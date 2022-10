Unless it becomes a criminal offence - like racism, homophobia etc., I can’t see it ever changing.



Hope I’m wrong though.



Doesn't have to be a criminal offence to stop it happening. Its about basic decency and humanity. Ban them from Anfield for a start. Cut allocations and put public pressure on the visiting team, they know exactly who they are. Then ban them from their own ground all. So what if its hundreds of them. Sing songs about your own team or give our lads stick and jeers and whistles but leave innocent people and families who lost loved ones out of it. I live in a place where an atrocity took place years ago and to this day I hear it used by disgusting people to try to get one over on others. Every club in the country should be backing us up here, not addressing it or trying to ignore it shouldn't be accepted. The game is a nasty vindictive environment enough as it is