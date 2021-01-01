« previous next »
PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75

paisley1977

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #920 on: Today at 02:23:13 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:00:56 pm
Amazing how they completely ignored Ferguson doing far worse than that for decades.









Pretty similar behaviour to Guardiola berating the referee as he goes to the screen.
didi shamone

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #921 on: Today at 02:34:29 pm
Can't help but wonder does city playing Haaland  actually help us. I wonder does it make them a little more predictable in their all round game, rather than when it's all technicians in their team.
plura

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #922 on: Today at 02:40:48 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 02:34:29 pm
Can't help but wonder does city playing Haaland  actually help us. I wonder does it make them a little more predictable in their all round game, rather than when it's all technicians in their team.

Ive been thinking about that as well. Haalands overall game isnt particularly great and hes not a Pep player with great technique. But obviously no matter if you know that the ball is going to him and you are prepared to stop him he is still dangerous enough to win every challenge and score goals with ease.

But if he ever had a bad time scoring goals combined with the poorer overall play and it could mean a worsened Man City.
Jack_Bauer

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #923 on: Today at 02:41:38 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:22:25 pm
Mind blowing. Does anyone remember football?
Football died when these fuckers got power and your seeing them very much use that power with the fallout of the match.
WanderlustRed

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #924 on: Today at 02:42:13 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 01:58:10 pm
There was a similar blind spot on the USA stream with Lee Dixon & Peter Drury. Drury seems have a lot of fans on here. personally I find him ridulously over the top. Anyway, they also made a comment about Klopp's comments about City's, Newcastle's & PSG's spending. I may not have the exact wording right but something along the lines of:
Drury: 'Apparently Liverpool can't get whoever they want..."
Dixon: "Yeah, right"
Drury then broke into a huge, sarcastic laugh laugh

Astonishing that they can't - or won't - acknowledge just how big the gap in their financial capability is. And Newcastle's owners - who have yet to really flex their financial muscles yet - make City's look like paupers which is mind-blowing!

I think that sequence was more about the full sweep of Klopp's comments -- basically implying that Liverpool couldn't compete against City and wouldn't anymore, etc. I thought it was fair enough -- obviously Klopp wouldn't really concede anything to City, and was in the process of proving it.

Drury >>>>>>>>>>>>> Tyler and Valencia's worst ever manager. There can't be any argument on that.
oojason

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #925 on: Today at 02:44:05 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:51:29 pm
Wow, weve really upset a few with that win yesterday, the lovely English press is really going for Kloppo today!

this is the latest from the Torygraph:
https://twitter.com/oliverbrown_tel/status/1581974314542252032?s

Some amazing deflection by the City PR Telegraph 'journalist' that...


How dare Klopp shout at 'one of the best assistant referees in the world' - who had not only missed the pull back, shirt pull, and then attempt to roll Salah to the floor... but the kick out at Salah and also an elbow at him just seconds later...

https://v.redd.it/r61ouanxx7u91 & https://twitter.com/hamishpotts/status/1581704331195469825 & the kick out & elbow - https://twitter.com/Aqilbh/status/1581703596084670465


^ the same 'best assistant referees in the world' had also missed several other fouls on Salah throughout the match...



and yet Klopp got a red card (and also triggered City's PR machine) for this...

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #926 on: Today at 02:44:12 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:50:07 pm
Gary Nevilles meek comments during the match about Citys ownership were just awful I would say that there are clubs below Liverpool in terms of spending.


Eh?
He ain't going to say anything given he thinks the Americans are the problem and not the sportswashers.
Sharado

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #927 on: Today at 02:44:15 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 02:34:29 pm
Can't help but wonder does city playing Haaland  actually help us. I wonder does it make them a little more predictable in their all round game, rather than when it's all technicians in their team.

It was said before the season that he'd mostly help but in some games he'd be a bit of an issue as stop him and you stop them. The game against them last year they should have been out of sight before half time, I've no idea how it was still 0-0 really. This year he had one header and that was kind of it from them at half time.

With that said he has - and will continue - to pulverise teams lower down the league. You do that enough you win the league, which they will do. Be interesting to see how they go in the CL this year though, where he's more likely to come up against elite level defenders.
Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #928 on: Today at 02:45:22 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 02:44:12 pm
He ain't going to say anything given he thinks the Americans are the problem and not the sportswashers.

he 'thinks' that because he wants united to be bought out by a middle eastern state. He's a good pundit in my view, but he's a horrendous hypocrite who shouldn't be listened to on a single moment that occurs off the pitch.
Al 666

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #929 on: Today at 02:45:39 pm
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 02:34:29 pm
Can't help but wonder does city playing Haaland  actually help us. I wonder does it make them a little more predictable in their all round game, rather than when it's all technicians in their team.

I was amazed how poor City were yesterday. Their strength used to be an ability to ruthlessly punish overloads. They used to circulate the ball and look for an opportunity to create an overload. Now it is all about looking for Haaland at every opportunity. Two or three times Foden had an opportunity to take Milner on but instead they were just looking to get the ball to De Bruyne to try and setup Haaland.

One in particular stood out Foden got the ball after they had cleared a corner. He had yards of space to run into but checked back because Haaland had been in their box defending a corner. Guardiola went apeshit.

For me it is reminscent of United when they had Van Nistlerooy. He scored tons of goals but they didn't win things. Haaland is exceptional but so far all he has added to is their goal difference.
Paisley79

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #930 on: Today at 02:58:07 pm
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 02:42:13 pm
Drury >>>>>>>>>>>>> Tyler and Valencia's worst ever manager. There can't be any argument on that.

I know what you're saying. Tyler should have been put out to pasture years ago. But I can't stand any of them and I'm gutted Drury is now on the world streams. I always opted for those streams over Sky/BT if I could.  I just find Drury unlistenable - he strikes me as the kind of person that if somebody offered to make him a cup of tea, he'd go into spasms of delight at how that was the greatest thing anyone had ever said to him & how it reminded him of when Plato showed supreme sacrifice when he offered to do Aristotle's sandles up for him.
Circa1892

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #931 on: Today at 03:02:44 pm
The Abu Dhabi PR machine and all the Quisling journalists in this country are really going for us today aren't they.
Samie

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #932 on: Today at 03:02:45 pm
The Times have edited out the "Xenophobic line" . Seems like we told them bastard's we'd sue the fuck out of them if they come for Kloppo like that.
killer-heels

Re: PL Liverpool 1 vs 0 Man City 75
Reply #933 on: Today at 03:04:19 pm
Have to say, Rodri is some player. Absolutely controls that area he is in and is massively press resistant. Wasn't sure at all of him in his first season but he is probably the best defensive midfielder in Europe right now.
