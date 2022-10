Maybe some pressure needs to be put on the club over this now. We have bereaved families and survivors sat in our ground and being forced to listen to this appalling filth virtually every home game. They then see the perpetrators waltz out of the ground without a care in the world. No comeback on them whatsoever.



We really should warn visiting fanbases now, then cut away allocations to every one of them that persist. We have more than enough fans clamouring for tickets to see us play. If it eventually means some fanbases get no allocation, the so be it. Just sell the allocation to Reds.



Yeah I agree. Something needs to be done. It’s not good enough to just brush it under the carpet. As you say we have reds who are survivors or family members who have to listen to the shite from most away sections at Anfield. That apology from Guardiola was shameful. The club should definitely be looking at cutting allocation or giving certain clubs none at all. The statement from the club last week was quite damning and rightly so, but more needs to be done. I hope it is going on behind the scenes. Aside from the fact I am a red, I have no ties to hillsborough and it makes me so angry and hurts to listen to it, so I dread to think what people who have connections to it feel.