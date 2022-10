that kick out at Salah when he turned away, no mention of that anywhere.... Mo would never do this but if he had went down then Silva was in big trouble, absolute knacker



Yeah, we are way too nice and sporting. There's playing fair and then there's being mugs. Not going down there is being a mug. Not going down when Akanji should have been sent off is being a mug. No one is hurt by going down when you're fouled.Liverpool won this game, but we all know times where not going down and making the ref make a decision has cost us. No one cares about the fair play trophy, clearly. But it's an advantage to not get bookings -- but it buys no credit on the other end. That is obvious and we should adjust accordingly.Sign Sturridge on as a diving coach.Got a few yellows but got a lot more calls.