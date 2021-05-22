« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Those chants  (Read 14984 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #240 on: October 25, 2022, 09:51:07 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on October 25, 2022, 07:20:49 pm

Not exactly a major jump to a conclusion is it ? Loutish behaviour is often undertaken by the louts of society - who typically consume excess alcohol before matches and then rant and rave when at matches.  They are the ones who are verbally and physically abusive to others.

Overall I very much doubt that the people chanting in the main are tee-total parish leaders.


So are you saying that most of c*nts in OT,the pit,the bridge etc,etc are drunken louts or did you just take a major jump into bullshit ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #241 on: October 25, 2022, 09:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 25, 2022, 09:40:47 pm
I'd definitely like to see the club tighten up on what happens in the away end. If the will is there, it can be done. I know they can't do much about what happens outside, but they can definitely do more inside.

It's coming to a head now and people will take things into their own hands. Events at Sandon Garage after the West Ham game show that people aren't taking it lying down anymore.

forgive my ignorance as ive been out of the country for a couple of weeks. what happened at the garage?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,148
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #242 on: October 25, 2022, 09:54:55 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on October 25, 2022, 09:51:52 pm
forgive my ignorance as ive been out of the country for a couple of weeks. what happened at the garage?
West Ham giving it the Hillsborough chants. Got legged and ran away but left their mate behind. He got leathered everywhere. Knocked unconscious and had his cheekbone broken.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline MPowerYNWA

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #243 on: October 25, 2022, 09:59:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October 25, 2022, 09:51:07 pm

So are you saying that most of c*nts in OT,the pit,the bridge etc,etc are drunken louts or did you just take a major jump into bullshit ?

Based on my experience - yes
Logged

Offline klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #244 on: October 25, 2022, 10:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 25, 2022, 09:54:55 pm
West Ham giving it the Hillsborough chants. Got legged and ran away but left their mate behind. He got leathered everywhere. Knocked unconscious and had his cheekbone broken.

Thanks hadnt seen that before. wont comment further for obvious reasons.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,025
Re: Those chants
« Reply #245 on: October 25, 2022, 10:52:01 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on October 25, 2022, 07:20:49 pm

Not exactly a major jump to a conclusion is it ? Loutish behaviour is often undertaken by the louts of society - who typically consume excess alcohol before matches and then rant and rave when at matches.  They are the ones who are verbally and physically abusive to others.

Overall I very much doubt that the people chanting in the main are tee-total parish leaders.

Interesting. With no evidence whatsoever you've just assumed thousands of football fans are drunken louts. Have a think about that eh?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,983
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Those chants
« Reply #246 on: October 25, 2022, 11:24:23 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on October 25, 2022, 07:20:49 pm

Not exactly a major jump to a conclusion is it ? Loutish behaviour is often undertaken by the louts of society - who typically consume excess alcohol before matches and then rant and rave when at matches.  They are the ones who are verbally and physically abusive to others.

Overall I very much doubt that the people chanting in the main are tee-total parish leaders.

Id have a good think about that if I were you. Remember the spread of lies by the rag if you need a reminder..
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline MPowerYNWA

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #247 on: October 26, 2022, 07:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 25, 2022, 10:52:01 pm
Interesting. With no evidence whatsoever you've just assumed thousands of football fans are drunken louts. Have a think about that eh?

If you think people who sing hurtful hillsborough songs are not louts then that is up to you. My life experience is very clear - they are the equivalent of England fans who travel abroad and throw patio chairs around.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,833
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Those chants
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 12:13:26 am »
If anyones looking for a team to get behind in League One. Thought this was a nice touch in light of all the depressing crap weve seen and heard recently.

https://mobile.twitter.com/Official_BRFC/status/1585246777233444866



Bristol Rovers

@Official_BRFC
Before tonight's
@SkyBetLeagueOne
 game against
@swfc
 the Rovers players visited the Hillsborough memorial, where midfielder Sam Finley laid flowers in tribute to the 97 who lost their lives in the April 1989 tragedy.

#BristolRovers
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,148
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 12:20:41 am »
^
Lovely gesture, and much appreciated.

Bristol is a great place too.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,690
  • JFT 97
Re: Those chants
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 12:26:15 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:13:26 am
If anyones looking for a team to get behind in League One. Thought this was a nice touch in light of all the depressing crap weve seen and heard recently.

https://mobile.twitter.com/Official_BRFC/status/1585246777233444866



Bristol Rovers

@Official_BRFC
Before tonight's
@SkyBetLeagueOne
 game against
@swfc
 the Rovers players visited the Hillsborough memorial, where midfielder Sam Finley laid flowers in tribute to the 97 who lost their lives in the April 1989 tragedy.

#BristolRovers

To be honest I am not surprised Bristol people are lovely and above all socially aware.

As the missing statue of Edward Colston shows.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,833
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Those chants
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 12:32:00 am »
No arguments from me, used to live about half a mile from their ground in my uni days. Great city.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,244
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Those chants
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 01:43:52 pm »
I echo peoples words about Brizzle . It's my favourite English city and it has the lot. I've spent a lot of time there in between little festivals and thought I'd end up there one day. Regarding that West Ham lad I've seen the footage and a part of me felt sorry for the lad but the other bit of me says fuck him .I know ..  I know .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,148
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 02:10:37 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 01:43:52 pm
I echo peoples words about Brizzle . It's my favourite English city and it has the lot. I've spent a lot of time there in between little festivals and thought I'd end up there one day. Regarding that West Ham lad I've seen the footage and a part of me felt sorry for the lad but the other bit of me says fuck him .I know ..  I know .
Of the English cities I've visited, Bristol is by far my favourite. The people, as Al said, seem very socially aware. In my experience, lovely place and lovely people. There was a massive anti-Tory march through the city when we were there too.

