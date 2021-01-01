Can't help but wonder does city playing Haaland actually help us. I wonder does it make them a little more predictable in their all round game, rather than when it's all technicians in their team.



I was amazed how poor City were yesterday. Their strength used to be an ability to ruthlessly punish overloads. They used to circulate the ball and look for an opportunity to create an overload. Now it is all about looking for Haaland at every opportunity. Two or three times Foden had an opportunity to take Milner on but instead they were just looking to get the ball to De Bruyne to try and setup Haaland.One in particular stood out Foden got the ball after they had cleared a corner. He had yards of space to run into but checked back because Haaland had been in their box defending a corner. Guardiola went apeshit.For me it is reminscent of United when they had Van Nistlerooy. He scored tons of goals but they didn't win things. Haaland is exceptional but so far all he has added to is their goal difference.