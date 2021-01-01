The problem is the 'Always the Victims" chant (which IIRC actually started from Everton fans about 10 years ago via a banner, I could be wrong) is ambiguous enough for people to say "it's about Heysel, it's about Suarez, it's about fans booing the national anthem" etc etc. "The S*n was right" there's obviously no ambiguity, that's purely about Hillsborough and as far as i'm aware that's always just been a United chant and City have now started since.



But every set of fans turn up at Anfield now with 'Always the victims' and will argue that it's not a Hillsborough chant. The S*n was right chant from City fans thus led to the LFC official statement after the game. Always the victims doesn't invoke that response.