Yeah I only read the BBC article, but that read like an apologist piece for City fan's behaviour; as if they were legitimately justified in doing what they did because of Klopp's words last week.

"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"

Jurgen Klopp



"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

Jurgen Klopp