I know what you mean about the West Ham lad. I don't like seeing anyone get hurt. Thing is though, Liverpool is a very welcoming city. Opposition fans could come here, have a great laugh amongst us in town then enjoy the match without incident. Or, they can come and act like repulsive, obnoxious gobshites. If they do the latter they run a risk. Those lads decided it was fair game to come here and  chant about Hillsborough...
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,344
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Those chants
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 02:57:44 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on October 25, 2022, 10:13:59 pm
Thanks hadnt seen that before. wont comment further for obvious reasons.

yeah no need to  I think we know how we feel on that score.

I have said for a long time the longer authorities allow this to carry on the more likely matters will be taken ' into our own hands'.


Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,244
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Those chants
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 03:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:10:37 pm
Of the English cities I've visited, Bristol is by far my favourite. The people, as Al said, seem very socially aware. In my experience, lovely place and lovely people. There was a massive anti-Tory march through the city when we were there too.

I know what you mean about the West Ham lad. I don't like seeing anyone get hurt. Thing is though, Liverpool is a very welcoming city. Opposition fans could come here, have a great laugh amongst us in town then enjoy the match without incident. Or, they can come and act like repulsive, obnoxious gobshites. If they do the latter they run a risk. Those lads decided it was fair game to come here and  chant about Hillsborough...

So we all agree on Brizzle then.

I like you don't like to see people getting beat up at all . I've seen footage of French bizzies getting a pasting at protests and Iam take that ya fuckers but then Iam going fuck sake that's some poor fella there not knowing what agenda he's serving and enforcing. Ohh I really don't know.

Going back to those chants I remember seeing footage from last season or from the season before of a gang of beauts singing fuck the 96 or something by the Adelphi. How the fuck did they get away with that ?
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,142
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Those chants
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 03:42:15 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on October 26, 2022, 07:39:13 pm
If you think people who sing hurtful hillsborough songs are not louts then that is up to you. My life experience is very clear - they are the equivalent of England fans who travel abroad and throw patio chairs around.
Think you need to re-read these two excellent and insightful responses again:

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 25, 2022, 10:52:01 pm
Interesting. With no evidence whatsoever you've just assumed thousands of football fans are drunken louts. Have a think about that eh?
Quote from: liversaint on October 25, 2022, 11:24:23 pm
Id have a good think about that if I were you. Remember the spread of lies by the rag if you need a reminder..


And then consider what unevidenced generalisation and 'it's obvious innit?' thinking has led to over the last 30+ years
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline pl_kop_1969

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Those chants
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 03:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:13:26 am

 the Rovers players visited the Hillsborough memorial, where midfielder Sam Finley laid flowers in tribute to the 97 who lost their lives in the April 1989 tragedy.

#BristolRovers

In case people don't know, Sam Finley is a massive red, him and his mates drove to the final in Kyiv. Used to watch him at AFC Fylde as it's just cross the road from me. Great player at that level but mad as a box of frogs.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,142
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Those chants
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 03:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on October 25, 2022, 02:36:36 pm
Something that has been mentioned lots no doubt but has the club ever responded to anyone as to an actual reason why they never take any action?

I mean nothing can be done in other grounds but its the clubs ground and there are thousands of away fans literally taunting the families with abhorrent chants.

As some have said you cant get away with such things on the street why on earth is this allowed to go on is just maddening.

The club need to toughen up and stop this abuse happening.
I know nothing particular about the subject but I do know how weird, byzantine and counterintuitive PL, FA and football rules can be so I wonder if the club is allowed to respond in the ways people are asking - eg cutting allocations. I know it's been done due to persistent standing but standing seems to be regarded as a bizarrely heinous crime by football authorities, and the latitude allowed club in those instances may not be allowed for chanting that is vile but technically doesn't break the law.

I've no idea if this is the case or not, but it might be a contributory factor as to the club's non-action.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,833
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Those chants
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 04:08:59 pm »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Yesterday at 03:43:12 pm
In case people don't know, Sam Finley is a massive red, him and his mates drove to the final in Kyiv. Used to watch him at AFC Fylde as it's just cross the road from me. Great player at that level but mad as a box of frogs.

I saw that afterwards. Good lad. No doubt there will be a few Rovers fans of the shame here mentality mindset of other clubs but we can still praise the city in general for now!

Kesey- think those fans were from Shrewsbury (that was who we played in the 3rd round of the FA Cup I think?). But yeah, just asking for trouble.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,947
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Those chants
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 05:34:52 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 02:57:44 pm
yeah no need to  I think we know how we feel on that score.

I have said for a long time the longer authorities allow this to carry on the more likely matters will be taken ' into our own hands'.

Violence is not the answer (as you say though that can happen). That video knocking around at the garage is sickening. Those involved may be prosecuted.

Back in the day away fans who turned up at Anfield and were mouthy had to be able to back it up. Now they feel they can be nasty as they want and suffer no consequences. They usually can but a group of lads kicking someone's head in as they're defenseless on the floor has no place in society either.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:38:43 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,788
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Those chants
« Reply #261 on: Today at 07:44:40 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 25, 2022, 10:52:01 pm
Interesting. With no evidence whatsoever you've just assumed thousands of football fans are drunken louts. Have a think about that eh?
Louts?
Remember that human rights lawyer who followed Chelsea home and away, who posted all sorts of crap about other fans. He was outed when he posted about Liverpool, including some slurs about Hillsborough and even brought Jimmy Savile into the conversation. Turns out he was an award winner for his work and on mega bucks.
Hardly the type?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 