fans about 10 years ago via a banner, I could be wrong) is ambiguous enough for people to say "it's about Heysel, it's about Suarez, it's about fans booing the national anthem" etc etc. "The S*n was right" there's obviously no ambiguity, that's purely about Hillsborough and as far as i'm aware that's always just been a United chant and City have now started since.

But every set of fans turn up at Anfield now with 'Always the victims' and will argue that it's not a Hillsborough chant. The S*n was right chant from City fans thus led to the LFC official statement after the game. Always the victims doesn't invoke that response.
johnathank

Re: Those chants
Reply #281 on: Today at 05:15:04 pm
Everyone, and I mean everyone, knows Always the victims is about Hillsborough. No need to entertain plausible deniability, because these fuckers are getting off on the little thrill of mocking victims and survivors while hiding behind a shred of ambiguity. The club and everyone associated with it needs to react to Always the victims the same way as The S*n was right, because its the same thing.
24∗7

Re: Those chants
Reply #282 on: Today at 05:20:15 pm
This. Thank you. Very much. 100% right. Even it wasn't "meant to be about" Hillsborough, it's become about Hillsborough even if only by default. And you're right - everyone knows it. Especially the fuckin FA.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Those chants
Reply #283 on: Today at 06:22:49 pm
The FA who completely absolved themselves for the problems caused by their allocation of the specific ends of the ground?
MPowerYNWA

Re: Those chants
Reply #284 on: Today at 06:31:46 pm
Even Everton fans sing it - wtf????

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xzmrm6
Lycan

Re: Those chants
Reply #285 on: Today at 06:34:53 pm
They've been singing it for years. The huge dose of irony is, they act like the biggest gang of crying victims going.
MPowerYNWA

Re: Those chants
Reply #286 on: Today at 06:39:39 pm
I honestly never realised - rivalry asides I thought it was more of a tight knit community in relation to the real issues, what a bunch of complete muppets (those who sing it that is).
