PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #1120 on: Today at 05:12:25 am
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 02:22:10 am
I wonder the incident where Salah was fouled from behind and playon was allowed whether that would have been reversed upon VAR if a goal was scored.   I thought it was insane that Taylor didn't pull that one up.   Cant remeber which City player it was that fouled him.

Rodri? The one which led to Haaland heading over I think? That one was the most blatant of the lot.
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #1121 on: Today at 07:15:34 am
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:49:16 pm
Pep, how many times did city foul a Liverpool player in the build up to their rightly disallowed goal?




Looks borderline xenophobic to me
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #1122 on: Today at 08:30:23 am
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 02:22:10 am
I wonder the incident where Salah was fouled from behind and playon was allowed whether that would have been reversed upon VAR if a goal was scored.   I thought it was insane that Taylor didn't pull that one up.   Cant remeber which City player it was that fouled him.

Rodri went clean through the back of his legs, no contact on the ball and it lead to a Haarland header over the bar when the got the ball back.
Edit: Just seen Nick already explained.... hey i'm late to everything!
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #1123 on: Today at 08:37:17 am
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:30:23 am
Rodri went clean through the back of his legs, no contact on the ball and it lead to a Haarland header over the bar when the got the ball back.
Edit: Just seen Nick already explained.... hey i'm late to everything!
Its gone too far now. Surely PGMOL will know theyve gone too far and I expect Mo to actually be given a couple of free kicks in the coming games to try and show they are not targeting him.
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #1124 on: Today at 09:01:24 am
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:30:23 am
Rodri went clean through the back of his legs, no contact on the ball and it lead to a Haarland header over the bar when the got the ball back.
Edit: Just seen Nick already explained.... hey i'm late to everything!

Too busy drinking more tea?
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #1125 on: Today at 09:03:31 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:01:24 am
Too busy drinking more tea?

Can never have too much Earl Grey.
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #1126 on: Today at 10:13:12 am
Someone elsewhere has mentioned the cesspit style fallout from this game and wholeheartedly agree, that Saturday kick about and subsequent MoTD banter vibes are long gone.

The game is now a very dark hole of media bile, lies, kneejerk, windbag opinion and internet shithousery full of one-upmanship.

Never has a game dragged on for days with utter crap from every angle. The real talking points, abusive twat away fans, Salah's goal and the non City goal are completely overshadowed by Klopp's outrage at shite refereeing at the match.

Is the the oil state media in overdrive because we have upset their spoilt brats? Absolute joke is a massive understatement.

Just venting :D woke up to see some asshole spewing tripe about a Mo handball before he scored, which has somehow managed to gain some traction ... cry more you fuckwits.
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #1127 on: Today at 10:37:38 am
I'm surprised with all the footage of both dug outs nothing has come to light of this coin been thrown. I'm sure Pepe would have alerted the third official. 
And why did it take till Monday morning to discover damage to the team coach?
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #1128 on: Today at 10:51:06 am
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:37:38 am
I'm surprised with all the footage of both dug outs nothing has come to light of this coin been thrown. I'm sure Pepe would have alerted the third official. 
And why did it take till Monday morning to discover damage to the team coach?

yeah strange one. The footage of pep being spat at in the game last year should turn up any time now as well I should imagine because all these things happened and weren't just distraction tactics.
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #1129 on: Today at 11:12:55 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:51:06 am
yeah strange one. The footage of pep being spat at in the game last year should turn up any time now as well I should imagine because all these things happened and weren't just distraction tactics.

I'd imagine the cameras that would have caught such footage were the same ones used for VAR against Arsenal
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #1130 on: Today at 12:05:46 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:12:55 am
I'd imagine the cameras that would have caught such footage were the same ones used for VAR against Arsenal

It's strange that in none of the photos, Sky coverage or fan footage seen so far that Pep hasn't been seen avoiding coins, pointing at coins, gesturing to anyone that a coins been thrown but yeah as you say it's probably just a blind spot on the hundreds of cameras of all shapes and sizes that would have been pointing at him for 90 minutes. That footage will be along any minute now.
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #1131 on: Today at 12:19:44 pm
Foolishly looked at City replies on social media (I know I know) and they seem to be claiming piss was thrown too.

And instead of all this being bollocks, theres the usual bet they wont find any pictures, like the spitting last year. Make up a rumour or two, despite any evidence to the contrary, tak about it like its fact anyway. Arseholes.
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #1132 on: Today at 12:21:31 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:19:44 pm
Foolishly looked at City replies on social media (I know I know) and they seem to be claiming piss was thrown too.

And instead of all this being bollocks, theres the usual bet they wont find any pictures, like the spitting last year. Make up a rumour or two, despite any evidence to the contrary, tak about it like its fact anyway. Arseholes.

No need to stop there, this time next year they can say we threw napalm or something at Pep.
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #1133 on: Today at 12:22:36 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:21:31 pm
No need to stop there, this time next year they can say we threw napalm or something at Pep.

Shocking stuff. Made all his hair fall out.
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #1134 on: Today at 12:28:30 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:49:16 pm
Pep, how many times did city foul a Liverpool player in the build up to their rightly disallowed goal?





Funny there was zero calls for any example needing to be set when Guardiola was screamingggg in officials faces
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #1135 on: Today at 12:35:26 pm

Does anyone have the gif of Pep, his staff and the City players shouting abuse and gesturing at Anthony Taylor as he walked to - and also from - the VAR screen for Taylor's decision to correctly rule out Manchester City's 'goal' on Sunday?
