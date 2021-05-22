We can't just leave this? We need to officially request any footage from City (so they can't stitch us up at a later date) and when there clearly is none, this needs to go to the PL and papers. Otherwise, we continue to get shafted with this nonsense on an ongoing basis. I suspect we are as financially scared of City as the FA and PL are though...



I don't think anyone outside of our club and fanbase gives a monkeys now. The damage is done and the narrative set. It's now set in stone that Liverpool threw coins at Ped and attacked their bus. The fact there seems to be no actual evidence that these things happened simply doesn't matter.Confirmation bias is a powerful thing. Abu Dhabi don't actually need evidence in order to make these accusations stick. The general willingness in this country to believe anything negative about Liverpool the city and Liverpool the club means all anyone has to do is throw out an accusation, because it will then be accepted as fact by the majority whether there is evidence of not.Especially with the bus, they can't prove anyone to do with our club did anything to it at all. But we can't prove we didn't either so, again, the accusation sticks.I'm not sure what can be done about it. The people behind the sportswash operate on many levels. Propaganda and psychology are right in the mix. The whole sportswash itself is about manipulating opinion and perspective. It's telling that nothing was said about coins and bus attacks until long after the game and only after LFC put out a statement about the abhorrent behaviour of Abu Dhabi 'fans'.They lost the game and they lost face due to their scumbaggery being called out publicly. From then on it was 'Operation slur and face save' by the Abu Dhabi regime. All attention was then diverted onto those nasty Scousers. They knew what they were doing. They knew how one tit throwing a bottle four years ago has led to endless condemnation of LFC fans generally. They knew another similar slur would be lapped up with relish, true or not. They are not only playing a sportswashing war on English football on the field of play, they are playing a psychological war through the media and on social media too. Idiots are being made use of all over the show. It's far bigger than rich guys meddling in football. This is pariah states operating massive grabs for hearts, minds, power and influence. No low is too low to stoop to for such people.While proper football clubs are concerned with winning games on the field and staying financially viable off it, these people are working with an entirely different agenda altogether and are using every tactic available to them to push on with it. It's now more of a war than a sport.